Here Are the Corktown Restaurants to Check Out Now

Corktown is Detroit’s oldest existing neighborhood and as such, has a wealth of culture embedded on every block. The neighborhood, situated in southwest, just west of downtown, was named after the County Cork in Ireland, in recognition of the influx of Irish immigrants who made their way to Detroit in the 19th century. Through the generations, the area also welcomed a wave of Mexican immigrants, became a major transportation hub with the installation of Michigan Central Station, and was home to legendary sports bars, thanks to its proximity to old Tigers Stadium. Now, the neighborhood is home to one of the most dynamic food and drink destinations in the city — featuring old-school dive bars, vegan-friendly diners, award-winning experiences, and chill breweries.

With the redevelopment of Michigan Central Station and a spike of interest in real estate throughout the surrounding area, Corktown continues to draw thousands of residents and visitors every year. Whether you’re in the neighborhood for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a sports game, to catch an indie garage band, out for a drink, or are looking for innovative approaches to dining in the city, Corktown’s where it’s at.