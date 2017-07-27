28 Essential Detroit Bars to Try

Detroit is a great bar city. Whether grabbing a simple shot and beer with buddies after work at the corner dive, celebrating with girlfriends in the area’s many cocktail bars, rooting for the local teams at the sports-centric watering holes, or appreciating the latest in craft beer — there’s bound to be a spot to fit anyone’s tastes.

Below, find some of the finest examples of what Detroit’s bar scene has to offer, from old-school jazz clubs to unpretentious wine bars. These spots are both seasoned and fresh, and all of them are either offering patio service or to-go drinks.