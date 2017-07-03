Share All sharing options for: 16 Places to Find Crispy Fried Chicken in Metro Detroit

Share All sharing options for: 16 Places to Find Crispy Fried Chicken in Metro Detroit

Few dishes are as singularly satisfying as fried chicken done right. But for what's seemingly a simple dish, the preparations are endless. Bone-in chicken or boneless? Breast, thigh, or wing? Is the skin lightly dusted in flour or is the meat dredged in a thick, spiced batter?

In Detroit, diners have long appreciated fried chicken in all its iterations from extra crispy soul food, to certified-halal spots, chicken and waffles, to Korean fried chicken. Here, find a survey of some of the top destinations for fried chicken in metro Detroit.

Did we miss your favorite spot? Drop a note at the tipline or in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.