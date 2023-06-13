 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three plates of food set on a lunch counter at Duly’s Place in Detroit, Michigan.
Duly’s Place.
Rosa Maria Zamarrón

Take a Roadtrip to the Iconic Coney Islands of Michigan

Eat your way through the Mitten State’s coney island trail

by Serena Maria Daniels
Duly’s Place.
| Rosa Maria Zamarrón
by Serena Maria Daniels

Nowhere else in America are there so many coney island restaurants than in Michigan. No, they don’t resemble to Nathan’s hot dogs available on Coney Island in Brooklyn. The coney island is shorthand for both the classic diners founded mostly by Greek immigrants and their namesake beef hot dogs in natural casing set in a steamed bun, and topped with meat-only chili sauce, a ribbon of yellow mustard, and diced onion. While the OGs of the genre tend to lean hard on their specialty dogs, many of the state’s sprawling coney chains serve a little bit of everything, from affordable breakfasts, Greek salads loaded with beets, chicken lemon rice soup, saganaki (opa!), and gyros (or, as in National Coney Island’s case, hani).

While the heart of coney country can be traced back more than a century to the Keros family which gave the world American and Lafayette coney islands and a string of regional chains, cities like Jackson, Flint, Jackson, and Ypsilanti, and are also famous in their own right for their variations on the chili-laden tubed meat. Whether you’re showing out-of-town friends the ins and outs of the Detroit coney icons or wanting to venture out to some of the other heavyweights out state, here are some of the legendary coneys of Michigan.

American Coney Island

According to Keros family lore, this is where it all started when brothers Bill and Gust opened shop in 1917 (or was it 1919, it’s complicated). Brightly decorated in red, white, and blue, American makes its own coney sauce, perfect for ladling on top of hot dogs or chili cheese fries, plus enjoy a variety of Greek American classics like gyro sandwiches, Greek salad with pita, or spinach pie.

114 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
american, coney, coney dog, coney island, food, hot dog, restaurant. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Lafayette Coney Island

Lafayette Coney Island is the result of a sibling rivalry. At least, that’s how the story goes. In 1936, Bill Keros opened Lafayette next door to American, which he and brother Gust had launched more than a decade prior on the corner of Lafayette and Michigan Avenue. The Keroses haven’t been involved in this location for decades. Bill’s son George Keros took over operations and was credited with developing the spot’s proprietary chili recipe. These days it’s run by several Yemeni immigrants, who took over after George Keros stepped aside in 1991. Lafayette has kept its vibe simple over the years. It still boasts a long lunch counter and an intact old-school aesthetic and workers are known for stacking platters full of coneys on their arms as they bring them out to guests.

118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
A man in an apron cooks hot dogs on a grill in the window of Lafayette Coney Island. Michelle and Chris Gerard

Duly's Place

While downtown has its so-called coney rivalry, southwest Detroiters swear by Duly’s Place. The narrow, no-frills, shotgun-style interior is equipped with a long countertop and stationary stools, ideal for chatting it up with locals and just a few four-tops toward the back. Notable fans include the late Anthony Bourdain and the neighborhood’s very own music legend Jack White. Duly’s is famously open 24/7, aside from Mondays. And remember, bring cash because they don’t take cards or check at Duly’s. The Duly’s Facebook page is pretty great, too.

5458 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209
A plate of chili cheese fries and a plate with a coney dog on it set on a counter top at Duly’s Place in Detroit, Michigan. Rosa Maria Zamarrón

National Coney Island

National Coney Island is among three regional coney chains, founded in 1965 by James Giftos, who took over ownership of the National Chili Company before launching his own space. These coneys play into diner nostalgia with flashy neon lighting. Today, National Coney Island includes nearly 20 locations throughout metro Detroit and its chili is sold to independent coney businesses all over the region. Hani — a pita stuffed with fried chicken strips, Swiss and American cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and mayonnaise — is one of its best-known specialties. In 2023, National branched out with the launch Pop’s Hani Shop in Royal Oak sporting a hani-centric menu. Fun fact, National’s current president, Tom Giftos, says his grandfather got his start working at Lafayette downtown.

19019 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
Coney Star Halal Kitchen

This relative newcomer in the coney market offers metro Detroit’s huge concentration of Muslim Americans a place to enjoy the iconic Detroit handheld meal in a halal-friendly environment. The spot launched in late 2022 and sits on the Detroit-Hamtramck border. Guests can enjoy coneys, corned beef egg rolls, chicken wings. and other familiar-to-Detroit snacks. Reeti Choudhury and her brother-in-law Syeed Choudhury also offer fans a taste of their Bangladeshi heritage with their house-made naga sauce, which can be found on top coneys, burgers, and other menu items.

13347 Conant, Detroit, MI 48212
Leo's Coney Island (Downtown Royal Oak)

The largest of the Big Three coney chains, Leo’s is another spot founded on brotherly love. Leo’s founders Leo and Pete Stassinopoulos opened their first location in 1972, known as Southfield Coney Island, according to the book Detroit Coney. In 1988 after launching a few other locations, the business was rebranded as Leo’s. The brothers are also related to the Keros family; Bill and Gust are their uncles. Leo’s menu carries traditional coneys, New York and Chicago-style dogs, robust breakfast offerings, and several Greek specialties like a chicken kebab dinner, spinach and cheese pie, and mousaka.

110 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Nicky Ds Coney Island

Zef and Marija Dedvukaj are the owners of several outposts for this chain, which unlike its suburban competitors, maintains locations within Detroit city limits. The takeout-friendly spot has a huge menu to answer any hunger pangs one might have, from three-egg omelets and stirfrys to rib-eye steak dinners and the traditional coney. The Nicky D’s Special is a hot dog topped with spiced ground beef in addition to the typical chili and accompaniments. Among its locations is the former Athen’s Coney Island in Royal Oak, which features an old-style diner vibe on Woodward Avenue.

32657 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Kerby's Koney Island

Another branch of the Keros family tree, Kerby’s Koney Island was founded by four Keros brothers, who opened their first location in 1968 at the Tel-Twelve Mall in Southfield. The name Kerby’s derives from the Keros Brothers. The menu at this chain offers a little something for everyone with the classic coney and Greek fare, as well as breakfast, burgers, soups, and salads.

25050 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48075
Pete's Coney Island

Venturing away from Detroit proper, this Pontiac institution was founded in 1929 by Pete Traicoff, who immigrated from Macedonia. The spot started off as a peanut stand that sold coffee, sandwiches, and hot peanuts and went on to enjoy wild popularity. This coney has changed locations several times over the decades. Pete’s grandson Tom eventually took over the Pontiac location, while his brother Ed Zull, opened Pete’s Coney Island II in Clarkston and Orion Township. Its current Pontiac spot features a pair of U-shaped lunch counters, an ideal situation for groups, and tons of vintage automotive memorabilia.

839 W Huron St, Pontiac, MI 48341
Starlite Coney Island

It’s common knowledge among coney followers that there are two distinct styles of coneys in Michigan: Detroit-style and Flint-style. While the chili used for Detroit-style coneys is often described as being more tomato-based, Flint-style is described as more of a drier, loose meat sauce that sits on top of the hot dog (usually sourced from Koegel’s Hot Dogs) and differs only slightly in flavor, depending on the type of spices used. Starlite Diner is among the longtime coney-centric establishments of Flint, founded in 1966. Here, guests can order a coney served with fries and slaw, breakfast combos, and a broasted chicken for dinner.

1500 Center Rd, Burton, MI 48509
Bill's Drive in

This seasonal roadside destination was founded by William “Bill” Bristol. Its founding date is debatable. Detroit Coney says that the mustard-yellow hut began appearing in local directories in the early 1950s, while this Ann Arbor News says the spot dates back to 1935, and this Live in the D segment places Bill’s as opening in 1939. Bill’s still features car hops who approach customers’ vehicles to take their orders. Orders are served on car trays. Offerings are basic. Select a coney topped with chili that some say is sweeter than others, loosey sandwiches, and house-made root beer.

1292 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Antonio's Coney Island

Expect traditional coney fare, but with a Honduran twist. This spot in Ypsilanti was launched by Mexican owners, Irene Serrano and Miguel Martinez in 2015 with plans to also incorporate Mexican dishes. There was a taqueria already established nearby and as part of the couple’s lease, were prevented from leaning into that genre. With the help of a close friend from Honduras, Antonio’s has instead become among just a small number of restaurants that offer Central American specialties like pupusas, enchilada catracha, and fried chicken topped with cabbage slaw and Honduran mustard over tajadas (fried green bananas).

2896 Washtenaw Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Jackson Coney Island

Venture west of Detroit to Jackson, where the Flint-style coney reigns supreme. Jackson Coney Island is believed to have been founded by two Greek immigrants from Detroit, before it was promptly sold the next year to two brothers from Macedonia Charlie and Atanas Christoff and George Todoroff. Charlie Christoff’s son and grandson, Van and Craig, would go on to run a competing restaurant across the street, Virginia’s Coney Island, which like American and Lafayette to the east, has spawned generations of rivalries among Jackson locals.

615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201
Coney Island

Simply named, Coney Island in Kalamazoo first launched in 1915 under the name Coney Island Lunch by Greek immigrant Gus Marinos. He later sold the business to Frank Adams and today it continues to a family-run destination. The landmark sells traditional coneys, gyros, burgers, and Greek salads, as well as New York and Chicago-style dogs — perhaps a nod to its proximity to the Windy City.

266 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
