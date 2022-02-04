Share All sharing options for: The Mood Is Just Right at These Romantic Detroit Restaurants

Romantic experiences are certainly in the eye of the beholder, but it’s easier to set the mood with breathtaking views, elegant dining rooms, or a stellar tasting menu. In metro Detroit, restaurants offer all this and more, meaning folks can tailor their experience to the occasion or the person they plan to share a meal with.

Italian restaurants, for myriad reasons, feature prominently on this list with spots like La Dolce Vita and Mexican-Italian establishment El Barzon in the mix, but there’s also a batch of newer restaurants, from fine dining Mediterranean to izakaya-inspired small plates. These 17 romantic restaurants are fitting for a night out with a special someone or simply a memorable meal with good ambiance.