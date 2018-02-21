20 Fantastic Plates of Fish and Chips in Metro Detroit

The Friday night fish fry is one of those food traditions in metro Detroit that dates back generations. From church kitchens, veterans halls, and Moose’s lodges, the options for this Lenten time meal here are abundant. Nowadays, countless restaurants and bars have also taken on the role of fish fry purveyors, having learned the art of selecting just the right-sized fillet, style of batter, and the quality of oil to produce a timeless taste.

For folks wanting to branch out of the typical fish and chips world, but still need to adhere to Lenten tradition there are a number of spots that offer flavorful variations to the classic dish. So be prepared to grab that tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and an appetite. Below find 20 enticing destinations for fish and starchy fried potatoes, and spots dishing out other classic twists — all worthy of satisfying any seafood craving.

