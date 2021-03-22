13 Detroit Classic Restaurants for the Bucket List

When it comes to restaurants and food, it’s trendy to chase what’s new and what’s next. But in a city like Detroit, where much has come and gone over the years, the old familiars offer a rich culinary experience and often feel best. The institutions listed on this map continue to stand the test of time, whether for special occasions, a quick meal at a casual lunch counter, or an old-school only-in-Detroit experience.

