22 Detroit Destinations for Seriously Cheesy Pizza

Perhaps one of metro Detroit’s biggest contribution to the world of food is its pizza. The region is home to major national chains like Little Caesars and Domino’s Pizza and it’s also the originator of the Detroit-style square pie — a pizza style that’s trending nationally, but is still done best at a smattering of old-school restaurants across the city.

Recent additions to the Detroit landscape have added more variety for pizza lovers including lots of Italian oven-baked pies. Whether the occasion calls for a foldable New York-style slice, a slab of cheesy Detroit square, or a fancier Neapolitan round, the Motor City’s neighborhood pizzerias have the answers to all manner of pizza craving. Below, find some of the latest and greatest in metro Detroit pizza right now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.