16 Places to Find Crispy Fried Chicken in Metro Detroit

Few dishes are as singularly satisfying as fried chicken done right. But for what's seemingly a simple dish, the preparations are endless. Bone-in chicken or boneless? Breast, thigh, or wing? Is the skin lightly dusted in flour or is the meat dredged in a thick, spiced batter?
In Detroit, diners have long appreciated fried chicken in all its iterations from extra crispy soul food, to certified-halal spots, chicken and waffles, to Korean fried chicken. Here, find a survey of some of the top destinations for fried chicken in metro Detroit.
Did we miss your favorite spot? Drop a note at the tipline or in the comments.Read More