How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Eastern Market

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Eastern Market

Eastern Market is Detroit’s quintessential food hub, where each weekend, tens of thousands of metro Detroiters make their way to its iconic sheds for all manner of produce, prepared foods, meat processors, garden starters, and every May, Flower Day.

Much is in store for the century-plus outdoor market district in the coming months. The genre-bending Bunny Bunny is closing its doors for good at the end of September while the relatively short-lived Bea’s Detroit is also saying goodbye to retail service in the district to focus on manufacturing (a goodbye garage sale is scheduled at the spot for Sept. 10).

including an expanded footprint for food production and distribution, a second location for Marrow, and more. With changes afoot and the return of Eastern Market After Dark taking place Sept. 15 after a two-year hiatus, it’s time to revisit the food and drink spots that define the market district.

Did we overlook your favorite spot for food in or near the market?

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.