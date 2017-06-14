 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A yellow-painted wall with a painting of a truck with Eastern Market written on the trailers
One of the many murals on display at Eastern Market
Rosa Maria Zamarron

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Eastern Market

From Indian food to all-day brunch and lip-smacking ribs

by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated
One of the many murals on display at Eastern Market
| Rosa Maria Zamarron
by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated

Eastern Market is Detroit’s quintessential food hub, where each weekend, tens of thousands of metro Detroiters make their way to its iconic sheds for all manner of produce, prepared foods, meat processors, garden starters, and every May, Flower Day.

Much is in store for the century-plus outdoor market district in the coming months. The genre-bending Bunny Bunny is closing its doors for good at the end of September while the relatively short-lived Bea’s Detroit is also saying goodbye to retail service in the district to focus on manufacturing (a goodbye garage sale is scheduled at the spot for Sept. 10).

including an expanded footprint for food production and distribution, a second location for Marrow, and more. With changes afoot and the return of Eastern Market After Dark taking place Sept. 15 after a two-year hiatus, it’s time to revisit the food and drink spots that define the market district.

Did we overlook your favorite spot for food in or near the market? Drop us a note at the tipline or email detroit@eater.com.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Louie's Ham & Corned Beef

A classic American diner, Louie's Ham & Corned Beef opens bright and early and is a favorite for early-morning shoppers looking for a hefty serving of hash browns and eggs. The large corned beef sandwiches and split pea soup are also staples.

3570 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI
(313) 831-1800
(313) 831-1800

Frank's Deli & Grill

With its distinctive red-and-white striped awnings, this deli staple on the north end of Eastern Market is hard to miss. Customers seek this spot out for Wigley’s corned beef, which Frank’s uses in triple-decker sandwiches, breakfast hash, and burgers. There’s even corned beef egg rolls. If busy, wait with the crowd outside.

3401-3445 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 285-9551
(313) 285-9551

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

Gumbo is the main event at this Eastern Market carryout restaurant served with lots of shrimp, sausage, and vegetables. The eponymous dish is offered alongside items like red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, and shrimp po’boys. The tiny shop is always busy so things may be a bit snug. Mask up and step inside. Sadly, this stalwart location is set to close its doors later this summer, however, fans can still enjoy the spot through July or head over to its sister locations at 13505 W Seven Mile or 29216 Orchard Lake Road in Famington Hills.

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI
(313) 446-9639
(313) 446-9639

Anthology Coffee

This minimalist cafe and roaster Anthology Coffee is near the Dequindre Cut on Division. Stop by the bright, expansive shop between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily and order a pour-over with a pastry or try a citrusy iced coffee tonic.

1948 Division St, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 355-4040
(313) 355-4040
open, empty airy space with wood floors and a few tables
Anthology has creative coffee offerings for market shoppers.
Chris Gerard

Cutter's Bar & Grill Eastern Market

This no-frills bar and grill is famous for its offerings of old-school burgers, available in four sizes, including a towering 32-ounce patty that can be easily split between three or four hungry friends. Other Cutter’s favorites, the steak bites served with fries and thick slices of Texas toast.

2638 Orleans St, Detroit, MI
(313) 393-0960
(313) 393-0960
A massive towering burger held together precariously by a steak knife and surrounded by onion rings and fries on a bar as a woman takes a photo on her cellphone.
Cutter’s serves massive burgers. This one is held together by a steak knife.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Bert's Market Place

Known for its weekend barbecue cookouts, Bert's Market Place beckons, be it from the wafting aroma of meat and barbecue or the sounds of musicians crooning from the sidewalk. The fried chicken is as tasty as the ribs.

2727 Russell St, Detroit, MI
(313) 567-2030
(313) 567-2030
blue pepsi umbrellas and yellow flags surround people seated on a patio in front of Bert’s Marketplace.
Bert’s serves live music, chicken and barbecue on the sidewalk.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Farmer Frank's

Farmer Frank’s, run by the owner of several Eastern Market staples, is among the latest dining establishments opened in 2020 by proprietor Frank Gjoka. This all-day brunch spot has an incredibly expansive menu, including 10 styles of omelets, a variety of eggs Benedict entrees, birthday cake french toast, griddled pancakes and crepes, more than a dozen sandwiches, pitas, salads, quesadillas, tacos, stir-fries, and much more. The spot does get crowded but the unfazed staff does a decent job at handling the high foot traffic.

2542 Market St, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 474-3600
(313) 474-3600

Eastern Market Brewing Co

This lively beer hall helped revive Eastern Market’s historic brewing tradition. EMBC keeps a rotating selection of brews on tap like its Stoned Fruit Imperial Sour Ale, Resist Anti-Imperial Stout, or With Her, a hazy pale ale that was brewed for International Woman’s Day with Fermenta, Pink Boots Society, and Girls Pint Out. Place an order at the large window and then find a place to sip in the outdoor lounge on Riopelle Street.

2515 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 502-5165
(313) 502-5165

Detroit City Distillery

Find Detroit-made vodka, gin, and whiskey at this Riopelle Street distillery that’s tucked in a dead-end street. Detroit City Distillery is continuing its outdoor bar offerings of cocktails and boozy popsicles, and with plenty of seating for friends. The indoor tasting room features more than a dozen original cocktails, as well as old standbys — all made with house spirits.

2462 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207
313-338-3760
313-338-3760
A cocktail on the bar served in a glass with a garnish
Detroit City Distillery serves up cocktails but inside and outside this season.
Michelle Gerard

Midnight Temple

Midnight Temple continues to provide outdoor dining on Riopelle Street, Wednesday through Sunday in the chill, pedestrian-friendly street lounge space designed during the pandemic. Here, market-goers can enjoy an inviting environment while noshing on Indian mainstays like hakka noodles, dosas, samosas, and chicken tikka masala sweet potato waffle fries with cilantro chutney. While its night club-vibes indoor dining space is still in the works, guests can enjoy an al fresco experience, while sipping on a cocktail from Midnight Temple’s next door neighbor, Detroit City Distillery, which features an outdoor bar area.

2466 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207
(734) 558-5649
(734) 558-5649

Vivio's Food & Spirits

Expect an extremely long wait on Saturdays at Vivio’s, but the famous bloody marys are worth it. The spicy tomato-based cocktails come with a variety of garnishes such as the spicy Insanity Habañero, featuring habañero-infused vodka, pickle spear, lime, and a beer chaser. To eat, diners can’t go wrong with the spot’s many mussels offering, like the Jamaican Jerk Mussels with coconut rum, butter, pineapple juice, celery, and jerk spice.

2460 Market St, Detroit, MI
(313) 393-1711
(313) 393-1711

Zeff's Coney Island

For a quick, unpretentious diner-style breakfast or a dog, Zeff's does the trick. The restaurant offers the expected Coney Island fare with a mixture of sauce-slathered hot dogs, sandwiches, gyros, and omelets.

2469 Russell St, Detroit, MI
(313) 259-4705
(313) 259-4705
People walk past the yellow awning and sandwich board sign for Zeff’s on a sunny day in Eastern Market.
Pedestrians pass the yellow awning and sandwich board sign at Zeff’s on a sunny day in Eastern Market.
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Supino Pizzeria

Supino Pizzeria is a staple for big, thin-crust pizzas. Order them by-the-slice or as a whole massive pie and don't miss the Bismarck with prosciutto and a baked egg in the center. For folks looking for something other than pizza, there’s also meatballs in marinara sauce, salads, and cannoli for dessert. Order online or in-person. Also featuring a location in New Center, the Eastern Market spot is open Wednesday through Saturday.

2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI
(313) 567-7879
(313) 567-7879
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Thomas Magee's Sporting House

Long a favorite among sports fans (especially soccer), the casual neighborhood bar Thomas Magee’s has plenty of space out front for enjoying the weather, a brew, and socially distancing. The drinking place is known for its rotation of whiskeys, daily drink specials starting at $2.

1408 E Fisher Fwy, Detroit, MI
(313) 263-4342
(313) 263-4342
A sign outside a dark, closed building reads Thomas Magee’s Sporting House Stock Detroit

Stache International

Sandwich spot Stache International is located across the freeway bridge near Gratiot Central Market. The massive sandwiches here include the Stache Favorite made with house-made fried bologna, American cheese, charamelized onions, bacon all in garlicky Texas toast. Every Sunday, stop by for brunch, featuring ricotta or avocado toast and a bar open until 10 p.m.

1420 E Fisher Fwy, Detroit, MI
313-974-6895
313-974-6895
A neon sign on the wooden green wall says Eat ‘Em Up. There’s a poster from the Ringling Bros. &amp; Barnum and Bailey circus, too Michelle and Chris Gerard

Pietrzyk Pierogi

Pietrzyk Pierogi serves both traditional and creative Polish dumplings, snacks, and other food inside Gratiot Central Market. Visit the shop during lunch hours for carryout boats of classic pierogi and more creative pierogi with fillings such as cheeseburger or jalapeño cheese. Pietrzyk Pierogi also has a packaged retail section for customers who want to take some dumplings home.

1429 Gratiot Ave Suite 109, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 614-9393
(313) 614-9393
Two whole pierogis on bed of sauerkraut with what looks like rings of green leeks. Everything is on a blue and yellow decorative plate. Mar Manzanares-Bobadilla Brock

Detroit Vineyards

Detroit Vineyards is set inside the former Stroh’s Ice Cream Factory, making it the only winery in the city after a six-decade hiatus. The massive venue preserves much of the industrial aesthetic of its previous occupant and features views of the barrel and production rooms. There are several styles of wines, including cabernet sauvignon and rieslings. Make an appointment for a tasting.

1000 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 265-3938
(313) 265-3938
A dark empty room with booths and chairs Michelle Gerard

