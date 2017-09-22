27 Iconic Detroit Dishes

A bucket list of the Motor City’s most important classic and contemporary meals from coneys to salted maple pie

No matter how long a person has lived in Detroit, there's always something else to try: another rib shack, a new style of pizza, or a Lebanese mainstay. That’s because the Motor City, in short, is packed with flavor.

Detroit encompasses so many square miles and diverse cultures, so it's tough to pare its goodness into a short list of iconic local dishes, but it’s worth a try. Below is a primer on the most delicious, most iconic, and most utterly Detroit items the city has to offer right now, from coneys to square pizza to a plate of botana.

Undoubtedly, there will be some disagreement and perhaps some dishes missed. Give us your feedback at the tipline.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.