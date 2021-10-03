 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A stack of cinnamon roll flapjacks with vanilla glaze on a plate.
Cinnamon roll flapjacks from Joe Louis Southern Kitchen.
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

The Hottest New Brunch Spots Around Detroit Right Now

Weekend buffets, shrimp and grits, shakshuka, and mimosas abound

by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated
Cinnamon roll flapjacks from Joe Louis Southern Kitchen.
| Joe Louis Southern Kitchen
by Serena Maria Daniels and Eater Staff Updated

Spring is here and that means it’s brunch season. Between Easter, Mother’s Day, and warmer weekends to while away the hours, brunch seems to have become the unofficial meal this time of year. Whether it’s a generous plate of French toast and berries, a steamy bowl of noodles, or mimosas with friends or family, brunch offers versatility in options. From the return of Ferndale’s beloved Fly Trap to loco moco on the east side, here are 16 of the fresh, new brunch spots to check out in the Detroit area right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Haus of Brunch

3315 Auburn Rd
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 606-4870
This all-day brunch place opened in fall 2021 with a mix of traditional favorites and new, creative dishes such as the popular blueberry poppyseed pancakes. There’s also a broad selection of French toast, omelets, sandwiches, salads, and build-your-own skillet dishes.

2. New Age Noodles

143 N Main St
Mt Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 846-2364
One can’t go wrong with a steamy bowl of noodles for brunch. At this Mount Clemens destination, the brunch menu changes weekly with noodle soups available alongside options like spam masubi, pineapple fried rice, a teriyaki burger, and tropical cocktails.

3. Madam

298 S Old Woodward Ave
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 283-4200
One of the hottest, upscale restaurant openings of 2021, Madam makes its home inside the new Daxton Hotel in Birmingham. The ground-floor restaurant has a sleek, contemporary design. The weekend brunch menu from chef Rece Hogerheide features buttermilk pancakes with apple jam, spiced creme fraiche, and maple syrup, and a Korean-fried crispy chicken sandwich.

A rendering of Madam at the Daxton Hotel features long plants hanging across the ceiling next to a large window. Aparium Hotel Group

4. Imaginate Restaurant

401 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 633-8899
Chef Omar Mitchell puts the boujee in Sunday brunch with a generous breakfast buffet with rotating breakfast tarts, candied bacon and maple sausage, barbecue grilled chicken, smoked turkey leg hash, home fried potatoes, pad Thai, khao pad, fruits, and desserts. There’s also entertainment from a musician or DJ.

Two white sofas face each other with a marble table in the middle. The sofas are close to the front window. Gerard + Belevender

5. The Fly Trap

22950 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 399-5150
This beloved breakfast spot in Ferndale closed temporarily last fall with no end in sight. Luckily for fans, the operators behind Bobcat Bonnie’s stepped in to get the diner back up and running. The kitschy, casual destination will continue to include its favorites, like the green eggs and ham with poblano pesto; the Cowboy Curtis with seared flank steak, “Wildwest” sauce and fried eggs; or the house-made granola.

6. Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

6549 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 788-8338
Named for the famous Detroit boxer, this restaurant by his namesake serves all-day brunch seven days. The menu features Southern favorites, including cinnamon roll flapjacks, bananas foster French toast, bread pudding, key lime pie flapjacks, Creole shrimp and grits, and Cajun fried turkey leg.

A stack of cinnamon roll flapjacks is drizzled with vanilla glaze and sitting on a plate
cinnamon roll flapjacks
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

7. Bunny Bunny

1454 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 974-6122
Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla (of Thank You in Chicago and Voyager in Ferndale) — have recently opened the dining room and are serving dishes inspired by the American South, India, and South Africa. Think sweet biscuits and black pepper sausage gravy, plum pancakes, and breakfast fried rice with sausage, egg, and mushroom.

8. Detroit House of Pancakes

2701 E Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48207
(313) 974-7033
A quarter century ago, IHOP made national headlines when it opened downtown’s first family sit-down restaurant in decades and since then, the Jefferson Avenue eatery became a hot spot for both out-of-towners flocking to Movement and the city’s political elite alike. Alas, the location shuttered in 2019, but just a few months ago, the Detroit House of Pancakes quietly took its place. Billing itself as a an upscale brunch destination, expect to find a variety of breakfast classics, like pancakes, filling omelets, mimosas, eggs Benedict, and more.

9. Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails

9215 E Jefferson
Detroit, MI 48214
(313) 332-0607
For an elegant experience on the east side with the girls, Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails has it all: beautiful interior design, breakfast classics with a twist (fried chicken and waffles with bourbon maple syrup, French toast with berry compote and whipped mascarpone, whipped cheesy shrimp and grits), and a variety of cocktails and mocktails. Plus, brunch is also available on Fridays, for those who like to give their weekends a little kickstart.

10. Coriander Kitchen and Farm

14601 Riverside Blvd
Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 822-4434
Yes, springtime in Detroit can be hit or miss weather-wise, but when the sun is shining, there’s no better way to brunch than alfresco. This far east side restaurant sits right next to the Detroit River and boasts a veggie-forward brunch menu. Try to the Turkish eggs with feta, olives, toasted pine nut, drizzled with roasted pepper sauce, and served with Rose’s sourdough or if time is no object, the Dutch Baby, with slightly sweetened puffy, eggy pancake baked with apples caramelized in

brown sugar and butter — just allow about 25 minutes to bake. To drink, there’s a cocktail menu, plus ample beer and wine offerings.

11. Alma Kitchen

15402 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 771-0771
This east side establishment was born out of a blend of Asian and Latino culture and the menu reflects that. The globally-influenced menu features sections for all-day brunch offerings and weekend brunch. Try the chilaquiles with shredded chicken, red sauce, and melted chihuahua cheese or the Hawaiian-style Loco Moco with a beef patty, jasmine rice, gravy, chili sauce, onion strings, and an over easy egg. To drink, on top of its boozy bar selection, Alma features an incredible vegan horchata.

12. Olin Bar & Kitchen

25 E Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 774-1190
An American-Mediterranean brasserie, Olin features a seasonal blend of ingredients with Mediterranean and Spanish influences. For Sunday brunch, that includes challah French toast, fried paella rice, and shakshuka. Pair your selection with a cocktail such as a mimosa, a bloody Mary, or the gin- or vodka-based Gemini.

13. Supergeil

2442 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 462-4133
Corktown restaurant and bar Supergeil specializes in Berlin-style döner kebabs, tinned seafood (sardines, tuna, mackerel, and mussels), and cocktails made with spirits from Two James. But every Sunday, the spot turns to brunch, with twists on traditional breakfast fare like its döner Benedict, feta and toast with olives, or sesame rolls with honey.

14. La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria

3923 Vernor Hwy
Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 551-0522
It’s a supermarket with a bountiful butcher’s counter and house-made chicharrones. But La Jalisciense has also made a name for itself as a dining destination. The restaurant features standbys like tacos, quesadillas, and tortas, along with a decent breakfast menu with Mexican favorites like huevos rancheros, birria de chivo (goat), and a full-service bar.

15. AlTayeb Restaurant

15010 W Warren Ave Suite 111
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-9527
Al Tayeb means “the delicious” in Arabic and that’s exactly what the menu is at this breakfast-only eatery. The restaurant has locations in Garden City and Dearborn and has since its launch in 2017 has garnered critical acclaim with a nod from the James Beard Foundation. Half of the Lebanese menu contains chickpeas prepared in all manners.

16. The Great Commoner

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 403-1200
Brome Modern Eatery executive chef Zane Makky and operator Sam Abbas teamed up with Cannelle owner and pastry chef Matt Knio on this stylish all-day brunch cafe in downtown Dearborn. That means Knio’s French influence and technique artfully finds its way into traditional American fare. Brunch includes toast (ricotta, avocado, labneh, and salmon), sweet selections (beignets, chocolate praline French toast, and brown butter pancakes), and savory items (shaksuka, ful mudammas, and steak and eggs).

