From fiercely defended cooking methods to coveted secret sauces, barbecue and grilling is more than just a culinary tradition. For many, it's a way of life.

Aside from where to get the best coneys, few foods spark as much serious debate as barbecue in Detroit. Everyone has an opinion. Is meat better rubbed with spices or soaked in sauce? Vinegar-based or tomato-based? Who makes it best — Vicki’s or Parks?

After all, this is a city where neighbors cook meat in the home fireplace in the brutal winters, and fire up the grill outdoors as soon as the frost begins to thaw. Thankfully, the Motor City has an extensive list of barbecue joints — many multigenerational — that let you leave the cooking to someone else. Below, find a guide to some of the best spots for finger-licking rib tips, brisket, pulled pork, and even burnt ends.