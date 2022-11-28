 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two bowls and a plate of Japanese-style food on a white circular table.
Ima Izakaya in Corktown.
Fatima Syed

23 Places to Grab a Bite on Monday Night in Detroit

Where to kick the Monday blues with delicious food and beverage

by Courtney Burk
Ima Izakaya in Corktown.
| Fatima Syed
by Courtney Burk

Mondays are often a day of rest for the restaurant industry, a day to recharge before returning to the kitchens and dining rooms. But for those in the know, Monday can be a chance to beat the crowds and enjoy a more intimate dining experience around the city. From barbecue jackfruit burgers and smoothies to huevos rancheros and mimosas, lamb kabobs and chai — there’s a variety of options that are perfect for the start (or end if you’re in hospitality) of the work week.

Keep in mind that hotel restaurants are also typically open Mondays for breakfast and dinner and accommodate hotel guests and the general public.

Trap Vegan

Owner Jasmine Raiford has developed a menu that will convert any discriminating meat-eater, with a variety of vegan burgers such as the barbecue jackfruit burger topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, avocado spread, and the spot’s Trap Sauce on a brioche bun. The menu is rounded out by smoothies, acai bowls, and cauliflower wings. Trap Vegan is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

20198 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 340-2988
(313) 340-2988

Polish Village Cafe

A longtime Polish community staple, Polish Village Cafe serves up Babcia’s classics on Monday nights, in addition to every other day of the week. Dill pickle soup, handmade pierogi, placki, and city chicken. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. After a large meal, head to Bumbo’s for a nightcap.

2990 Yemans St, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 874-5726
(313) 874-5726

Boostan Cafe Hamtramck

The Yemeni-run shawarma spot at Holbrook and Conant in Hamtramck is open daily (including Mondays) from 9 a.m. to midnight. Perfect for early Monday mornings and late-night eats. In addition to sandwiches, the restaurant offers large portions of Middle Eastern dishes and fresh juices.

3470 Holbrook Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 456-8100
(313) 456-8100

Saffron De Twah

The beloved east side Moroccan has made many changes to its hours operation over the past couple of years to account for the many uncertainties we’ve collectively dealt with, however, its most recent update thankfully includes Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everything on the menu is halal, and includes a variety of refreshing, seasonal drinks from the dry bar.

7636 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48213
(586) 359-6138
(586) 359-6138

Oak & Reel

The menu at this Italian seafood fine dining establishment changes frequently, but one constant is that the award-winning restaurant is open on Mondays. Some recent standouts on the menu include potatoes with pavé, crème fraîche, spinach, trout roe, and seaweed; agnolotti with duck, brown butter, sage, currants, and pine nuts; and haliburt with kuri squash, hen of the woods, kale, and pumpkin seeds.

 

2921 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 270-9600
(313) 270-9600
Bucatini twirled on a fork Oak & Reel

Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

Looking for a next level spot for that power breakfast meeting? This popular New Center brunch spot offer just that every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features southern favorites, including cinnamon roll flapjacks, bananas foster French toast, bread pudding, key lime pie flapjacks, shrimp and grits, and Joe Louis’s favorite, country-fried steak cheese grits.

6549 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 788-8338
(313) 788-8338

Yumvillage

This food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar restaurant features a menu of flavorful Afro-Caribbean dishes served in the style of a grain bowl with layers of rice, curry, protein, and vegetables. The menu features options like jerk chicken, curry chicken, suya fried chicken, and vegan akara (black-eyed pea fritters). The New Center location is open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Mondays.

6500 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 334-6099
(313) 334-6099

Bronx Bar

The traditional dive in Cass Corridor serves up stellar burgers, along with the rest of its menu on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Stop in late for an eclectic mix of regulars, locals, and those that are not. The Bronx is known for its no-frills beers, well cocktails, pool table, and jukebox.

4476 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-8464
(313) 832-8464

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

A Memphis institution, this chain has expanded to include several locations serving fried birds in metro Detroit. Start the meal with an appetizer with fried pickle spears, fried green tomatoes, or fried okra. Slightly sweet beans and slaw served with a meal of spicy chicken. Order it with a pecan, sweet potato, or chess pie. Open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4101 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 818-0324
(313) 818-0324
gus’s world famous fried chicken detroit Gerard + Belevender

Grey Ghost Detroit

The Brush Park favorite is known for its cocktails, butchered cuts of meat, and seasonal food and drink menu (oh, and let’s not forget that burger). Open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and reservations can be made on Resy.

47 Watson St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 262-6534
(313) 262-6534

Bar Pigalle

Bar Pigalle features playful French-inspired cuisine, a mélange of playful cocktails, and a fantastic wine list. Home to the Monday Night Family Meal, a limited number of special dishes are released every Monday from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Preorders for family meals begin at 8 p.m.

2915 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 497-9200
(313) 497-9200

Cøllect Beer Bar

The beer bar on Gratiot serves up good times and good beers with rooftop views of Eastern Market. Outside food is always welcome, and local pop-ups reside within the space or take over the first floor. The schedule is updated via Instagram, and Monday hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. And for those in hospitality, Mondays at Cøllect include a great service industry discount.

1454 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48207

Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine

This longtime downtown staple has been giving Detroiters a taste of Cuban food since 2005. The Library Street eatery is perfect for date nights on the outdoor patio, traditional cubano sandwiches for a power lunch, or after-work tapas and house-made sangrias. Vincente’s is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1250 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-8800
(313) 962-8800

Ottava Via

This stylish-yet-chill Corktown spot offers a modern spin on Italian favorites. Ottava Via hits many notes, from charcuterie to cocktails to a hearty dinner feast complemented by a glass of wine. There are traditional pastas, pizzas, and a selection of hot plates like the pan-seared branzino with salsa verde. It’s particularly popular during patio season, thanks to an outdoor fireplace and bocce ball lanes. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays.

1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-5500
(313) 962-5500

Ima Izakaya

Ima, the growing chain of Japanese noodle shops, has reopened its flagship Corktown location in a new spot and with a new focus. Now branded as Ima Izakaya, the space features a more robust menu of grilled and skewered bites, market-cut meats and sea bass, and cocktails, wines, and ABV-free drinks. Ima is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays.

2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 306-9485
(313) 306-9485
A room with black tables, chairs, and painted brick, looking out towards a bay of windows. Fatima Syed

Nemo's Bar

For more than 50 years this Michigan Avenue tavern has catered to baseball and hockey fans, though the Tigers Stadium has long since moved out of Corktown. The bar is known for serving a classic cheeseburger and stiff, affordable drinks. Remember to bring cash. Nemos is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

1384 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 965-3180
(313) 965-3180
Owner Pat Osman looks out the window of Nemo’s, a classic baseball bar in Corktown.
Pat Osman (second from left) looks out the window of Nemo’s, a classic baseball bar in Corktown.
Gerard + Belevender

Parc

Parc is located in the middle of all of the action at Campus Martius Park. The menu features traditional Midwestern and New American foods, with influences of French and Mediterranean flavors, with a vast wine list. Monday hours are the same as their weekday hours, 11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 922-7272
(313) 922-7272

Checker Bar Detroit

The Checker Bar is a popular downtown destination at anytime of day, but it’s particularly favored for its late-night hours. The kitchen stays open until 2 a.m. daily (even Mondays), serving favorites like the Checker burger, shoestring fries, and pizza.

124 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-9249
(313) 961-9249

Mercury Burger & Bar

Choose from 15 different burgers at this Corktown hotspot. Many items on the menu pay homage to the city including the Southwest, which features a chorizo slider, candied jalapeño relish, munster cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, and pickled carrots. Pair it with a boozy Hummer milkshake or poutine tater tots slathered in dark gravy. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays.

2163 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 964-5000
(313) 964-5000

Dime Store

This hip, airy all-day brunch spot gets high marks in Detroit for its tasty and creative spins on classics. Made-from-scratch breakfasts include omelets (bacon avocado, house-made sausage), sweet stuff (brioche French toast, malted Belgian waffles), and hashes. Monday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

719 Griswold St #180, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-9106
(313) 962-9106

FOLK Detroit

Place orders online or head to the walk-up window between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for waffle breakfast sandwiches and sausage rolls from this all-day cafe and micro market. Folk offers options like coffee and wine. Everything can be ordered to-go, opened, and enjoyed within their space or on the patio. Monday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1701 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 742-2672
(313) 742-2672
Toast topped with an egg and micro greens on a white plate on a wooden table Gerard + Belevender

Sicily's pizzeria and subs

Neighborhood mainstay Sicily’s serves up classics like meat lovers and Hawaiian pizza with bacon, alongside more creative options like the ranch-based Angry Bird with hot chicken, bacon, jalapenos, and mozzarella. Customers can also find items like cheesesteaks and sub sandwiches in the newly renovated dining room. Monday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

3554 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 554-0755
(313) 554-0755

La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria

It’s a supermarket with a bountiful butcher’s counter and house-made chicharrones. But La Jalisciense has also made a name for itself as a dining destination. The restaurant features standbys like tacos, quesadillas, and tortas, along with a decent breakfast menu with Mexican favorites like huevos rancheros, birria de chivo (goat), and a full-service bar. Open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3923 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 551-0522
(313) 551-0522

