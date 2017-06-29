 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

10 Excellent Ann Arbor Wine Bars

14 Essential Traverse City Restaurants

16 Great Waterfront Restaurants in Northern Michigan

A bright pink neon sign lit up against an aqua, cinderblock wall. In cursive, the neon sign says, “Keep Pizza Weird.” Pizza Cat Max

22 Detroit Destinations for Seriously Cheesy Pizza

Tried and true slices from across the Motor City

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
View as Map
by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
Pizza Cat Max

Perhaps one of metro Detroit’s biggest contribution to the world of food is its pizza. The region is home to major national chains like Little Caesars and Domino’s Pizza and it’s also the originator of the Detroit-style square pie — a pizza style that’s trending nationally, but is still done best at a smattering of old-school restaurants across the city.

Recent additions to the Detroit landscape have added more variety for pizza lovers including lots of Italian oven-baked pies. Whether the occasion calls for a foldable New York-style slice, a slab of cheesy Detroit square, or a fancier Neapolitan round, the Motor City’s neighborhood pizzerias have the answers to all manner of pizza craving. Below, find some of the latest and greatest in metro Detroit pizza right now.

For all the latest Detroit dining intel, subscribe to Eater Detroit’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Tomatoes Apizza

Copy Link

Farmington Hills favorite Tomatoes Apizza specializes in New Haven-style pizzas. The popular “green” pizza features chopped spinach, garlic, and mozzarella. The ingredients are spread generously across each slice and nearly reach the edge of the crust for even more perfect bites. Order online for takeout or delivery.

29275 W 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
(248) 855-3555
(248) 855-3555

Also Featured in:

Bigalora Cucina

Copy Link

Bacco Ristorante chef Luciano DelSignore’s southeast Michigan pizza chain Bigalora dishes up Neapolitan-style pizzas in a casual atmosphere with plenty of beer and wine on tap. Look out for original pies like crispy Brussels sprout with pancetta. Every location is currently open for indoor and (at some locations) outdoor dining as well as curbside pickup or delivery with online ordering.

711 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI
(248) 544-2442
(248) 544-2442

Also Featured in:

Loui's Pizza

Copy Link

Another pizzeria with deep ties to the original Buddy’s on Conant, Loui’s is a Hazel Park institution and contender for one of the best slices around. This restaurant has it all: square pizzas, tons of cheese, and plenty of old-school kitsch (Think: Chianti bottles hanging from the ceiling). Indoor dining is available and customers can also pick up food and take it to-go.

23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI
(248) 547-1711
(248) 547-1711
a slice of square sausage pizza is served onto a small white plate. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant

Copy Link

This Eastpointe pizzeria was established by Buddy’s founder Gus Guerra and thus also claims to serve a version of the original Detroit-style pizza recipe. Per tradition, the pizzas at Cloverleaf are baked in a high-walled, rectangular pan in order to amplify the crunchy, cheesy corners. It’s an absolutely essential stop on a tour of metro Detroit’s most iconic pizzerias. Indoor dining is available and customers can also place online orders on the pizzeria’s website or call ahead to order carryout.

24443 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI
(586) 777-5391
(586) 777-5391
A square pizza with pepperoni on a round table with a red and white checked tablecloth. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Jed’s Detroit

Copy Link

Chef Max Hardy brought the first outpost of a popular Ohio-based restaurant, Jed’s, to Detroit in 2021. The restaurant features a variety of burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, in addition to its flatbread menu. Choose from options like the Get Big with shrimp, lobster, and a roasted tomato alfredo sauce or go for the Eastsider with sausage, onions, peppers, and a tomato ranch aioli.

1648 Seven Mile E, Detroit, MI 48203
(313) 305-7737
(313) 305-7737

Buddy's Pizza

Copy Link

When people say Detroit-style square pizza, they mean Buddy's nine times out of 10. This is the original, the beloved. Though it’s gone corporate in recent years with the rise of square pizza around the country, its pizza is legendary, plain and simple, particularly if you’re eating it at the original bar on Conant. Plenty of toppings are available, but most go for the classic square pie baked into blue steel pans and topped with loads of melty, caramelized brick cheese, pepperoni, and a drizzle of red sauce on top. Buddy’s has online ordering and some locations have outdoor and indoor dining. Buddy’s also ships across the country.

17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI
(313) 892-9001
(313) 892-9001
a square pepperoni pizza being served onto plates over a black and white checked tablecloth with macaroni and cheese in a dish. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Amar Pizza

Copy Link

Hamtramck staple Amar Pizza fuses Bangladeshi, American, and Italian flavors into some really intriguing pies. The pizzas are baked both as rounds and Detroit-style square varieties. Fan favorites include the dry fish pizza with, shrimp, garlic, onions, cilantro, and fish paste sauce, as well as the famed (and very spicy) ghost pizza, which terrorizes tastebuds with heat. Customers can place orders for carryout or delivery through the website, or just place an order by phone.

11608 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980
tandoori chicken pizza in a square pan detroit-style pan Eater

Also Featured in:

HenriettaHaus

Copy Link

Set inside a former Polish deli transformed into a colorful, eclectic space, Hamtramck’s HenriettaHaus is part cafe with in-house coffee roasting, bar, and pizzeria featuring Polish-inspired pies. Pair a dill pickle soup pizza with one of the bar’s variety of Belgium-style beers.

8609 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Also Featured in:

Pie-Sci

Copy Link

The people behind Detroit’s pizza laboratory Pie-Sci pride themselves in concocting unexpected pizzas with punny names. The light, spongy dough used in the round and square pies is unlike other pizzerias in town and the menu changes seasonally, so customers can always expect something new. Past featured pies have included the Taco’s Modern Life with vegan cauliflower-walnut “chorizo,” roasted corn, white onions, vegan mozzarella, radish slaw, cilantro, and lime and the Freaks and Greeks, the pizza version of a Greek salad complete with pickled beets. Keep an eye on the restaurants social media accounts and websites for the latest updates on service, and call ahead to place an order for takeout. (Keep calling if the line is busy.)

5163 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290
A wide view of two top tables along the wall in the red and white dining room at Pie-Sci Michelle and Chris Gerard

Motor City Brewing Works

Copy Link

The original Midtown brewery-pizzeria combo Motor City Brewing Works still serves some of the best brick oven pies around. For something spicy try the Sopla Fuego, a mixture of habanero sauce, jalapeños, chorizo, queso, onion, sour cream, lime, and cilantro. Just remember to have a beer handy when taking a bite. The brewery offers indoor seating as well as covered and uncovered patio seating both in Midtown and at its newer location on the Avenue of Fashion. Customers can also place orders online.

470 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI
(313) 832-2700
(313) 832-2700
A view from above of the Motor City Brewing Works building on a sunny day. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery

Copy Link

Sour ale devotee Jolly Pumpkin pairs its many beer taps with a whole lot of really tasty slices. The slightly sour crusts are dressed up with intriguing combinations like the Fire & Smoke with smoky mozzarella and smoked chicken. Customers often round out the meal with a salad or an order of the brewpub’s truffle fries. Dine-in casual seating and some outdoor patio seating is available, or customers can place orders for carryout or delivery online.

441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI
(313) 262-6115
(313) 262-6115
A bicycle hangs on the wood-paneled wall at Jolly Pumpkin next to the line for placing orders. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Supino Pizzeria

Copy Link

Find monster, fold-worthy slices and whole pies at Supino Pizzeria as well as paninis, antipasti, salads, and truly excellent cannoli. (Seriously, leave room for this bite of heaven.) Fan favorites include the Bismarck, a red sauce pizza topped with mozzarella, prosciutto, and egg. Supino offers carryout and dine-in at both its New Center and Eastern Market locations with online ordering.

2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI
(313) 567-7879
(313) 567-7879
A sandwich board reads Supino Pizza in front of the restaurant. The window to the door features a decal in the shape of Italy’s “boot.” Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Mootz Pizzeria and Bar

Copy Link

This downtown Detroit pizzeria serves New York-style slices with two different styles of service: Customers on-the-go can pick up a meal with to-go cocktails at the small carryout slice shop or dine in with full service and cocktails. The restaurant is currently open for outdoor and indoor dining and also accepts online orders for carryout, including for DIY pizza kits.

1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 243-1230
(313) 243-1230
A whole, round pizza with prosciutto, arugula and a balsamic drizzle. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Pizza Cat Max

Copy Link

Toledo, Ohio-born Pizza Cat swung open in Detroit’s Greektown in July 2022 with the ambition to “keep pizza weird.” Oddball toppings include Hot Cheetos, pickles, orange secret sauce, mustard, or brisket. The full-service, sit-down pizza shop and bar also features steamed bagel sandwiches such as the Monroe & Central Brisket that comes with barbecue sauce, smoked beef brisket, a six-cheese cheddar blend and cocktails with wacky names like the Mr. Bigglesworth, a nod to the hairless pet cat that belongs to Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movie.

407 E Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 800-5995
(313) 800-5995
A bright pink neon sign lit up against an aqua, cinderblock wall. In cursive, the neon sign says, “Keep Pizza Weird.” Pizza Cat Max

Checker Bar + Offworld Arcade

Copy Link

Pizzeria, bar, and arcade Offworld occupies the second floor of Checker Bar and also serves pizza to downstairs patrons. The menu here ignores stringent pizza tradition and the result is fun, irreverent toppings combinations. Currently, the menu features options like Napalm Breath with a blend of melty cheeses, feta, onions, banana peppers, fried garlic, and a garlic aioli drizzle to drive home the garlic point.

128 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-9249
(313) 961-9249
Three quarters of a large pizza sit on a metal pan raised off a counter. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Michigan & Trumbull

Copy Link

This Detroit-style pizzeria in Corktown makes amazing square pizzas with fun, unconventional toppings and lots of vegan options. Take, for example, the McLovin’, a white pizza featuring ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh iceberg lettuce, and a shower of sesame seeds with “Awesome Sauce” that faithfully mimics a certain fast-food hamburger. Round out the meal with sides like Teader fries, deep-fried calzones known as Boblo Boats, and antipasto salad. Don’t miss “the Good Corner,” where a portion of customer’s orders for certain items are donated to a rotating list of local organizations. The restaurant does sport a spacious indoor dining room and rooftop patio, but is presently takeout and delivery-only with an online ordering option.

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
(313) 637-4992

Also Featured in:

Grandma Bob’s Pizza

Copy Link

Opened Mondays and weekends, Corktown pizzeria Grandma Bob’s went all in on cheesy edged Detroit-style pizza during the pandemic. The Michigan Avenue features in a relaxed atmosphere with lots of beer, boozy shakes, and vegan custard (vegan options here are plentiful). Choose from creative toppings like sausage and pistachio or the smoked chicken gyro pizza with topped with kalamata olives and Greek feta dressing. The restaurant is currently offering dine-in service as well as online ordering for carryout and delivery.

2135 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 315-3177
(313) 315-3177

Sicily's Pizzeria & Subs

Copy Link

Neighborhood mainstay Sicily’s serves up classics like meat lovers and and Hawaiian pizza with bacon, alongside more creative options like the ranch-based Angry Bird with hot chicken, bacon, jalapenos, and mozzarella. Customers can also find items like cheesesteaks and sub sandwiches here. The restaurant accepts orders for both takeout and delivery and even has its own app.

3554 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 554-0755
(313) 554-0755

PizzaPlex

Copy Link

Neighborhood pizzeria PizzaPlex on West Vernor Highway serves certified Neapolitan pizza in a laid back atmosphere with counter service and casual table seating and patio options. Customers can choose from different styles of pie assembled with traditional toppings such as the porcini mushroom pizza with white sauce, pancetta, truffle oil, and basil. In addition to the pies, PizzaPlex features a full bar with cocktails, wine, and beer as well as espresso. There’s even a pizza kit takeout option for those who want to build-their-own at home. Dine-in is and online ordering is available.

4458 W Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 757-4992
(313) 757-4992
a neapolitan pizza with mozzarella, red sauce, and fresh basil leaves in the center Michelle and Chris Gerard

Also Featured in:

Chicago's Pizza

Copy Link

Sometimes the occasion calls for a high volume of dough layered with cheese, red sauce, and lots of meaty toppings. When that moment comes, look no further than the Windy City-style deep dish gut bombs at West Vernor Highway carryout restaurant Chicago’s Pizza. Make sure to try some of the restaurant’s creamy, spicy dipping sauce.

4650 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 843-3777
(313) 843-3777
A red sauce topped Chicago-style deep dish pizza in a box. Brenna Houck

Major Tomato

Copy Link

This family-friendly Downriver pizza gem pays homage to David Bowie in its name and decor. Major Tomato’s pies strive for originality without skimping on flavor. For example the Meatsiah comes topped with pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, and bison meat. Customers can place orders by phone or online.

6547 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
(313) 254-9146
(313) 254-9146

Also Featured in:

Pizzawala’s

Copy Link

This Indian pizzeria makes for a worthy carryout stop after a trip to Ikea. The aloo gobi pizza features a mild tikka sauce with cheese, cauliflower, tomatoes, garlic, and potatoes in the form of french fries. Do yourself a favor and add a side of masala potato wedges to the order. Place orders online for pickup.

45490 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187
(734) 354-8700
(734) 354-8700

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Tomatoes Apizza

29275 W 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills favorite Tomatoes Apizza specializes in New Haven-style pizzas. The popular “green” pizza features chopped spinach, garlic, and mozzarella. The ingredients are spread generously across each slice and nearly reach the edge of the crust for even more perfect bites. Order online for takeout or delivery.

29275 W 14 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
(248) 855-3555
(248) 855-3555

Bigalora Cucina

711 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI

Bacco Ristorante chef Luciano DelSignore’s southeast Michigan pizza chain Bigalora dishes up Neapolitan-style pizzas in a casual atmosphere with plenty of beer and wine on tap. Look out for original pies like crispy Brussels sprout with pancetta. Every location is currently open for indoor and (at some locations) outdoor dining as well as curbside pickup or delivery with online ordering.

711 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI
(248) 544-2442
(248) 544-2442

Loui's Pizza

23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI
a slice of square sausage pizza is served onto a small white plate. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Another pizzeria with deep ties to the original Buddy’s on Conant, Loui’s is a Hazel Park institution and contender for one of the best slices around. This restaurant has it all: square pizzas, tons of cheese, and plenty of old-school kitsch (Think: Chianti bottles hanging from the ceiling). Indoor dining is available and customers can also pick up food and take it to-go.

23141 Dequindre Rd, Hazel Park, MI
(248) 547-1711
(248) 547-1711
a slice of square sausage pizza is served onto a small white plate. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Cloverleaf Bar & Restaurant

24443 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI
A square pizza with pepperoni on a round table with a red and white checked tablecloth. Michelle and Chris Gerard

This Eastpointe pizzeria was established by Buddy’s founder Gus Guerra and thus also claims to serve a version of the original Detroit-style pizza recipe. Per tradition, the pizzas at Cloverleaf are baked in a high-walled, rectangular pan in order to amplify the crunchy, cheesy corners. It’s an absolutely essential stop on a tour of metro Detroit’s most iconic pizzerias. Indoor dining is available and customers can also place online orders on the pizzeria’s website or call ahead to order carryout.

24443 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe, MI
(586) 777-5391
(586) 777-5391
A square pizza with pepperoni on a round table with a red and white checked tablecloth. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Jed’s Detroit

1648 Seven Mile E, Detroit, MI 48203

Chef Max Hardy brought the first outpost of a popular Ohio-based restaurant, Jed’s, to Detroit in 2021. The restaurant features a variety of burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, in addition to its flatbread menu. Choose from options like the Get Big with shrimp, lobster, and a roasted tomato alfredo sauce or go for the Eastsider with sausage, onions, peppers, and a tomato ranch aioli.

1648 Seven Mile E, Detroit, MI 48203
(313) 305-7737
(313) 305-7737

Buddy's Pizza

17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI
a square pepperoni pizza being served onto plates over a black and white checked tablecloth with macaroni and cheese in a dish. Michelle and Chris Gerard

When people say Detroit-style square pizza, they mean Buddy's nine times out of 10. This is the original, the beloved. Though it’s gone corporate in recent years with the rise of square pizza around the country, its pizza is legendary, plain and simple, particularly if you’re eating it at the original bar on Conant. Plenty of toppings are available, but most go for the classic square pie baked into blue steel pans and topped with loads of melty, caramelized brick cheese, pepperoni, and a drizzle of red sauce on top. Buddy’s has online ordering and some locations have outdoor and indoor dining. Buddy’s also ships across the country.

17125 Conant St, Detroit, MI
(313) 892-9001
(313) 892-9001
a square pepperoni pizza being served onto plates over a black and white checked tablecloth with macaroni and cheese in a dish. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Amar Pizza

11608 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI
tandoori chicken pizza in a square pan detroit-style pan Eater

Hamtramck staple Amar Pizza fuses Bangladeshi, American, and Italian flavors into some really intriguing pies. The pizzas are baked both as rounds and Detroit-style square varieties. Fan favorites include the dry fish pizza with, shrimp, garlic, onions, cilantro, and fish paste sauce, as well as the famed (and very spicy) ghost pizza, which terrorizes tastebuds with heat. Customers can place orders for carryout or delivery through the website, or just place an order by phone.

11608 Conant St, Hamtramck, MI
(313) 366-0980
(313) 366-0980
tandoori chicken pizza in a square pan detroit-style pan Eater

HenriettaHaus

8609 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Set inside a former Polish deli transformed into a colorful, eclectic space, Hamtramck’s HenriettaHaus is part cafe with in-house coffee roasting, bar, and pizzeria featuring Polish-inspired pies. Pair a dill pickle soup pizza with one of the bar’s variety of Belgium-style beers.

8609 Joseph Campau Ave, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Pie-Sci

5163 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI
A wide view of two top tables along the wall in the red and white dining room at Pie-Sci Michelle and Chris Gerard

The people behind Detroit’s pizza laboratory Pie-Sci pride themselves in concocting unexpected pizzas with punny names. The light, spongy dough used in the round and square pies is unlike other pizzerias in town and the menu changes seasonally, so customers can always expect something new. Past featured pies have included the Taco’s Modern Life with vegan cauliflower-walnut “chorizo,” roasted corn, white onions, vegan mozzarella, radish slaw, cilantro, and lime and the Freaks and Greeks, the pizza version of a Greek salad complete with pickled beets. Keep an eye on the restaurants social media accounts and websites for the latest updates on service, and call ahead to place an order for takeout. (Keep calling if the line is busy.)

5163 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI
(313) 818-0290
(313) 818-0290
A wide view of two top tables along the wall in the red and white dining room at Pie-Sci Michelle and Chris Gerard

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI
A view from above of the Motor City Brewing Works building on a sunny day. Michelle and Chris Gerard

The original Midtown brewery-pizzeria combo Motor City Brewing Works still serves some of the best brick oven pies around. For something spicy try the Sopla Fuego, a mixture of habanero sauce, jalapeños, chorizo, queso, onion, sour cream, lime, and cilantro. Just remember to have a beer handy when taking a bite. The brewery offers indoor seating as well as covered and uncovered patio seating both in Midtown and at its newer location on the Avenue of Fashion. Customers can also place orders online.

470 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI
(313) 832-2700
(313) 832-2700
A view from above of the Motor City Brewing Works building on a sunny day. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery

441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI
A bicycle hangs on the wood-paneled wall at Jolly Pumpkin next to the line for placing orders. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Sour ale devotee Jolly Pumpkin pairs its many beer taps with a whole lot of really tasty slices. The slightly sour crusts are dressed up with intriguing combinations like the Fire & Smoke with smoky mozzarella and smoked chicken. Customers often round out the meal with a salad or an order of the brewpub’s truffle fries. Dine-in casual seating and some outdoor patio seating is available, or customers can place orders for carryout or delivery online.

441 W Canfield St, Detroit, MI
(313) 262-6115
(313) 262-6115
A bicycle hangs on the wood-paneled wall at Jolly Pumpkin next to the line for placing orders. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Supino Pizzeria

2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI
A sandwich board reads Supino Pizza in front of the restaurant. The window to the door features a decal in the shape of Italy’s “boot.” Michelle and Chris Gerard

Find monster, fold-worthy slices and whole pies at Supino Pizzeria as well as paninis, antipasti, salads, and truly excellent cannoli. (Seriously, leave room for this bite of heaven.) Fan favorites include the Bismarck, a red sauce pizza topped with mozzarella, prosciutto, and egg. Supino offers carryout and dine-in at both its New Center and Eastern Market locations with online ordering.

2457 Russell St, Detroit, MI
(313) 567-7879
(313) 567-7879
A sandwich board reads Supino Pizza in front of the restaurant. The window to the door features a decal in the shape of Italy’s “boot.” Michelle and Chris Gerard

Mootz Pizzeria and Bar

1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226
A whole, round pizza with prosciutto, arugula and a balsamic drizzle. Michelle and Chris Gerard

This downtown Detroit pizzeria serves New York-style slices with two different styles of service: Customers on-the-go can pick up a meal with to-go cocktails at the small carryout slice shop or dine in with full service and cocktails. The restaurant is currently open for outdoor and indoor dining and also accepts online orders for carryout, including for DIY pizza kits.

1230 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 243-1230
(313) 243-1230
A whole, round pizza with prosciutto, arugula and a balsamic drizzle. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Pizza Cat Max

407 E Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226
A bright pink neon sign lit up against an aqua, cinderblock wall. In cursive, the neon sign says, “Keep Pizza Weird.” Pizza Cat Max

Toledo, Ohio-born Pizza Cat swung open in Detroit’s Greektown in July 2022 with the ambition to “keep pizza weird.” Oddball toppings include Hot Cheetos, pickles, orange secret sauce, mustard, or brisket. The full-service, sit-down pizza shop and bar also features steamed bagel sandwiches such as the Monroe & Central Brisket that comes with barbecue sauce, smoked beef brisket, a six-cheese cheddar blend and cocktails with wacky names like the Mr. Bigglesworth, a nod to the hairless pet cat that belongs to Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movie.

407 E Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 800-5995
(313) 800-5995
A bright pink neon sign lit up against an aqua, cinderblock wall. In cursive, the neon sign says, “Keep Pizza Weird.” Pizza Cat Max

Checker Bar + Offworld Arcade

128 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226
Three quarters of a large pizza sit on a metal pan raised off a counter. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Pizzeria, bar, and arcade Offworld occupies the second floor of Checker Bar and also serves pizza to downstairs patrons. The menu here ignores stringent pizza tradition and the result is fun, irreverent toppings combinations. Currently, the menu features options like Napalm Breath with a blend of melty cheeses, feta, onions, banana peppers, fried garlic, and a garlic aioli drizzle to drive home the garlic point.

128 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-9249
(313) 961-9249
Three quarters of a large pizza sit on a metal pan raised off a counter. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Related Maps

Michigan & Trumbull

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216

This Detroit-style pizzeria in Corktown makes amazing square pizzas with fun, unconventional toppings and lots of vegan options. Take, for example, the McLovin’, a white pizza featuring ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh iceberg lettuce, and a shower of sesame seeds with “Awesome Sauce” that faithfully mimics a certain fast-food hamburger. Round out the meal with sides like Teader fries, deep-fried calzones known as Boblo Boats, and antipasto salad. Don’t miss “the Good Corner,” where a portion of customer’s orders for certain items are donated to a rotating list of local organizations. The restaurant does sport a spacious indoor dining room and rooftop patio, but is presently takeout and delivery-only with an online ordering option.

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
(313) 637-4992

Grandma Bob’s Pizza

2135 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Opened Mondays and weekends, Corktown pizzeria Grandma Bob’s went all in on cheesy edged Detroit-style pizza during the pandemic. The Michigan Avenue features in a relaxed atmosphere with lots of beer, boozy shakes, and vegan custard (vegan options here are plentiful). Choose from creative toppings like sausage and pistachio or the smoked chicken gyro pizza with topped with kalamata olives and Greek feta dressing. The restaurant is currently offering dine-in service as well as online ordering for carryout and delivery.

2135 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 315-3177
(313) 315-3177

Sicily's Pizzeria & Subs

3554 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216

Neighborhood mainstay Sicily’s serves up classics like meat lovers and and Hawaiian pizza with bacon, alongside more creative options like the ranch-based Angry Bird with hot chicken, bacon, jalapenos, and mozzarella. Customers can also find items like cheesesteaks and sub sandwiches here. The restaurant accepts orders for both takeout and delivery and even has its own app.

3554 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 554-0755
(313) 554-0755

PizzaPlex

4458 W Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209
a neapolitan pizza with mozzarella, red sauce, and fresh basil leaves in the center Michelle and Chris Gerard

Neighborhood pizzeria PizzaPlex on West Vernor Highway serves certified Neapolitan pizza in a laid back atmosphere with counter service and casual table seating and patio options. Customers can choose from different styles of pie assembled with traditional toppings such as the porcini mushroom pizza with white sauce, pancetta, truffle oil, and basil. In addition to the pies, PizzaPlex features a full bar with cocktails, wine, and beer as well as espresso. There’s even a pizza kit takeout option for those who want to build-their-own at home. Dine-in is and online ordering is available.

4458 W Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48209
(313) 757-4992
(313) 757-4992