It's fall in Michigan and the autumnal siren call of the state's apple cider makers is ringing clear. The third top producer of apples in the U.S. (after Washington state and New York), Michigan has about 14.9 million apple trees on nearly 800 family-run farms so it's practically a mandate to don a flannel shirt, venture out into the orchards, and stand in line for a piping hot apple cider doughnut. There are plenty of great options for sipping fresh-pressed and unfiltered juice at a farm and area bars and taprooms are stocking up on the hard stuff. So, skip the Jolly Rancher-esque apple juice and seek out a local mill, bar, or taproom for that quintessential fall beverage (spiked or otherwise).

