9 Metro Detroit Restaurants That Serve Next-Level Tasting Menus

For those occasions that call for a splurge, here are the chef’s tasting menus and pre fixe offerings to know now

The tasting menu is increasingly giving metro Detroiters a chance to splurge, while their favorite chefs get to work curating experiences that won’t soon be forgotten. Whether it’s to celebrate a big promotion, an anniversary, or just an excuse to go all out with a group of friends, the tasting menu offers a unique way to sample a fuller spread of a menu, often in bite-sized portions that highlight seasonality and the whimsies of the kitchen crew.

Please note, pricing for tasting menus in the metro Detroit area range from about $75 to upwards of $100. Wine or beverage pairings are usually available for an additional price. And reservations are typically the norm in these settings. Here are nine places in the region to enjoy a tasting menu experience.