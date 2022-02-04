 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dining room with plush upholstered, blue booth seating, other seating, tables, rock accent walls inside Symposia in Greektown, downtown, Detroit, Michigan. Symposia Detroit

The Mood Is Just Right at These Romantic Detroit Restaurants

From Mediterranean fine dining in Greektown to an intimate spread of Japanese-inspired small plates, these restaurants offer romantic retreats year-round

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Symposia Detroit

Romantic experiences are certainly in the eye of the beholder, but it’s easier to set the mood with breathtaking views, elegant dining rooms, or a stellar tasting menu. In metro Detroit, restaurants offer all this and more, meaning folks can tailor their experience to the occasion or the person they plan to share a meal with.

Italian restaurants, for myriad reasons, feature prominently on this list with spots like La Dolce Vita and Mexican-Italian establishment El Barzon in the mix, but there’s also a batch of newer restaurants, from fine dining Mediterranean to izakaya-inspired small plates. These 17 romantic restaurants are fitting for a night out with a special someone or simply a memorable meal with good ambiance.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

If you can’t go to Venice or Amsterdam, canal-side dining in in Jefferson Chalmers might be the next best thing. This casual spot offers a garden-like setting with views of the water (some folks even kayak to the restaurant) and a regularly changing scratch menu featuring local produce that’s romantic without being stuffy.

14601 Riverside Blvd, Detroit, MI 48215
A blue building next to patio chairs, a fire pit, a couch, a tent with Coriander’s prep kitchen, and picnic tables with umbrellas in the distance. Gerard + Belevender

Symposia Detroit

Spend a romantic weekend in Greektown’s hotel Atheneum and grab a cozy booth for two at Symposia, a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining establishment. Indulge in cuisine inspired by the flavors of Greece, Italy, and Spain and wine that represents several wine regions throughout Europe, as well as California. Then either call it a night in one of the hotel suites or try your luck gambling with your boo at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

1000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226
A dining room with plush blue upholstered booths, other seating, rock wall accents inside Symposia in Greektown, Detroit, Michigan. Symposia Detroit

Highlands

Nestled on the 71st floor of the Renaissance Center, the Highlands features a luxe steakhouse menu with plenty of wine and unparalleled views of downtown and the Detroit River. For $80, diners can select from three categories to complete a three-course meal with options like wagyu beef tartare, lobster spaghetti, and dry-aged Rohan duck. Start the meal with oysters for a little extra.

400 Renaissance Center floor 71, Detroit, MI 48243
A blue upholstered banquette inside the Highlands. Gerard + Belevender

Shelby

This intimate underground restaurant in the Financial District is the ideal spot for a romantic date with top notch service, superb cocktails, and fanciful shared plates menu. Find items here such as shrimp cocktail, beef tartare, and “escar-no” a vegetarian dish that trades shelled gastropods for mushrooms in buttery sauce.

607 Shelby St, Detroit, MI 48226
A dimly lit room looking towards a large, circular vault door. Gerard + Belevender

Parc

This bright, modern dining room planted at the heart of downtown Detroit is a refined spot for a romantic meal. The menu teases dishes such as lamb-stuffed pasta shells and wedge salad as well as garlic bread-style roasted oysters and a deep list of top-shelf wine by the bottle and glass.

800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
A salad on a white plate on a metal shelf next to the line at Parc. Gerard + Belevender

Albena

Tucked back inside the Siren Hotel, Albena provides diners with an intimate experience that includes lots of face time with folks behind the eight-seat chef’s counter. The sparse atmosphere leaves plenty of space for chef Garrett Lipar’s plates to shine. The $225 tasting menu changes regularly but past dishes have included courses such as shrimp with sweet chili, seasonal citrus dressed up with honey, and venison with sweet potato.

1509 Broadway St, Detroit, MI 48226

SavannahBlue

This posh spot perched on the second floor of a building overlooking Times Square and the People Mover serves Northern takes on Southern cooking with options like pan-seared Cornish hen and Cajun-spiced shrimp and grits. Pair the meal warm crab dip and, if the occasion calls for it, a splurgy bottle of Champagne.

1431 Times Square, Detroit, MI 48226
Basan

Basan Detroit is just the sort of mood-lit restaurant that encourages couples to share with its Japanese izakaya-style menu composed of a variety of bao buns, skewers of octopus, wagyu beef, or veggies grilled on a robata grill, and playful cocktail menu. After dining, head over to Little Caesar’s Arena for a concert or sporting event.

2703 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
A dining room with moody lighting, candlelit tables and seating, inside Basan in Detroit, Michigan. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

Mink Detroit

Reserve seats at this intimate seafood bar in Corktown for a coursed meal featuring fresh oysters on the half shell from two coasts and a range of dishes. Leek-wrapped halibut, stracciatella with white anchovies, and steamed grouper with cous cous made the rounds on recent menus that stay fresh by rotating roughly every three weeks. A selection of caviar and sake makes the occasion even more special.

1701 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216
The spread of oysters and other small plates surrounded by chopsticks and amber colors glasses and candle holders at Mink. Michelle Gerard

El Barzon

White tablecloths drape the dining room at this beloved neighborhood gem off Junction Avenue in Southwest Detroit. Chef Norberto Garita is just as adept with making mushroom and ricotta ravioli as he is with mole poblano, which makes for a one-of-a-kind dining experience at El Barzon Restaurante. This fine-dining institution pays homage to the cuisine of Italy and Puebla, Mexico, in an upscale atmosphere that includes an expansive wine list, great cocktails, and a lovely brick patio.

3710 Junction Ave, Detroit, MI 48210
The dining room at El Barzon features brick arches and white tablecloths and Mexican decor. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Grey Ghost Detroit

This New American restaurant in Brush Park takes pride in playing with classics like oysters, dry-aged New York strip steak with zip sauce, and one of the city’s best cheeseburgers. Grey Ghost’s food is rivaled by its distinctive cocktail menu the sports options like the Midnight Expresso, the restaurant’s rendition of the ever-so-trendy espresso martini with vodka, espresso, zucca, cream, and simple syrup. Thoughtful non-alcoholic options are also available for those cutting back or staying sober.

47 Watson St, Detroit, MI 48201
A bulls skull on a wall behind a banquette in a wide shot of the Grey Ghost dining room. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails

This verdant New American restaurant located across the street from the Detroit Institute of Arts keeps things extremely fresh thanks to its tiny kitchen that affords very little refrigerated space. Helmed by metro Detroit power duo Sandy Levine of the Oakland and chef Doug Hewitt, this restaurant serves something special with each new menu from duck confit tortellini to its lauded twice-cooked egg.

15 E Kirby St D, Detroit, MI 48202
The extremely green interior of Chartreuse Kitchen and Cocktails looking back towards the bar with the sun streaming in from big windows. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Oak & Reel

Chef Jared Gadbaw, a Michigan native, developed his craft and knowledge of Italian seafood while working at a two Michelin-starred New York restaurant before opening Oak & Reel in Milwaukee Junction. In spite of pandemic setbacks that tempered the restaurant’s debut, Oak & Reel has found its footing among diners seeking out an exceptional meal. Indulge in options like oysters on the half shell, pan-fried langoustine, and black truffle gnocchi.

2921 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
A halibut steak with seven tiny red peppers on top and mushrooms encircling the halibut on a plate. A hand pours sauce from a jar onto the plate. Karmen Wettlin/Oak and Reel

La Dolce Vita

Widely considered one of Detroit’s most romantic local restaurants, this Italian establishment off Woodward Avenue charms with its secluded patio and formal dining room that’s popular with people celebrating special occasions. The menu offers Italian classics like lasagna, seafood linguine, and caprese salad.

17546 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48203
Mabel Gray

Mabel Gray has been turning heads since arriving on the scene as an unexpected Hazel Park destination in 2015 under the guidance of former Top Chef contestant James Rigato. The menu at Mabel is never stagnant and always keeps diners guessing. For an exceedingly affordable treat, reserve a seat or a table for the tasting menu, available for $75 with optional beverage pairings. The small dining room ensures diners feel well-cared for and part of the action in the kitchen.

23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030
The bar looking out towards the windows at Mabel Gray. Gerard + Belevender

Cafe Cortina

This longtime metro Detroit establishment remains a destination for special occasion dining with its elegant dining room, well-groomed patio, and progressive Italian menu that showcases options like cacio e pepe and filet mignon with wild mushrooms.

30715 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336
ZANA

Named for the Albanian folklore of the “fairy of the mountains,” this intimate fine dining establishment features an interior accented with soft greens and pinks, monochrome tile floors, and large glass lighting fixtures — an inviting aesthetic that helps set the mood. The menu includes sharable starters like wagyu meatballs and steak tartar, entrees like coco-spiced lamb chops, and rigatoni with rabbit sugo, while lovers will find a variety of cocktails and an extensive wine list.

210 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009
