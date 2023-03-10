 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Customers sit along the rail at the bar inside the Gaelic League drinking pints. Michelle Gerard | michellegerard

Anytime Is a Good Time to Check Out These Corktown Bars

From moody cocktail bars, shot-and-a-beer dives, and indie breweries, here’s where to drink in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood

by Serena Maria Daniels
by Serena Maria Daniels
Michelle Gerard | michellegerard

It’s almost inevitable that in Detroit, when there’s a celebration to be had, it’s going to take place in Corktown. It’s where sports fans flock to for Opening Day, the honorary Irish go for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It’s where local bands got their starts, and where raucous drinkers can be seen clinking pints — whether in an old-school pub, a swanky cocktail spot, or a chill wine bar.

With the redevelopment of Michigan Central Station and a spike of interest in real estate throughout the surrounding area, Corktown continues to draw thousands of residents and visitors every year. Whether you’re in the neighborhood for the major holidays, grabbing a bite to eat, or have lived here for decades, here are the places to grab a drink in Corktown now.

Donovan's Pub

While technically in Hubbard Richard, Donovan’s gets included in the Corktown map because of its Irish pub vibes. Windowless, no frills, and away from the hustle and bustle of Michigan Avenue, Donovan’s is the perfect retreat for Detroiters looking to relax. It’s tucked into a corner of Vernor Avenue with stellar views of the Ambassador Bridge and Michigan Central Station. Most nights see a mellow crowd of regulars shooting pool, but DJ nights and live bands do pop up on occasion.

3003 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 964-7418
(313) 964-7418

Takoi

Takoi’s trendy space and Northern Thai-influenced food is both a vegan-friendly place that serves incredibly-flavored, family-style cuisine, it’s also an immersive experience. With moody lighting, spaceship vibes in the interior, and an enclosed outdoor patio area, Takoi is sure to transport guests to another galaxy.

2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 855-2864
(313) 855-2864

Two James Spirits

The tasting room at Two James in Corktown gives both industrial, yet inviting vibes with its round concrete bar in the center, where a quirky, friendly bartender is sure to make you smile. The cocktail menu here changes with the seasons and complements the flavor profiles of the distillery’s many spirits such as the Twisted Sister, a cocktail uses Two James’ made with sweetened almond syrup, brandied cherry juice, vanilla bean paste, and lemon. Bottles and cocktails to-go are available for sale. Tour are also available by booking ahead. Looking for a bite before drinks? Two James owner David Landrum launched Supergeil, which specializes in Berlin-style döner kebabs and tinned seafood, as well as a bar fully-stocked with Two James.

2445 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 964-4800
(313) 964-4800

The Sugar House

The Sugar House was the cocktail bar that launched an empire of bars for the Detroit Optimist Society. After more than 10 years, The Sugar House continues to set the bar for meticulously crafted drinks, and its rigorous bar training program ensures that a vast library of historical cocktails are available at any given time.

2130 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-0123
(313) 962-0123

L J's Lounge

While upscale cocktail bars and restaurants abound on Michigan Avenue, this Corktown hangout keeps the visitors to the neighborhood supplied with affordable drinks. Wood paneling and a red awning gives way to even more ‘70s paneling in the interior with a mirrored back bar. The drink selection here is relatively simple with shots (including Jello shots) and domestic beers — the perfect recipe for a boilermaker and a good time.

2114 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-0013
(313) 962-0013

Gaelic League Irish American Club

For 100 years now, the Gaelic League Irish American Club has brought together Detroit’s Irish-American community for beers, whiskey, and events celebrating shared cultural heritage — all set in a dimly-lit space accented with a dark wooden bar and decor that has remained largely the same for so long that it’s cycled through popular bar fashions and its retro charm is almost in fashion again. According to its state liquor license, the club is a members-only organization

with two available club levels: the Irish-American Club and the Gaelic League.

2068 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 964-8700
(313) 964-8700

MotorCity Wine

Conversation or dancing could be on the menu depending on when you stop by Motor City Wine. Share a bottle of Detroit Love with your love, sit back, and listen to the night’s live band. If it’s warm out, Motor City Wine has one of the best patios in the city. You and your date can share a charcuterie board or snack on bites from the guest chef.

1949 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 483-7283
(313) 483-7283

Nancy Whiskey Pub

Nancy’s has been holding down an otherwise quiet corner of Corktown since 1902, thanks in large part to its Irish hospitality and large selection of Irish whiskies. Even a devastating 2007 fire couldn’t stop the good times.

2644 Harrison St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 962-4247
(313) 962-4247

The Last Chance Saloon

Shot-and-beer bars are slowly fading away from Michigan Avenue in Corktown, so when the Detroit Optimist Society opened Last Chance Saloon in fall 2022, drinkers were glad to have a low-key stop in what used to be Casey’s Pub. The space retained the mellow vibes and mercifully kept pricing simple too, with $5 specials on can beer and shots.

1830 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 244-2342
(313) 244-2342

UFO Factory

Indie music venue and bar UFO Factory offers is a chill spot to grab a beer or a simple cocktail and a snack. Yes, this spot is great for a casual beer, as well as reasonably-priced cocktails made with the bar’s selection of house-made cocktail mixers. In the snacks department is Laika Dogs, featuring a number of unique toppings, such as the banh mi, Detroit-style with vegan coney chili, and the PB&J featuring Thai peanut sauce. When weather permits, the rooftop deck bar is used for outdoor drinking and free movie nights.

2110 Trumbull, Detroit, MI 48216

McShane's Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar

This sprawling Corktown bar has become one of the best places to watch international sports like soccer and rugby, in part thanks to its lengthy beer list, extensive pub food menu, and flat-screen TVs. Choose from options like corned beef egg rolls or the McShane burger with caramelized onions, cheddar, mushrooms, and bacon. Then hop on the bar shuttle to Ford Field for the Lions’ games. On weekends, there’s brunch.

1460 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 961-1960
(313) 961-1960

Nemo's Bar

Talk with any longtime sports fan in the city and chances are they’ll have a heyday story from Nemo’s during the Roar of ’84. Losing Tiger Stadium just up the road didn’t slow Nemo’s down. This Corktown bar has weathered the decades since its 1964 opening thanks to its famous griddle-made burgers and its dedicated customers, whether longtime regulars or new transplants to Corktown.

1384 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 965-3180
(313) 965-3180

Detroit Axe - Corktown

Looking for a fun group date activity? Detroit Axe has all of the elements to test your skills, feed an appetite with its indoor food trailer, a full bar, and plenty of games — including axe throwing.

1375 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 285-8080
(313) 285-8080

Batch Brewing Company

This Corktown brewery has become absolutely essential in the local brewing community as well as the Detroit hospitality industry at large. Batch is a consummate neighborhood spot that keeps dozens beers rotation and also takes care with its food and has churned everything from nachos to po’boys to shepherd’s pie stew. Among its frequent offerings, a two-day-a-week Mexican menu from Taqueria el Rey, which set up shop on Mondays and Tuesdays in 2022 when its original Vernor Highway location was destroyed by a fire.

1400 Porter St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 338-8008
(313) 338-8008

Lager House

Yes, Lager House has been through a lot over the years. Longtime owner Paul “PJ” Ryder called it quits in 2022, leaving some wondering if the famous indie music venue and venerable bar would remain. Under new ownership, it’s still a destination for affordable drinks, vegan fare, and to catch a local show.

1254 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 961-4668
(313) 961-4668

Brew Detroit

This contract brewery located in an industrial building in Corktown provides larger brands with opportunities to brew at larger volumes while also turning out some special small batch beers, hard seltzer, cider, wine, and mead for its own taproom. In 2022, the taproom added a kitchen and a food menu to its offerings, providing beer drinkers with bar snacks, pizzas, and other dining options.

1401 Abbott St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 344-7185
(313) 344-7185

