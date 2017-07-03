 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Three pieces of golden fried chicken in a paper bowl filled with salad and sliced red and yellow peppers. Michelle Gerard

16 Places to Find Crispy Fried Chicken in Metro Detroit

Winner winner chicken dinner

by Brenna Houck
Updated
Michelle Gerard

Few dishes are as singularly satisfying as fried chicken done right. But for what's seemingly a simple dish, the preparations are endless. Bone-in chicken or boneless? Breast, thigh, or wing? Is the skin lightly dusted in flour or is the meat dredged in a thick, spiced batter?

In Detroit, diners have long appreciated fried chicken in all its iterations from extra crispy soul food, to certified-halal spots, chicken and waffles, to Korean fried chicken. Here, find a survey of some of the top destinations for fried chicken in metro Detroit.

Did we miss your favorite spot? Drop a note at the tipline or in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Noori Chicken - Clawson

1 S Main St
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 850-7512
(248) 850-7512
This Korean fried chicken wing spot in Clawson joins a growing number of Korean chicken joints to dot the metro Detroit landscape. Noori’s specialty lies in its variety of sauces and flavor add-ons, from Yum Yum (a house-made spicy mayo), Magic Sprinkle (a sweet and cheesy dry rub), and its signature soy garlic sauce. Wings are available bone-in or boneless. Top off an order with sides of rice, fries, pickled radish, and coleslaw. Closed Mondays. 1 S. Main, Clawson. (248) 850-7512. noorichicken.com.

2. Cornbread Restaurant & Bar

29852 Northwestern Hwy
Southfield, MI 48034
(248) 208-1680
(248) 208-1680
Southfield’s staple Beans & Cornbread — which specializes in Southern food with options like collard greens, salmon croquettes, and a stellar fried chicken recipe — moved in late 2021 and rebranded as Cornbread Restaurant & Bar. Get the plate of chicken with sides such as macaroni and cheese or spring for the Belgian waffle. The new space also means room for a full bar.

3. Bonchon Farmington Hills

27915 Orchard Lake Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(947) 366-0002
(947) 366-0002
This popular Korean fried chicken chain landed in Michigan in fall 2021 and more locations are in the works here this year. In addition to the twice-fried, extra crispy fried chicken that comes in soy garlic, spicy, or half and half and is served with a side of picked radish or coleslaw, the fast-food chain also offers other items like tacos, sliders, potstickers, pork buns, and bulgogi.

4. Baker's Keyboard Lounge

20510 Livernois Ave
Detroit, MI
(313) 345-6300
(313) 345-6300
A visit to this historic northwest Detroit jazz club is a special event that combines live music with piping hot, flavorful plates of fried chicken. The bone-in chicken is piled high on platters with sides like collard greens and black eyed peas. On a weekend this Livernois hotspot often requires reservations. The hot terrine of peach cobbler is also a must-try dessert.

The dark dining room at Bakers Keyboard Lounge features black and white striped decor, purple lighting, and a stage with a drum kit. Michelle and Chris Gerard

5. Ms. E-Vee’s Soul Food

20880 Gratiot Ave
Eastpointe, MI 48021
(313) 366-5626
(313) 366-5626
This East Side soul food establishment serves up some of the freshest, well-spiced fried chicken around. Orders are paired with a few of the restaurant’s wide selection of sides including black eyed peas, candied yams, and banana pudding.

6. Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

6549 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 788-8338
(313) 788-8338
Named for the famous late Detroit boxer, this restaurant by his namesake serves all-day brunch in a cute dining room seven days. The real attraction is the fried chicken and waffles, topped with butter and strawberry slices (guests can also opt for a red velvet waffle). The signature dish was the star of the now shuttered New Center Eatery around the corner, formerly owned and operated by Johnny Cannon (he was instrumental as a consultant for Joe Louis Southern Kitchen when it launched in early 2020). In addition to the spot’s chicken and waffles, the menu also features cinnamon roll flapjacks, bananas foster French toast, bread pudding, key lime pie flapjacks, shrimp and grits, and Joe Louis’s favorite, country-fried steak cheese grits.

7. Yum Village

6500 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 686-2839
(313) 686-2839
This laid-back, counter service restaurant in New Center incorporates West African flavors into its fried chicken recipe. The peanut-based suya dry rub gives the extra crispy skin a slightly spicy flavor while leaving the interior superbly tender. The chicken is served with a sweet pepper salad or occasionally over waffles.

Michelle Gerard

8. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

4101 Third St.
Detroit, MI
313-818-0324
313-818-0324
A Southern-style favorite, Gus's now has several locations in metro Detroit slinging special recipe fried birds. The chicken boasts a spicier than average dredge. Order it with a side of greens and pie.

Gus’s [Official]

9. Bert's Marketplace

2727 Russell St
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 567-2030
(313) 567-2030
Eastern Market mainstay Bert’s is known for its live entertainment and Saturday Market grilling, but the restaurant also makes a mean plate of fried chicken. The chicken is seasoned and soaked in buttermilk and then dredged in a flour mixture before hitting the fryer. Each piece comes out piping hot with juicy meat and plenty of crunchy seasoned skin.

10. Penny Red's

1445 Farmer St
Detroit, MI 48226
The fried chicken at this carryout stand flanking the Brakeman beer hall is a bit pricier than most spots in town, but Penny Red’s doesn’t skimp on flavor. The birds are deep-fried in a pressure cooker, leaving the meat extra juicy. Order it as a bucket or in a sandwich and dress it up with a variety of sauces.

NoHo Hospitality/Noah Fecks

11. SavannahBlue

1431 Times Sq
Detroit, MI
(313) 926-0783
(313) 926-0783
This stylish Southern restaurant in downtown Detroit features views of the People Mover and lots of crispy buttermilk battered and fried chicken. The whole meal is served with classic sides such as collards and candied yams.

12. Pollo Chapin

2054 Junction
Detroit, MI
(313) 554-9087
(313) 554-9087

Fried chicken lovers should make it a point to visit Pollo Chapin in Southwest Detroit for dine-in or takeout. This casual Guatemalan restaurant’s fried chicken features crispy skin with moist, tender meat and hot sauce for dipping (or drenching) the chicken. Pair a few pieces with pickled veggies, beans, and rice.

13. Bisher Market

3440 Wyoming Ave
Dearborn, MI 48120
(313) 843-4041
(313) 843-4041

With little in the way of a social media presence, this Yemeni-owned, all-halal market does an impressive fried bird featured on its hot food bar menu. The spot features free-range, organic chickens slaughtered on-site in keeping with Islamic tradition. Fans flock to this place for its low prices. One can usually place an order for a whole meal for around $10 or less.

14. Daves Hot Chicken

22208 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 380-0699
(313) 380-0699
Indie East Hollywood pop-up, turned mega-popular chain backed by Drake, Maria Shriver, Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan brought its

certified-halal hot chicken tenders and sliders craze to metro Detroit in 2021. Expect a range of hot from “no spice” to “reaper” (disclaimer, guests must sign a waiver for this level of spice). Cool off the palate with house-made kale slaw or creamy mac ‘n’ cheese (remember, dairy counteracts spice).

15. Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken

22444 Ford Rd
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 880-1180
(313) 880-1180
This new Yemeni woman-owned restaurant in Dearborn Heights debuted in May and with it, a menu focused primarily on crispy house-made halal fried chicken tenders and tender sandos. The menu is remarkably true to its theme with Side Chicks (sides) and Child Support (kid’s menu) to accompany the fried chicken sandwiches and chicken tender meals. The restaurant seems to have big plans for expansion, with eight additional locations listed as “coming soon” on its website. For now, folks can dine-in or place an order online for takeout or delivery.

16. Holy Cluck Dearborn Hts

25827 W Warren St
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 908-1495
(313) 908-1495
Holy Cluck is the Dearborn Heights-based eatery making a name for itself in metro Detroit’s increasingly crowded hot chicken scene for its juicy, all-halal fried chicken tender sandwiches. Tenders are sourced from Saad Meats in Eastern Market and can be eaten alone or in a sando. The Cluck features slaw, pickles and Holy Sauce, the Holy Cluck Nashville hot chicken inspired sandwich, the Mac Cluckin’ with mac and cheese, and filling sides like the Coop, crinkle-cut fries loaded with nacho cheese, slaw, pickles, and three different sauces. Visit the food truck at 15010 W Warren Ave. in Dearborn or hit up the brick and mortar space at 25827 West Warren in Dearborn Heights, where guests can also find the 1922 Milkshakes counter, featuring a variety of Instagrammable shakes.

