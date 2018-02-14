 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Mood Is Just Right at These Romantic Detroit Restaurants

Catch the Game at These Metro Detroit Sports Bars

Try These Twists on Classic Paczki in Metro Detroit

More in Detroit See more maps
The orange-colored cocktail sits next to a glass candle holder on a wooden table in a dimly lit bar.
A cocktail from the Last Word.
Photo by Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

14 Ideal Date Night Spots in Ann Arbor

From secluded cocktail lounges to special occasion restaurants with perfect plating

by John Reyes Updated
View as Map
A cocktail from the Last Word.
| Photo by Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images
by John Reyes Updated

Date nights can mean different things to different people, whether it’s a first date, an anniversary, or just a casual night out. And depending on the occasion, the destination could vary widely from a fine dining restaurant to a more casual bar with great drinks.

Finding a place that fits the mood shouldn’t be difficult, whether you’re in the mood for casual vibes, a whole extravagant affair, or are looking for someplace to go that’s a little bit unconventional. From dimly-lit cocktail bars with live jazz to a dessert bar with a cigar lounge to upscale special occasion eateries, here’s where to take a date in Ann Arbor.

What’s your favorite spot for a special night out? Drop a note in the comments or reach out to Eater Detroit at the tipline.

Next Read: 18 Memorable Date Night Destinations in Metro Detroit

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

HOMES Brewery - Campus

Copy Link

While a brewery may not be at the top of anyone’s list for romantic evenings, HOMES Campus’ large outdoor area features fireplaces to snuggle up to under the stars. In addition to the spot’s own excellent selection of beer, food is provided by an ever-changing roster of food trucks and pop-ups.

112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 929-5212
(734) 929-5212
John Reyes

The Last Word

Copy Link

Speakeasies check all the boxes for a romantic night out: They’re hidden away and dimly lit with plenty of easy drinking cocktails. The Last Word’s underground locale embodies all of these. Bartenders here serve original and classic cocktails from a book-themed menu with live jazz or DJs for some added ambiance.

301 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
A yellow cocktail is poured into a coup glass. The Last Word

Also featured in:

The Earle

Copy Link

The dark and moody underground dining room at the Earle has made it a favorite date-night location for decades. Live music and a huge wine list make for a complete romantic dining experience.

121 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 994-0211
(734) 994-0211
A dimly lit bar filled with people and surrounded by brick and wood. The Earle

Also featured in:

Pacific Rim By Kana

Copy Link

French techniques, quality ingredients, cocktails, and a quiet, romantic atmosphere make Pacific Rim a go-to destination for date nights. The wine list is a worthy complement to the pan-Asian cuisine.

114 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 662-9303
(734) 662-9303
Pacific Rim

Also featured in:

Alley Bar

Copy Link

An evening out doesn’t always have to be about dinner in a fancy, fine dining establishment. Alley Bar’s unpretentious, come-as-you-are atmosphere and strong cocktails can make for a casual, no-nonsense night of conversation.

112 W Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 662-8757
(734) 662-8757
Alley Bar

Café Zola

Copy Link

Cafe Zola is a popular brunch and breakfast spot, but the dinner rooted in French and Mediterranean cuisine musn’t be missed. Even as its busiest, the cozy dining room creates an intimate atmosphere.

112 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 769-2020
(734) 769-2020

Of Rice & Men

Copy Link

Of Rice & Men’s beautiful lower level space is a world away from busy Main Street just outside. The modern Asian menu features refined, artful takes on sushi, dumplings, and other pan-Asian mainstays. Their Peking Duck is one of their signature dishes and requires ordering a day ahead, but the symphony of flavors and textures makes it worth the wait. 

312 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 222-0202
(734) 222-0202

Blue LLama Jazz Club

Copy Link

Live music and elegant food is a perfect date night combination and both shine at Blue Llama. Diners can listen to internationally-known artists while partaking in their sophisticated menu.

314 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 372-3200
(734) 372-3200

Also featured in:

Black Pearl Ann Arbor

Copy Link

Test the waters at the Black Pearl over a plate of oysters on the half shell, brought in fresh daily. An extensive cocktail list and mood lighting will also help set the tone for a night out.

302 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 222-0400
(734) 222-0400
A bunch of oysters on a platter with red sauce and lemon slices at the center. A hand picks up one and holds a shrimp fork in the other. Black Pearl

Nightcap

Copy Link

This cocktail bar on Main street features cozy seating and a sleek ambiance that seemingly transports patrons to the hippest of big city lounges. The wide selection of modern, classic, and non-alcoholic cocktails is expertly prepared by the bar staff using new-school bartending techniques to provide a theatrical element to the night.

220 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-6070
(734) 369-6070
Nightcap

Also featured in:

La Dolce Vita Ann Arbor

Copy Link

The sumptuous space filled with couches and comfy chairs at La Dolce Vita makes it the perfect spot to indulge in decadent desserts during an evening out. For even more seclusion, head downstairs to the restaurant’s cigar lounge.

322 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(888) 456-3463
(888) 456-3463

Aventura

Copy Link

A romantic evening in Spain is on many a bucket list, but a visit to this downtown spot is considerably easier. Aventura’s authentic pintxos, tapas, and paella are served by an attentive staff in a gorgeous, historic space. Innovative cocktails and an all-Spanish wine list complete the experience. 

216 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-3153
(734) 369-3153
Aventura [Courtesy Photo]

Also featured in:

Taste Kitchen

Copy Link

From the outside, Taste Kitchen’s small, downtown space might seem unassuming, but the French and Asian-influenced menu features dishes with intricate presentations. The focus on sophistication and elegance proves that romantic dinners don’t always require candlelight.

521 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-4241
(734) 369-4241
Meat on the bone with an egg yolk perched on top. Taste Kitchen [Official photo]

The Dixboro Project

Copy Link

Looking to get away from the crowds? Situated just east of Ann Arbor, The Dixboro Project features a beautiful dining room and is surrounded by serene outdoor spaces to explore. The fine dining menu and extra-attentive service make for a memorable night.

5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 669-3310
(734) 669-3310
A shot at dusk of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows of the old barn now home to Dixboro House in Ann Arbor. An American flag flies straight on the right of the building John Reyes

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

HOMES Brewery - Campus

112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

While a brewery may not be at the top of anyone’s list for romantic evenings, HOMES Campus’ large outdoor area features fireplaces to snuggle up to under the stars. In addition to the spot’s own excellent selection of beer, food is provided by an ever-changing roster of food trucks and pop-ups.

112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 929-5212
(734) 929-5212
John Reyes

The Last Word

301 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Speakeasies check all the boxes for a romantic night out: They’re hidden away and dimly lit with plenty of easy drinking cocktails. The Last Word’s underground locale embodies all of these. Bartenders here serve original and classic cocktails from a book-themed menu with live jazz or DJs for some added ambiance.

301 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
A yellow cocktail is poured into a coup glass. The Last Word

The Earle

121 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

The dark and moody underground dining room at the Earle has made it a favorite date-night location for decades. Live music and a huge wine list make for a complete romantic dining experience.

121 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 994-0211
(734) 994-0211
A dimly lit bar filled with people and surrounded by brick and wood. The Earle

Pacific Rim By Kana

114 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

French techniques, quality ingredients, cocktails, and a quiet, romantic atmosphere make Pacific Rim a go-to destination for date nights. The wine list is a worthy complement to the pan-Asian cuisine.

114 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 662-9303
(734) 662-9303
Pacific Rim

Alley Bar

112 W Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

An evening out doesn’t always have to be about dinner in a fancy, fine dining establishment. Alley Bar’s unpretentious, come-as-you-are atmosphere and strong cocktails can make for a casual, no-nonsense night of conversation.

112 W Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 662-8757
(734) 662-8757
Alley Bar

Café Zola

112 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Cafe Zola is a popular brunch and breakfast spot, but the dinner rooted in French and Mediterranean cuisine musn’t be missed. Even as its busiest, the cozy dining room creates an intimate atmosphere.

112 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 769-2020
(734) 769-2020

Of Rice & Men

312 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Of Rice & Men’s beautiful lower level space is a world away from busy Main Street just outside. The modern Asian menu features refined, artful takes on sushi, dumplings, and other pan-Asian mainstays. Their Peking Duck is one of their signature dishes and requires ordering a day ahead, but the symphony of flavors and textures makes it worth the wait. 

312 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 222-0202
(734) 222-0202

Blue LLama Jazz Club

314 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Live music and elegant food is a perfect date night combination and both shine at Blue Llama. Diners can listen to internationally-known artists while partaking in their sophisticated menu.

314 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 372-3200
(734) 372-3200

Black Pearl Ann Arbor

302 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Test the waters at the Black Pearl over a plate of oysters on the half shell, brought in fresh daily. An extensive cocktail list and mood lighting will also help set the tone for a night out.

302 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 222-0400
(734) 222-0400
A bunch of oysters on a platter with red sauce and lemon slices at the center. A hand picks up one and holds a shrimp fork in the other. Black Pearl

Nightcap

220 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

This cocktail bar on Main street features cozy seating and a sleek ambiance that seemingly transports patrons to the hippest of big city lounges. The wide selection of modern, classic, and non-alcoholic cocktails is expertly prepared by the bar staff using new-school bartending techniques to provide a theatrical element to the night.

220 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-6070
(734) 369-6070
Nightcap

La Dolce Vita Ann Arbor

322 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

The sumptuous space filled with couches and comfy chairs at La Dolce Vita makes it the perfect spot to indulge in decadent desserts during an evening out. For even more seclusion, head downstairs to the restaurant’s cigar lounge.

322 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(888) 456-3463
(888) 456-3463

Aventura

216 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

A romantic evening in Spain is on many a bucket list, but a visit to this downtown spot is considerably easier. Aventura’s authentic pintxos, tapas, and paella are served by an attentive staff in a gorgeous, historic space. Innovative cocktails and an all-Spanish wine list complete the experience. 

216 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-3153
(734) 369-3153
Aventura [Courtesy Photo]

Taste Kitchen

521 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

From the outside, Taste Kitchen’s small, downtown space might seem unassuming, but the French and Asian-influenced menu features dishes with intricate presentations. The focus on sophistication and elegance proves that romantic dinners don’t always require candlelight.

521 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 369-4241
(734) 369-4241
Meat on the bone with an egg yolk perched on top. Taste Kitchen [Official photo]

The Dixboro Project

5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Looking to get away from the crowds? Situated just east of Ann Arbor, The Dixboro Project features a beautiful dining room and is surrounded by serene outdoor spaces to explore. The fine dining menu and extra-attentive service make for a memorable night.

5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 669-3310
(734) 669-3310
A shot at dusk of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows of the old barn now home to Dixboro House in Ann Arbor. An American flag flies straight on the right of the building John Reyes

Related Maps