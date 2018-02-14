14 Ideal Date Night Spots in Ann Arbor

Date nights can mean different things to different people, whether it’s a first date, an anniversary, or just a casual night out. And depending on the occasion, the destination could vary widely from a fine dining restaurant to a more casual bar with great drinks.

Finding a place that fits the mood shouldn’t be difficult, whether you’re in the mood for casual vibes, a whole extravagant affair, or are looking for someplace to go that’s a little bit unconventional. From dimly-lit cocktail bars with live jazz to a dessert bar with a cigar lounge to upscale special occasion eateries, here’s where to take a date in Ann Arbor.

