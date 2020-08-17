Just about every restaurant these days seems to have a fried chicken sandwich on the menu, but not all of them are memorable. These metro Detroit restaurants take on the task every day to season, bread, and fry a bird — while still keeping the meat tender and juicy. From chili oil-dipped karaage chicken sandwiches at Ima to spicy fried chicken with tangy slaw at the Gripper Food Truck, here’s where to order the finest crispy birds between buns in metro Detroit.Read More
13 Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Metro Detroit
Crunchy, juicy, and spicy sandwiches to try
O.W.L.
The “chicken fried chicken” sandwich here comes on a sesame bun, a fried, and a mix of cheeses. This 24-hour Mexican American diner sports a stainless steel counter for bellying up with a nitro cold brew to take in the action happening in the kitchen.
The Gripper Food Truck
Thanks, in part, to the fanfare over its fried chicken sandwich, Durden’s Catering is now slinging fried chicken sandwiches, fries, and banana pudding from a food truck parked in the lot next to Baker’s Keyboard Lounge. This well-traffic mobile kitchen is named after its flagship sandwich, the Famous Spicy Yung Gripper, featuring crispy, spicy fried chicken with pickle chips, tangy slaw, pepper jack cheese, and bang sauce. Every order comes with saucy parmesan fries. Place orders in person and note that the truck only accepts payment with cash or Cash App, so prepare accordingly.
Also featured in:
Saffron De Twah
Saffron De Twah on Detroit’s east side has a way with sandwiches from the cauliflower stuffed batbout to the Moroccan-inspired fried chicken sandwich. The latter was inspired by a sandwich chef Omar Anani had on a trip to Morocco. The Berbere-seasoned fried chicken features a light and airy batter that’s perfectly craggy and crisp, topped with tangy harissa slaw and caramelized honey butter on a challah bun. While occasionally taken off the menu, it’s a crowd-pleaser on the occasions it does resurface. Everything at the restaurant is halal.
Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts
Hit up this drive-thru doughnut and coffee shop in Jefferson Chalmers for a nicely spiced fried chicken and biscuit sandwich topped with hot sauce or maple glaze for a sweet and salty snack. Customize the sandwich with an egg or cheese for a little extra and don’t miss the coffee slushies.
SuperCrisp
From chef Mike Ransom and the team behind Ima comes this restaurant, which opened in January to much fanfare. Hot dogs and salads are popular here, but the karaage fried sandwiches run just $12 and come with twice-fried chicken or tofu and Kewpie slaw, with vegan brioche buns, to boot.
Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery
There’s a reason this sandwich seems to land on every Jolly Pumpkin menu. The so-called Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich features a tangy sesame cilantro slaw with spicy pickles, turmeric aioli, sriracha, and a toasted, black sesame speckled roll for extra color contrast. It’s as nice looking as it is to eat. Order a side of truffle fries for the road.
Royale with Cheese
Sloppy, fun sandwiches are the name of the game at Royale With Cheese, a halal-friendly burger spot in Cass Corridor. Choose from two different styles of Cuban fried chicken sandwiches with pickle spears. The Vincent Vega features Cajun aioli while the Marsellus Wallace comes with a fried egg and an extra spicy punch thanks to a sweet and spicy pepper sauce. Make sure to order potato wedges for the side.
COOP Caribbean Fusion
Chef Max Hardy’s food stall at Detroit Shipping Company features a Caribbean take on the spicy fried chicken sandwich genre. The spicy chicken sandwich features guava barbecue sauce and combines it with tangy slaw, bacon jam, and garlic aioli, and queso fresco. Pair the sandwich with a side of Caribbean fries drizzled in cilantro aioli, cheese, and Cajun seasoning.
Detroit Beer Co.
Detroit Beer Co.’s fried chicken sandwich packs a bit of Cajun flavor into every bite with a spicy aioli. The sandwich features a pickled cabbage slaw with seasoned fries on the side.
Takoi
A longtime favorite on the menu, Takoi brought its fried chicken sandwich back full-time during the pandemic. Juicy Thai fried thigh meat is topped with papaya salad, coconut milk ranch, sweet chili garlic sauce, and pickled chilies for a spicy, refreshing bite.
Green Dot Stables
Local slider spot Green Dot Stables serves a wide variety of chicken sandwiches including a sweet and salty option with sage maple syrup.
Fat Daddy's Hot Chicken & Waffles
This Downriver carryout shop makes fried chicken with a distinctive crunch. Fat Daddy’s marinates its Nashville hot chicken and then fries it fresh to order according to the customer’s desired spice level: country-style all the way up to “too damn hot.” The basic sandwich comes on a buttered brioche bun with pickle chips and comeback sauce. Customers can also choose options like the Mac Daddy with macaroni and cheese or the Suga Momma — a fried chicken donut sandwich. It will make you sweat.
Holy Cluck Food Truck
This mega popular Dearborn food truck went into its first permanent location in February, and its fanbase has continued to eat up everything the halal-friendly business puts out. Owner Ali Bazzi brought milkshakes to the menu with the 25827 West Warren shop, but it was the enormous Cluck chicken sandwich that first garnered attention for this business.
Also featured in:
Loading comments...