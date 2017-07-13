Rise and Shine: Where to Get a Fulfilling Breakfast in Detroit Right Now

Some days call for a big sit-down breakfast and other days a quick bite to go. Detroit’s got it all, from fluffy egg sandwiches to egg-topped poutine. From the neighborhood hole-in-the-wall to the retro downtown diner, here’s where to fill up with a hearty breakfast right now. For brunch options, click here.
Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.Read More