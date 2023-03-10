Anytime Is a Good Time to Check Out These Corktown Bars

It’s almost inevitable that in Detroit, when there’s a celebration to be had, it’s going to take place in Corktown. It’s where sports fans flock to for Opening Day, the honorary Irish go for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It’s where local bands got their starts, and where raucous drinkers can be seen clinking pints — whether in an old-school pub, a swanky cocktail spot, or a chill wine bar.

With the redevelopment of Michigan Central Station and a spike of interest in real estate throughout the surrounding area, Corktown continues to draw thousands of residents and visitors every year. Whether you’re in the neighborhood for the major holidays, grabbing a bite to eat, or have lived here for decades, here are the places to grab a drink in Corktown now.