A glass of cider B.Nektar

Where to Drink Southeast Michigan's Finest Cider

15 spots to sip it sweet or spiked this fall

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated
B.Nektar

It's fall in Michigan and the autumnal siren call of the state's apple cider makers is ringing clear. The third top producer of apples in the U.S. (after Washington state and New York), Michigan has about 14.9 million apple trees on nearly 800 family-run farms so it's practically a mandate to don a flannel shirt, venture out into the orchards, and stand in line for a piping hot apple cider doughnut. There are plenty of great options for sipping fresh-pressed and unfiltered juice at a farm and area bars and taprooms are stocking up on the hard stuff. So, skip the Jolly Rancher-esque apple juice and seek out a local mill, bar, or taproom for that quintessential fall beverage (spiked or otherwise).

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hy's Cider Mill

6350 37 Mile Rd
Bruce Township, MI 48065
(810) 798-3611
(810) 798-3611
This Romeo orchard presses farm-fresh cider without the petting zoos, gimmicks, and large crowds typical of some more popular mills. It does, however, have the essentials: cider and doughnuts at reasonable prices. Get cider by the gallon, half-gallon, or as a slush.

2. Blake's Orchard

17985 Armada Center Rd
Armada, MI 48005
(586) 784-5343
(586) 784-5343
Get one of metro Detroit’s favorite hard ciders right from the source. Visit the Armada tasting room for a wide variety of hard ciders year round. Try classics like the Flannel Mouth or the spicy El Chavo, or seasonal favorites like the Apple Lantern. In 2021, try a new 12-pack of refreshing flavors such as melon, mimosa, strawberry, and guava.

3. Westview Orchards & Winery

65075 Van Dyke
Washington, MI 48095
(586) 752-3123
(586) 752-3123
The Westview Orchards family has been making fresh apple cider since the 1940s. Purchase some sweet cider direct from the store, or check out the 1850 cider barn loft winery for hard cider and wines. Don’t skip the peach apple cider and doughnuts.

People sit at tables and chairs inside of a barn. Michelle Gerard

4. Goodison Cider Mill

4295 Orion Rd
Rochester, MI 48306
(248) 652-8450
(248) 652-8450
Grab a batch of custom-pressed cider at this Rochester mill from Labor Day until Christmas. Bushels are pushed through a century-old press, producing an old-fashioned, unpasteurized cider AKA the good stuff. The location also sells cider by the gallon or by the cup, available hot, cold, or even as a slushie. Be sure to pick up the famous pistachio nut bread, while you’re there.

5. Diehl's Orchard & Cider Mill

1479 Ranch Rd
Holly, MI 48442
(248) 634-8981
(248) 634-8981
This orchard in Holly has all the staples — u-pick apples, hayrides, horses, and, of course, fresh cider pressed on the premises. Locals have been going back for decades, swearing the location has the best cider around.

6. Spicer Orchards Farm Market, Cider Mill, Winery

10411 Clyde Rd
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 632-7692
(810) 632-7692
Spicer’s tasting room is open daily in Fenton. Grab a cold glass of pressed cider and a cider doughnut before heading out into the orchard for apple picking, season permitting. Afterward, visit the bustling tasting room to sample Spicer's wines and hard ciders.

7. Yates Cider Mill

1990 E Avon Rd
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
(248) 651-8300
(248) 651-8300
Not interested in making the trek beyond metro Detroit? Yates offers a mill experience closer to home with the same delicious, fresh-pressed cider and hot doughnuts. Make a picnic of it along the property's river walk.

A barnhouse in the background surrounded by trees Facebook

8. Franklin Cider Mill

7450 Franklin Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
(248) 626-8261
(248) 626-8261
Find fresh-pressed cider and doughnuts at this Bloomfield Hills favorite. Only Michigan apples are used to make this unpasteurized autumn beverage, and an old German recipe is used to create the doughnuts daily.

Yelp

9. B. Nektar Meadery

1511 Jarvis St
Ferndale, MI 48220
(313) 744-6323
(313) 744-6323
While B. Nektar's primary focus is mead on tap and in the bottle, fans visit the tasting room to try one-off beers and dry ciders. There's also, of course, the flagship brew Zombie Killer — a hard cider blended with honey and cherries. The Dude’s Rug has Chai spices and is 100 percent gluten-free.

A glass of cider Facebook

10. Northville Winery and Brewing Company LLC

630 Baseline Rd
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 320-6507
(248) 320-6507
Part of Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill, founded in 1873, Northville Winery offers many hard ciders to choose from when visiting the tap room. Using grapes and apples from the west side of the state, apples are pressed and the cider and wine are fermented on site. Ciders range from the traditional apple to medleys mixed with other fruits from cherries to blueberries to blackberries. Also hoppy-style ciders for beer lovers and bourbon-barrel cider for sweet and smoky cider. There’s also a wide range of apple-products and non-alcoholic cider available at the mill.

11. HopCat

4265 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 769-8828
(313) 769-8828
With 130 brews on tap, HopCat always leaves room for a few ciders. Find Blake's Hard Cider, Magpie, and a Vander Mill cyser (a blend of mead and cider), among the offerings.

Leather seating at the bar of HopCat. The room also shows a few high tables with stools Gerard + Belevender

12. Selden Standard

3921 2nd Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 438-5055
(313) 438-5055
The short list of bottled cider offerings at Selden Standard leans more toward international options such and pear ciders from France and dry varieties from New Zealand.

The bar at Selden shows three shelves in the background stacked with glass bottles Gerard + Belevender

13. 8 Degrees Plato Detroit

3409 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 888-9972
(313) 888-9972
Detroit's finest beer shop keeps a rotating selection of brews on tap in the back including a regularly updated selection of hard ciders as well as ciders sold by the can or bottle.

A brick wall at the bar shows six shelves — three on each side of a mirror — with large glass bottles on them Gerard + Belevender

14. Dexter Cider Mill

3685 Central St
Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 426-8531
(734) 426-8531
Dexter Cider Mill is must-visit for any local or visitor to Southeast Michigan in the fall. Plan for an apple-picking adventure and expect to spend some time in the perpetual line wending its way through the retail for fresh doughnuts and (non-alcoholic) cider. It’s hard to come away without some other sort of apple-based treat.

15. Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill

10685 Warren Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 455-2290
(734) 455-2290
The all-natural cider pressed at this Plymouth orchard is one of a kind. The location presses different combination of apples throughout the season, resulting in subtle differences in flavor depending on the batch. The unpasteurized cider is a bit pricer than other orchards around, but return customers swear by the tart, not-too-sweet flavor.

A sign in a field reads “Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill” Facebook

16. Wright & Co

1500 Woodward Avenue, Floor 2
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-7711
(313) 962-7711
While some run-of-the-mill hard ciders taste more like candy than something resembling actual fruit, the offerings on Wright & Co.'s extensive cider list are true to style. Expect a range of options from McIntosh apple cider to a brut cider aged in Martinique rum barrels.

Michelle and Chris Gerard

17. Bløm Meadworks

100 S 4th Ave STE 110
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 548-9729
(734) 548-9729
Blom’s taproom in downtown Ann Arbor serves as a space to sample meads and ciders, ask questions, sit down with a glass, or watch the fermentation process in action. There’s an extensive selection of cider to round out its mead offerings. All of the ingredients used to make them come from Michigan farmers. Flavors change with the seasons and are gluten-free.

