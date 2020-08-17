 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two sandwiches.
Chicken sandwiches at SuperCrisp come from the team behind Ima’s.
SuperCrisp

13 Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Metro Detroit

Crunchy, juicy, and spicy sandwiches to try

by Eater Staff and Brenna Houck Updated
Chicken sandwiches at SuperCrisp come from the team behind Ima’s.
| SuperCrisp
by Eater Staff and Brenna Houck Updated
Just about every restaurant these days seems to have a fried chicken sandwich on the menu, but not all of them are memorable. These metro Detroit restaurants take on the task every day to season, bread, and fry a bird — while still keeping the meat tender and juicy. From chili oil-dipped karaage chicken sandwiches at Ima to spicy fried chicken with tangy slaw at the Gripper Food Truck, here’s where to order the finest crispy birds between buns in metro Detroit.

O.W.L.

The “chicken fried chicken” sandwich here comes on a sesame bun, a fried, and a mix of cheeses. This 24-hour Mexican American diner sports a stainless steel counter for bellying up with a nitro cold brew to take in the action happening in the kitchen.

27302 Woodward Ave #0927, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Thanks, in part, to the fanfare over its fried chicken sandwich, Durden’s Catering is now slinging fried chicken sandwiches, fries, and banana pudding from a food truck parked in the lot next to Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. This well-traffic mobile kitchen is named after its flagship sandwich, the Famous Spicy Yung Gripper, featuring crispy, spicy fried chicken with pickle chips, tangy slaw, pepper jack cheese, and bang sauce. Every order comes with saucy parmesan fries. Place orders in person and note that the truck only accepts payment with cash or Cash App, so prepare accordingly.

20504 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221
Saffron De Twah on Detroit’s east side has a way with sandwiches from the cauliflower stuffed batbout to the Moroccan-inspired fried chicken sandwich. The latter was inspired by a sandwich chef Omar Anani had on a trip to Morocco. The Berbere-seasoned fried chicken features a light and airy batter that’s perfectly craggy and crisp, topped with tangy harissa slaw and caramelized honey butter on a challah bun. While occasionally taken off the menu, it’s a crowd-pleaser on the occasions it does resurface. Everything at the restaurant is halal.

7636 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48213
Hit up this drive-thru doughnut and coffee shop in Jefferson Chalmers for a nicely spiced fried chicken and biscuit sandwich topped with hot sauce or maple glaze for a sweet and salty snack. Customize the sandwich with an egg or cheese for a little extra and don’t miss the coffee slushies.

14447 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48215
From chef Mike Ransom and the team behind Ima comes this restaurant, which opened in January to much fanfare. Hot dogs and salads are popular here, but the karaage fried sandwiches run just $12 and come with twice-fried chicken or tofu and Kewpie slaw, with vegan brioche buns, to boot.  

4830 Cass Ave Suite C, Detroit, MI 48201
There’s a reason this sandwich seems to land on every Jolly Pumpkin menu. The so-called Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich features a tangy sesame cilantro slaw with spicy pickles, turmeric aioli, sriracha, and a toasted, black sesame speckled roll for extra color contrast. It’s as nice looking as it is to eat. Order a side of truffle fries for the road.

441 W Canfield St #9, Detroit, MI 48201
Sloppy, fun sandwiches are the name of the game at Royale With Cheese, a halal-friendly burger spot in Cass Corridor. Choose from two different styles of Cuban fried chicken sandwiches with pickle spears. The Vincent Vega features Cajun aioli while the Marsellus Wallace comes with a fried egg and an extra spicy punch thanks to a sweet and spicy pepper sauce. Make sure to order potato wedges for the side.

4163 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Chef Max Hardy’s food stall at Detroit Shipping Company features a Caribbean take on the spicy fried chicken sandwich genre. The spicy chicken sandwich features guava barbecue sauce and combines it with tangy slaw, bacon jam, and garlic aioli, and queso fresco. Pair the sandwich with a side of Caribbean fries drizzled in cilantro aioli, cheese, and Cajun seasoning.

474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201
A spicy chicken sandwich with purple cabbage slaw held in front of a purple wall above some pink flowers at Detroit Shipping Co. Gerard + Belevender

Detroit Beer Co.

Detroit Beer Co.’s fried chicken sandwich packs a bit of Cajun flavor into every bite with a spicy aioli. The sandwich features a pickled cabbage slaw with seasoned fries on the side.

1529 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226
Close-up shot of a sandwich and fries.
The chicken sandwich at Detroit Beer Co. is no joke.
Detroit Beer Co.

Takoi

A longtime favorite on the menu, Takoi brought its fried chicken sandwich back full-time during the pandemic. Juicy Thai fried thigh meat is topped with papaya salad, coconut milk ranch, sweet chili garlic sauce, and pickled chilies for a spicy, refreshing bite.

2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
Local slider spot Green Dot Stables serves a wide variety of chicken sandwiches including a sweet and salty option with sage maple syrup.

2200 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48216
Three orders of fries.
Green Dot Stables’ fries.
Green Dot Stables

This Downriver carryout shop makes fried chicken with a distinctive crunch. Fat Daddy’s marinates its Nashville hot chicken and then fries it fresh to order according to the customer’s desired spice level: country-style all the way up to “too damn hot.” The basic sandwich comes on a buttered brioche bun with pickle chips and comeback sauce. Customers can also choose options like the Mac Daddy with macaroni and cheese or the Suga Momma — a fried chicken donut sandwich. It will make you sweat.

18283 M-85, Riverview, MI 48193
A hand holds a large hot chicken sandwich with lots of sauce and pickle chips wrapped in paper. Brenna Houck

Holy Cluck Food Truck

This mega popular Dearborn food truck went into its first permanent location in February, and its fanbase has continued to eat up everything the halal-friendly business puts out. Owner Ali Bazzi brought milkshakes to the menu with the 25827 West Warren shop, but it was the enormous Cluck chicken sandwich that first garnered attention for this business.

15010 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
