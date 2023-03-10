 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The street view of Corktown, a neighborhood in Detroit, Michigan. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Here Are the Corktown Restaurants to Check Out Now

From casual taco trucks and vegan-friendly destinations, here’s where to eat in Detroit’s first neighborhood

by Serena Maria Daniels
by Serena Maria Daniels
Michelle and Chris Gerard

Corktown is Detroit’s oldest existing neighborhood and as such, has a wealth of culture embedded on every block. The neighborhood, situated in southwest, just west of downtown, was named after the County Cork in Ireland, in recognition of the influx of Irish immigrants who made their way to Detroit in the 19th century. Through the generations, the area also welcomed a wave of Mexican immigrants, became a major transportation hub with the installation of Michigan Central Station, and was home to legendary sports bars, thanks to its proximity to old Tigers Stadium. Now, the neighborhood is home to one of the most dynamic food and drink destinations in the city — featuring old-school dive bars, vegan-friendly diners, award-winning experiences, and chill breweries.

With the redevelopment of Michigan Central Station and a spike of interest in real estate throughout the surrounding area, Corktown continues to draw thousands of residents and visitors every year. Whether you’re in the neighborhood for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a sports game, to catch an indie garage band, out for a drink, or are looking for innovative approaches to dining in the city, Corktown’s where it’s at.

Takoi

Takoi’s trendy space and Northern Thai-influenced food is both a vegan-friendly place that serves incredibly-flavored, family-style cuisine, it’s also an immersive experience. With moody lighting, spaceship vibes in the interior, and an enclosed outdoor patio area, Takoi is sure to transport guests to another galaxy.

2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 855-2864
Supergeil

Corktown restaurant and bar Supergeil specializes in Berlin-style döner kebabs, tinned seafood (sardines, tuna, mackerel, and mussels), and cocktails made with spirits from Two James. But every Sunday, the spot turns to brunch, with twists on traditional breakfast fare like its döner Benedict, feta and toast with olives, or sesame rolls with honey.

2442 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 462-4133
Cork & Gabel

If location is everything, then Cork and Gabel has it all in Corktown. Just a straight shot to the Michigan Central Station, which continues to undergo a multi-million dollar redevelopment, along with the remaking of Roosevelt Park across the street, this destination for Italian-Irish-German comfort food offers staples like fish and chips, Guinness beer-braised short ribs, a full bar, as well as an impressive weekend brunch menu.

2415 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 638-2261
Mercury Burger & Bar

Choose from 15 different burgers at this Corktown hotspot. Many items on the menu pay homage to the city including the Southwest, which features a chorizo slider, candied jalapeño relish, munster cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, and pickled carrots. Pair it with a boozy Hummer milkshake or poutine tater tots slathered in dark gravy.

2163 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 964-5000
Slows Bar BQ

Slows is popular with everyone from old-school Detroiters to young hipsters. Customer favorites at this Corktown-based chain include the smoked chicken Yardbird sandwich or baby back ribs for carryout. The restaurant also sells sauces for cooking at home. Patio seating is available with a beer menu.

2138 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-9828
Grandma Bob’s Pizza

Choose from 15 different burgers at this Corktown hotspot. Many items on the menu pay homage to the city including the Southwest, which features a chorizo slider, candied jalapeño relish, munster cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, and pickled carrots. Pair it with a boozy Hummer milkshake or poutine tater tots slathered in dark gravy.

2135 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 315-3177
The Pink Flamingo

The Pink Flamingo To-Go may be open year-round at its brick-and-mortar restaurant in Palmer Park, but the beloved Corktown food truck is a seasonal operation founded by Meiko Krishok, where she serves restorative meals out of an Airstream trailer in a garden setting at 2746 Vermont Street in North Corktown. Be sure to check out its social media for updates on when its season will resume.

2746 Vermont St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 801-4423
Ima Izakaya

Ima founder Mike Ransom is now flexing his background in fine dining with the opening of Ima Izakaya inside the space formerly occupied by Gold Cash Gold. Guests can expect many of the growing chain’s casual favorites, such as its popular udon, pho, rice bowls, shrimp dumplings, and chicken karaage. In addition, Ransom adds a touch of creativity with new arrivals like hamachi crudo made with yellowtail, yuzu-lemon confit, jalapeno, micro cilantro, and black sea salt, robata grill with skewered bites, market cut meats, and a more robust bar menu. The new spot replaces Ima’s original Corktown location just down the street.

2100 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 306-9485
Lucky Detroit - Coffee Roasters & Espresso

Tucked within the same property as Detroit Barbers, Lucky Detroit has been covertly making espresso drinks in Corktown for half a decade. Now situated on the ground level serving coffee and cheesecake bites, longtime fans who remember when the cafe was located upstairs can still enjoy the upper-level to spread out, people watch, and enjoy. the view.

2000 Michigan Ave f2, Detroit, MI 48216

Tacos El Rodeo

As far as food trucks go, most of the city’s favorites can be found in neighboring southwest Detroit. However, Tacos el Rodeo is among just a few within Corktown proper. Conveniently located in the parking lot of Motor City Wine and available 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Tacos el Rodeo offers hungry wine bar guests filling options like carne asada fries, tacos, tortas, and quesadillas available with your choice of meat. Ideal for busy office workers or wine bar guests.

Michigan &, Vermont St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 942-0553
Antojitos Southwest

This weekends-only food truck launched as an informal food business during the earlier days of the pandemic — tapping into a very on-trend phenomena taking place on social media at the time: the art of birria. Among the very few operations in the city whose primary focus is on the fiery, red stewed meat, customers can find quesabirria fresh off the griddle, cups of birria ramen, asada fries, and a selection of glass bottled beverages. Oh, and the beef is all halal.

2100 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 854-5239
Bobcat Bonnie's

With ample seating and a diverse menu that’s as fun as it is delicious, Bobcat Bonnie’s doesn’t necessarily need a kids menu to appeal to youngsters. Nowadays, Bobcat Bonnie’s locations can be found in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties, as well as out-state and even Toledo. However, the brunch-friendly spot got its start in Corktown. For breakfast or brunching options, opt for something sweet like the Oreo pancakes or Captain Crunch french toast, along with a DIY mimosa and bloody mary stand. Also be on the lookout for fun burger specials, vegan options, and a fun fruity cocktail menu.

1800 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-1383
Momento Gelato and Coffee

Momento Gelato, next door to the UFO Factory, is the new Italian-style ice cream parlor in Corktown that specializes in using all natural ingredients. The shop is the creation of Tom Isaia, who also founded Coffee Express, a roasting company based in Plymouth. The menu features seasonal flavors, espresso drinks, and a delightful affogato. Flavors change with the seasons, but guests can expect specialties such as mango sorbet, coffee (made with brew from Coffee Express), and pistachio.

2120 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 974-6054
UFO Factory

Indie music venue and bar UFO Factory offers is a chill spot to grab a beer or a simple cocktail and a snack. Yes, this spot is great for a casual beer, as well as reasonably-priced cocktails made with the bar’s selection of house-made cocktail mixers. In the snacks department is Laika Dogs, featuring a number of unique toppings, such as the banh mi, Detroit-style with vegan coney chili, and the PB&J featuring Thai peanut sauce. When weather permits, the rooftop deck bar is used for outdoor drinking and free movie nights.

2110 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216

Michigan & Trumbull

This Detroit-style pizzeria in Corktown makes amazing square pizzas with fun, unconventional toppings and lots of vegan options. Take, for example, the McLovin’, a white pizza featuring ground beef, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh iceberg lettuce, and a shower of sesame seeds with “Awesome Sauce” that faithfully mimics a certain fast-food hamburger. Round out the meal with sides like Teader fries, deep-fried calzones known as Boblo Boats, and antipasto salad. Don’t miss “the Good Corner,” where a portion of customer’s orders for certain items are donated to a rotating list of local organizations. The ownership has announced plans to relocate soon, so be sure to keep an eye on the spot’s social media for updates.

1441 W Elizabeth St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 637-4992
Folk Detroit

Place orders online or head to the walk-up window between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for waffle breakfast sandwiches and sausage rolls from this all-day cafe and micro market. Folk offers options like coffee and a huge variety of wine by the bottle available to take home, along with a curated selection of gourmet groceries items — a bulk of which is sourced locally, by BIPOC makers, or is considered sustainable.

1701 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 742-2672
Mink Detroit

When you’re looking for an intimate, yet casual setting for a romantic round of drinks and oysters, Mink offers a unique experience. Sit at the bar and marvel at the crew as they get to shucking, plating, and interacting with guests. Guests can opt to order a la carte from the spot’s selection of fresh oysters from across the country or an array of tinned seafood snacks. Or, go all out and make reservations to try a five-course tasting menu (available with optional beverage pairing), which switches out every month. Recent tasting menu offerings have included as a lobster olive loaf, scallop ambrosia salad, and a swordfish casserole.

1701 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 351-0771
Ottava Via

This Corktown spot offers a modern spin on Italian favorites. From charcuterie to cocktails to a hearty dinner feast complemented by a glass of wine, Ottava Via hits many notes. There are traditional pastas and pizzas, as well as a selection of hot plates like the pan-seared branzino with salsa verde. It’s particularly popular during patio season, thanks to an outdoor fireplace and bocce ball lanes.

1400 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-5500
The Brooklyn Street Local

This busy all-day brunch hub offers among the best selection of poutines in the city, harkening back to the proprietors’ Canadian roots. Brooklyn Street’s menu also includes other breakfast and brunch items, salads, sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, and quiches, and routinely opens its space up to pop-up collaborators.

1266 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 262-6547
Batch Brewing Company

This Corktown brewery has become absolutely essential in the local brewing community as well as the Detroit hospitality industry at large. Batch is a consummate neighborhood spot that keeps dozens beers rotation and also takes care with its food and has churned everything from nachos to po’boys to shepherd’s pie stew. Among its frequent offerings, a two-day-a-week Mexican menu from Taqueria el Rey, which set up shop on Mondays and Tuesdays in 2022 when its original Vernor Highway location was destroyed by a fire.

1400 Porter St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 338-8008
Lager House

Yes, Lager House has been through a lot over the years. Longtime owner Paul “PJ” Ryder called it quits in 2022, leaving some wondering if the famous indie music venue and venerable bar would remain. Under new ownership, it’s still a destination for affordable drinks, vegan fare, and to catch a local show.

1254 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-4668
James Oliver

Among the many Corktown establishments where, if you’re looking to run into someone you know, you’ll probably run into them there. Featuring an array of classic espresso drinks, coffee roasted in-house, James Oliver also carries kombucha on tap, pastries, sandwiches, and of course bagels (the space formerly housed the Detroit Institute of Bagels).

1236 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 765-9505
Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop

Mudgie’s offers an unbeatable variety sandwiches including the Brooklyn, served warm and made with house-smoked beef brisket, applewood smoked bacon, beer pub cheese, and caramelized maple onions on a brioche roll. Order a beer or a bottle of wine to wash everything down. The shop takes online orders for pickup at the walk-up window and also offers dine-in service.

1413 Brooklyn St, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-2000
