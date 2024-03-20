 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A table covered in several dishes, including oysters, salads, and other entrees served at Mink in Detroit, Michigan.

9 Metro Detroit Restaurants That Serve Next-Level Tasting Menus

For those occasions that call for a splurge, here are the chef’s tasting menus and pre fixe offerings to know now

by Serena Maria Daniels
The tasting menu is increasingly giving metro Detroiters a chance to splurge, while their favorite chefs get to work curating experiences that won’t soon be forgotten. Whether it’s to celebrate a big promotion, an anniversary, or just an excuse to go all out with a group of friends, the tasting menu offers a unique way to sample a fuller spread of a menu, often in bite-sized portions that highlight seasonality and the whimsies of the kitchen crew.

Please note, pricing for tasting menus in the metro Detroit area range from about $75 to upwards of $100. Wine or beverage pairings are usually available for an additional price. And reservations are typically the norm in these settings. Here are nine places in the region to enjoy a tasting menu experience.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Sozai

One of the most critically-lauded sushi restaurants in recent years, Sozai is known both for its commitment to sustainable sourcing practices and for its omakase meals. Make a reservation and order omakase from the sushi bar for a multi-course meal, which grants diners access to dishes that aren’t usually on the menu. The omakase menu gives guests several options ranging from seven courses to the kappo — an hours-long meal that’s limited only by the chef’s imagination. Be sure to make a reservation and carve out plenty of time to enjoy the full experience.

449 W 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 677-3232
(248) 677-3232

frame

Frame has established itself as a destination for both adventurous diners, but also as a platform for ambitious chefs looking for a venue to carve out their culinary identity. Featuring both a month-long chef’s residency in its casual bar area, where folks can order a la carte, as well as a beautifully appointed, separate dining area with an adjoining open kitchen, where guests can indulge in a rotation of special multi-course dining events prepared by chefs from both the metro Detroit area and beyond. Be sure to check Frame’s website for the latest ticketed events.

23839 John R Road, MI 48030

Mabel Gray

Just about nine years in the game, and James Rigato’s artful, but unpretentious Mabel Gray offers a tasting menu option that helps to shine a light on the team’s culinary prowess. The new American menu changes daily and reflects the seasonality of Michigan. One visit might entail griddled king trumpet mushrooms, while a return trip could include Colorado lamb ribs made with garlic and fish sauce caramel, sake pickles, sesame, and iceberg lettuce. The tasting menu goes for $89 per person, plus, $45 to include a beverage pairing. Reservations are recommended.

23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
(248) 398-4300
(248) 398-4300

Oak & Reel

Chef Jared Gadbaw brings his passion for seafood-centric Italian cuisine with his contemporary Italian restaurant, Oak & Reel. The menu offerings combine local ingredients with seafood from waters around the world. Snapper, octopus, tuna bolognese, and squid ink pasta offer bright, clean, and bold flavors. For a nightcap, head to the lower level to hit up The Upright, a cozy cocktail bar. Get the full experience with a four-course prix fixe offering for $92 or a six-course chef’s tasting menu for $117.

2921 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 270-9600
(313) 270-9600

Freya

Freya’s approach is its multi course prix fixe for $95, which changes daily. The cuisine tends to be more vegetable-forward, and has included Island Creek oysters accompanied with compressed melon, Michigan baby carrots charred with toasted pistachio, Michigan sweet corn agnolotti, and chocolate almond custard. The space feels very relaxed, with a minimal and elegant dining space with exposed brick and a host stand made of reclaimed wood, as well as an open kitchen where guests can witness the back-of-house crew at work. One key detail: Diners can select their playlist while they eat, thanks to the restaurant’s robust collection of vinyls.

2929 E Grand Blvd (at Beaubien St), Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 351-5544
(313) 351-5544

Marrow

West Village’s beloved Marrow offers an a la carte menu and five-course chef’s tasting dinner for $90 per person. The menu changes daily, but expect a strong representation from Michigan farms. Menu items have included roasted local squash, roasted Michigan beets, and of course, locally-sourced meats and bone marrow served with onion jam and black olive bread crumb. Substitutions or alterations are not allowed, but when you make your reservation, be sure to note any allergies or dietary restrictions. A beverage pairing is also available for $45. Reservations are required.

8044 Kercheval St, Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 513-0361
(313) 513-0361

SheWolf

This modern Roman restaurant is upping the stakes for Italian cuisine in Detroit by milling its own flour for its pasta and focaccia. Chef Anthony Lombardo’s menu features pasta essentials like cacio e pepe and carbonara as well as intriguing seasonal dishes. SheWolf also offers its Cucina Curata, a tasting menu experience, for $115 per person. This option allows the kitchen to flex its creativity. Please note, full table participation is required. Wine pairings are also available, starting at $45. Reservations are needed.

438 Selden Street, Detroit, MI

Mink

Reserve seats at this intimate seafood bar in Corktown for a five-course chef’s tasting menu featuring fresh oysters on the half shell from two coasts and a range of dishes. Leek-wrapped halibut, stracciatella with white anchovies, and steamed grouper with cous cous have all made the rounds on recent menus that stay fresh by rotating roughly every three weeks. A selection of caviar and sake makes the occasion even more special. Reservations are $85 per person.

1701 Trumbull St (Bagley), Detroit, MI 48216

Highlands

Nestled on the 71st floor of the Renaissance Center, the Highlands features a luxe steakhouse menu with plenty of wine and unparalleled views of downtown and the Detroit River. The menu features wagyu beef tartare with smoked egg yolk and marrow toast, 28-ounce dry-aged wagyu ribeye, and an extensive collection red wines. Book a reservation to take in the picturesque views along with a four-course pre fixe menu for $75 per person.

400 Renaissance Ctr, Detroit, MI 48243
(313) 877-9090
(313) 877-9090

Related Maps