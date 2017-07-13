 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A stack of pancakes with syrup, blueberries
Key lime flapjacks from Joe Louis Southern Kitchen
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

Rise and Shine: Where to Get a Fulfilling Breakfast in Detroit Right Now

Lemon ricotta pancakes, egg-topped poutine, chicken and waffles, and much more to start the day

by Eater Staff Updated
Key lime flapjacks from Joe Louis Southern Kitchen
| Joe Louis Southern Kitchen
Some days call for a big sit-down breakfast and other days a quick bite to go. Detroit’s got it all, from fluffy egg sandwiches to egg-topped poutine. From the neighborhood hole-in-the-wall to the retro downtown diner, here’s where to fill up with a hearty breakfast right now. For brunch options, click here.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sweet Potato Sensations

17377 Lahser
Detroit, MI
(313) 532-7996
(313) 532-7996
This family-owned staple in Old Redford is one of the best places to go for sweet potato pies and cookies, but it’s also a great spot for a hearty brunch. Dishes such as the J.T.’s Special (Belgian sweet potato waffle with chicken wings), the Daddy-O (sweet potato pancakes with turkey sausage), and the Chop Meal (turkey chop with grits and sweet potato pancakes) are so filling it might be hard to make room for sweet potato pie.

2. Connie & Barbara's Soul Food

13101 W McNichols Rd
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 862-5240
(313) 862-5240
Connie and Barbara have been serving classic soul food with a smile at this west-side always-packed hole-in-the-wall for almost three decades. For breakfast, there’s salmon croquettes, pancakes, grits and a long list of omelettes on the menu. The CD jukebox plays four classic R&B and soul hits for $1.

3. AlTayeb Restaurant

15010 W Warren Ave Suite 111
Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-9527
(313) 908-9527
Al Tayeb, “the delicious” in Arabic, serves Detroit’s most notable Lebanese breakfast. The restaurant, which got its start as a sub shop in Garden City in 2017, has two locations in Dearborn. The restaurant serves staples like  hummus, foul (fava beans), mshawasheh (chickpeas in tahini-based lemon-garlic sauce, and fatteh (yogurt with chickpeas).

4. Joe Louis Southern Kitchen

6549 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 788-8338
(313) 788-8338
Named for the famous late Detroit boxer, this restaurant by his namesake serves all-day brunch seven days. The menu features southern favorites, including cinnamon roll flapjacks, bananas foster French toast, bread pudding, key lime pie flapjacks, shrimp and grits, and Joe Louis’s favorite, country fried steak cheese grits.

Four half-slices of peach cobbler French toast with peach on top of the bread, with two dollops of whipped cream
Peach cobbler French toast
Joe Louis Southern Kitchen courtesy photo

5. Babo

15 E Kirby St #115
Detroit, MI 48202
(313) 974-6159
(313) 974-6159
An homage to owner Kris Lelcaj’s father, Babo (slang for Dad in Albanian) is an all-day diner in Midtown. The menu comprises creative, artisanal takes on comfort food classics. The lemon ricotta pancakes are a sweet way to start the day; kimchi fans may favor the kimchi patatas bravas, which delivers a nice, subtle heat.

a greek salad, two pieces of avocado toast, chilaquiles, an orangina, and a latte on white china with a babo menu next to it. Babo [Official image]

6. Avalon International Breads

422 W Willis St
Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 832-0008
(313) 832-0008
Cass Corridor bakery Avalon International Breads is a favorite spot for pastries and breakfast sandwiches served on naturally leavened bread. Find all sorts of basic groceries, kits, and themed meal boxes here too. Drop in for a casual cup of coffee or espresso and grab a slice of quiche to-go. The restaurant also serves options like fluffy egg sandwiches and avocado toast.

7. Honest John's Bar & No Grill

488 Selden St
Detroit, MI
(313) 832-5646
(313) 832-5646
This low-key, divey Midtown pub is popular at night, but it's also a great first-thing-in-the-morning option for breakfast starting at 9 a.m. daily. The menu features classic breakfast dishes such as omelets and corned beef hash alongside smothered hash browns and Fruity Pebbles french toast. Everything is available for carryout, but customers may also choose to dine-in or sit on the patio.

A man pours syrup over a pile of chicken strips and a Belgian waffle. Gerard + Belevender

8. Dime Store

719 Griswold St #180
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 962-9106
(313) 962-9106
This hip, airy all-day brunch spot gets high marks in Detroit for its tasty and creative spins on classics. Made-from-scratch breakfasts include omelets (bacon avocado, housemade sausage), sweet stuff (brioche French toast, malted Belgian waffles), and hashes.

9. The Brooklyn Street Local

1266 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI
(313) 262-6547
(313) 262-6547
Brooklyn Street Local serves vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, and the best poutine in Detroit (put an egg on it for the ultimate breakfast dish). The restaurant is currently open Wednesday through Sunday for carryout and patio seating only. Brunch boxes feature items like quiche, salad, scones, and coffee. Handmade pasta boxes are also available. Indoor dining begins July 7.

The coffee and espresso counter inside Brooklyn Street Local has swag hanging on the walls.
The coffee and espresso counter inside Brooklyn Street Local has swag hanging on the walls.
Stock Detroit

10. Cannelle Detroit

45 W Grand River Ave
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 694-9767
(313) 694-9767
This French-style pastry shop serves a resplendent selection of breads and pastries reminiscent of a Parisian cafe. Choose from options like rustic loaves of sourdough, golden croissants, chocolate eclairs, well-seasoned ham and cheese quiche, or a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich complete with lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce. Finish things off with a coffee or espresso.

The eclair and croissant are sitting side by side on a plate next to a window. The eclair has glossy chocolate on top and is sitting in a pink and white paper boat.
The pastry shop’s extensive selection of breads and pastries includes rustic loaves of sourdough, golden croissants, and chocolate eclairs.
Michelle Gerard

11. Iggy's Eggies

34 West Grand River Avenue #2
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 986-1174
(313) 986-1174
Grab a hot egg sandwich to-go at this walk-up window in Capitol Park. Iggy’s serves build-your-own breakfast sandwiches, grass-fed burgers, and crispy hash browns daily from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

An egg, ham, and cheese breakfast sandwich held in a black-gloved hand. Gerard + Belevender

12. The Hudson Cafe

1241 Woodward Ave
Detroit, MI
(313) 237-1000
(313) 237-1000
Named for the former department store, this downtown breakfast hotspot has a reputation for its mountain of luxuriant savory and sweet breakfast meals. The red velvet pancakes with cream cheese drizzle and the voodoo eggs benedict corn cakes, Spanish chorizo, cheddar cheese, and ranchero sauce are legendary. Diners can make a reservation or place brunch orders for carryout or delivery with Seamless, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Doordash with the option of cocktails like mimosas and bloody marys.

13. Karl's

1509 Broadway St
Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 855-2757
(313) 855-2757
This dimly lit, stylish retro-style all-day diner at the Siren Hotel serves French omelets, a quiche of the day, German breakfast rolls, and the classic American breakfast. Finish things off with an Irish coffee.

14. Rose's Fine Food

10551 E Jefferson Ave
Detroit, MI
(313) 309-7947
(313) 309-7947
Charming East Jefferson restaurant Rose’s Fine Food puts a fresh, seasonal twist on the diner genre with options like buckwheat pancakes, beans and greens, and potato doughnuts. As a bonus, many of the dishes are vegan and gluten-free but don’t skimp on flavor. Currently, Rose’s has curbside carryout only with online ordering. There is a patio in the parking lot. Customers can purchase items like egg sandwiches and maple doughnuts online as well as cakes, cold brew coffee, and canned rosé.

A cake stand with a glass top and pastries displayed inside next to a blue jar with pink flowers. Michelle and Chris Gerard

15. Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts

14447 E Jefferson Ave
Detroit, MI 48215
(313) 469-7780
(313) 469-7780
This Jefferson Chalmers has a drive-thru window for easier takeout service. Customers can choose from a dozen flavors of cake doughnuts ranging from plantain to hibiscus. The shop also sells coffee and beans. Don’t sleep on the frozen coffee slushies or the biscuit sandwiches featuring fried chicken, eggs, and other toppings.

A vibrantly colored box of cake doughnuts from Yellow Light. Brenna Houck

