For Sweetest Day, Halloween, or other moments when only sugar or chocolate will do, metro Detroit has plenty of options for candies and chocolates. This is the time of year to stock up on treats for kids, but adults can have fun too.

There are high-end chocolate stores like Cannelle by Matt Knio, candy by the pound at Roger’s, and gem-like bonbons at Blue Canary. Whether the day calls for a single chocolate bar or a bucket full of old-fashioned penny candy, here are the area’s best sweets shops.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.