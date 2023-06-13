Take a Roadtrip to the Iconic Coney Islands of Michigan

Nowhere else in America are there so many coney island restaurants than in Michigan. No, they don’t resemble to Nathan’s hot dogs available on Coney Island in Brooklyn. The coney island is shorthand for both the classic diners founded mostly by Greek immigrants and their namesake beef hot dogs in natural casing set in a steamed bun, and topped with meat-only chili sauce, a ribbon of yellow mustard, and diced onion. While the OGs of the genre tend to lean hard on their specialty dogs, many of the state’s sprawling coney chains serve a little bit of everything, from affordable breakfasts, Greek salads loaded with beets, chicken lemon rice soup, saganaki (opa!), and gyros (or, as in National Coney Island’s case, hani).

While the heart of coney country can be traced back more than a century to the Keros family which gave the world American and Lafayette coney islands and a string of regional chains, cities like Jackson, Flint, Jackson, and Ypsilanti, and are also famous in their own right for their variations on the chili-laden tubed meat. Whether you’re showing out-of-town friends the ins and outs of the Detroit coney icons or wanting to venture out to some of the other heavyweights out state, here are some of the legendary coneys of Michigan.