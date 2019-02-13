 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A selection of candy, including candy canes and chocates Shutterstock

Sweet Spots for Candy in Metro Detroit

Stock up on fancy chocolate bars, bonbons, or bulk candy for Halloween, Sweetest Day, or any day

by Brenna Houck Updated
Shutterstock

For Sweetest Day, Halloween, or other moments when only sugar or chocolate will do, metro Detroit has plenty of options for candies and chocolates. This is the time of year to stock up on treats for kids, but adults can have fun too.

There are high-end chocolate stores like Cannelle by Matt Knio, candy by the pound at Roger’s, and gem-like bonbons at Blue Canary. Whether the day calls for a single chocolate bar or a bucket full of old-fashioned penny candy, here are the area’s best sweets shops.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cannelle by Matt Knio

45 West Grand River Avenue
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 694-9767
There’s a whole lot of sweet and savory French desserts and breads at Cannelle by Matt Knio, but the patisserie also makes macarons, chocolate bonbon and an assortment of chocolate bars in flavors like hazelnut caramel and dark chocolate-raisin.

Candy bars and baguettes sit behind a glass window surrounding the counter at Cannelle by Matt Knio. Michelle and Chris Gerard

2. Rocky's Historic Eastern Market

2489 Russell St
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 567-6871
Visitors to Eastern Market love to sift through Rocky’s shelves and bulk bins. Find everything from massive gumballs to gummy worms to Dum Dums in the aisles. Rocky’s also sells nuts, spices, and other snacks.

3. Germack Pistachio Co.

2509 Russell St
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 566-0062
Eastern Market’s coffee and nuts emporium Germack Pistachio Co. offers a variety of packaged snacks including options like chocolate malted milk balls, chocolate-covered pretzels, licorice, and gummy candies to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Customers with bags and backpacks wander through Germack’s cafe and nut shop. Gerard + Belevender

4. Mongers' Provisions

4240 Cass Ave #111
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 651-7119
Mongers’ Provisions pairs two of life’s greatest pleasures — chocolate and cheese — under one roof. Visitors can count on a wide selection of single-origin chocolates ranging from classic milk chocolate to shrimp and bonito-flavored bars. The store also stocks other cocoa-related products like mole bitters and makes a mean hot chocolate, too. A Berkley store is planned for Fall 2021.

Candy Bars in colorful packaging on a wooden shelf display at Mongers’ Provisions in Detroit. Mongers’ Provisions [Official photo]

5. Tou & Mai

4240 Cass Ave
Detroit, MI 48201
This pint-size cafe in Cass Corridor makes great boba tea, but the shop also serves as an Asian mini-mart with plenty of imported snacks and packaged candies. Find Hi-Chews, strawberry Pocky, and lychee gummies here alongside bags of shrimp chips and macarons.

The interior of Tou &amp; Mai has a boba tea counter and shelves on one wall full of packaged. Asian snacks and candy. Michelle and Chris Gerard

6. Bon Bon Bon

11360 Joseph Campau Ave
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 236-5581
Detroit’s very own Willy Wonka, Alexandra Clark spins a wild array of bonbons out of her Hamtramck chocolate factory and also sells them in her Detroit and Ann Arbor storefronts. Sample classics like the earl grey-flavored High Tea or try one of the rotating seasonal treats. Along with the individually boxed chocolate morsels, the company also sells cleverly packaged chocolate floppy disks, mixtapes, and records.

Chocolate bonbons scattered on a metal tray with parchment paper at Bon Bon Bon. Gerard + Belevender

7. Roger's Bulk Candy & Ice Cream

15020 E 9 Mile Rd
Eastpointe, MI 48021
(586) 772-1076
This Eastpointe sweets store carries a huge selection of candies sold by the pound, including saltwater taffy, individually wrapped bubble gum, and Runts. Fans of old-fashioned candies can also find items such as candy cigarettes here.

Glass jars, shelves, and barrel-shaped bulk bins full of rainbow colored candies. Roger’s Bulk Candy [Official image]

8. Doc Sweets' Candy Company

135 N Rochester Rd
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 597-1051
Doc Sweets supplies enough candy to put a whole city in a sugar coma. The store features wall-to-wall treats from jelly beans to novelty Pez dispensers to bulk gummy marshmallow candies.

The exterior of Doc Sweets has a colorful sign and a blue Scooby Doo-like van parked out front with floral cartoon illustrations. Doc Sweets [Official photo]

9. Blue Canary Confections

124 W 14 Mile Rd
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 792-7256
Birmingham’s Blue Canary is a confectionary as well as a bakery serving everything from chocolate babka to cracked pepper bread. Customers can also find an assortment of colorful, gem-like bonbons here alongside candied fruits and chocolate-covered marshmallows.

Seven hexagonal bonbons covered in purple and red airbrushed shimmers are arranged in a circle. Blue Canary [Official image]

10. Sanders and Morley Candy Makers Distribution Center

22800 Hall Rd
Clinton Twp, MI 48036
(586) 464-5700
Detroit’s classic candy maker Sanders has been satisfying local sugar cravings for more than 100 years. The company operates several shops throughout metro Detroit where it serves ice cream sundaes slathered in hot fudge and sells chocolate boxes to go.

Related Maps