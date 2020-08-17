13 Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Metro Detroit

Just about every restaurant these days seems to have a fried chicken sandwich on the menu, but not all of them are memorable. These metro Detroit restaurants take on the task every day to season, bread, and fry a bird — while still keeping the meat tender and juicy. From chili oil-dipped karaage chicken sandwiches at Ima to spicy fried chicken with tangy slaw at the Gripper Food Truck, here’s where to order the finest crispy birds between buns in metro Detroit.