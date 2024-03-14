 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Walnut, Pistachio Turkish Style Antep Baklava Presentation. Baklava from Turkish cuisine. Getty Images/iStockphoto

13 Bakeries in Dearborn for Sweet Treats and Baked Goods

Where to get the area’s finest baklava, pita, and savory meat pies

by Courtney Burk
by Courtney Burk
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local bakeries serve as vital hubs within communities, offering more than just freshly baked goods — they provide a sense of connection and tradition. Dearborn has quite the varied bakery tradition, from old-school Italian shops offering the classic pizza roll to spots drawing from the region’s Eastern European past. However, its Arab bakeries, most often represented by the Lebanese diaspora community, are a true culinary gem. In Dearborn, these bakeries are integral parts of daily life; they’re places where neighbors gather, share stories, and celebrate cultural heritage through the artistry of baking.

Bread is fundamental in Arab bakery fare, including pita bread, which is also referred to as khubz, most notably around many of metro Detroit’s iconic bakeries, pita bread, also referred to as khubz. Another frequent staple is the manakeesh, a flat round of dough adorned with zaatar herbs, olive oil, cheese, and sometimes minced meat. Meanwhile, the sweet offerings at Arabic bakeries have become tradition for many a Detroit-area celebration. Notable delights include baklava, the basbousa, a delectable semolina cake, and kanafeh, a cheese pastry bathed in sweet syrup. These bite-sized treats offer the perfect conclusion to any meal or harmonize with a steaming cup of Arab coffee.

During the month of Ramadan, many of these bakeries expand their food offerings and adjust their hours to accommodate the post-sunset iftar and pre-dawn suhoor meals. Here are 13 quintessential Dearborn bakeries to check out now.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Gateaux Patisserie

This whimsically modern patisserie is home to dozens of elegant and rich Parisian desserts like eclairs, macarons, croissants, cakes, and the Halawah and cardamom latte — with a flavor reminiscent of baklava.

1004 S Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 930-1113
(313) 930-1113

Dream Bakery & Grill

Located in the corner of a strip mall, this bakery and restaurant duo offers a diverse range of baked goods alongside specialties like shawarma, feta cheese pies, kofta with eggs and cheese pie, cheese, zaatar Maneesh (flatbread made with dough and zaatar spice), and crispy falafel available by the half or full dozen.

946 Howard Street, Dearborn, Michigan 48124
(313) 808-7777
(313) 808-7777

Bartz Bakery

This beloved bakeshop is renowned for its Eastern European pastries and an assortment of freshly baked bread, including housemade wheat and flavorful fruit varieties like banana, cherry, and strawberry, alongside savory options like cheese and onion. Its pie cases are packed with layered cakes, such as the classic Black Forest, and the bakery’s back shelves are filled with an extensive selection of doughnuts, croissants, muffins, and danishes.

1532 N Telegraph Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 562-0986
(313) 562-0986
Bartz Bakery

Dearborn Italian Bakery

The local Italian bakery offers an array of traditional delights: piping-hot pizza slices, convenient take-home pizza kits, freshly baked Italian bread, and a diverse selection of Italian groceries. Its daily specials change often and include Swedish and Italian meatballs, stuffed cabbage, and cannoli. Pizza rolls come in various flavors, including timeless pepperoni and cheese, as well as halal pepperoni and cheese, turkey and cheese, and ham and cheese options.

24545 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 274-2350
(313) 274-2350

Brunch Village Bakery

Enjoy savory focaccia olive bread, aromatic fatteh, creamy labneh, mini pizzas, and hearty meat pies. Don’t overlook the mortadella with fresh mozzarella and pistachio pesto pie from this Lebanese brunch spot.

24302 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn Heights, Michigan 48228
(313) 429-3002
(313) 429-3002

Iversen's Bakery

This Dearborn sweet shop is a popular source for special occasion cakes, which it offers in over 60 different flavors; it also makes cupcakes, cookies, cake pops, and of course, paczki for Fat Tuesday, all with real butter.

22041 Outer Dr, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 563-5161
(313) 563-5161
Iversen’s Bakery

West Village Bakery

West Village Bakery specializes in manakeesh, a traditional Lebanese flatbread topped with various savory ingredients. Once topped, the manakeesh is baked until the dough is cooked through and the toppings are golden and aromatic. It is commonly enjoyed as a breakfast or snack item, and here, it’s recommended to savor it with their house pepper sauce for an added kick of flavor.

19327 Carlysle St (Pelham), Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 633-9997
(313) 633-9997

Shatila Bakery

This cherished Lebanese bakery is famous for its baklava and other traditional pastries, such as ghraybeh butter cookies, nutty maamoul, and awamehs (fried dough soaked in sweet syrup). The bright, mall foodcourt-like setting encourages customers to browse the pastry cases at their own pace. Don’t forget to swing by the ice cream bar for a scoop of pistachio.

14300 W Warren Ave (btwn Chase & Schaefer), Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-1952
(313) 582-1952

New Yasmeen Bakery

The storefront on the corner offers an extensive range of pastries, a hot counter, and a grocery section featuring New Yasmeen’s house-made pita bread. Specializing in Lebanese cuisine, the eatery boasts delectable baked goods like mashallah and mini cheese and parsley pies. Many argue that New Yasmeen makes the best shawarma and toum in the area, though the debate is heated.

13900 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 582-6035
(313) 582-6035
New Yasmeen Bakery

Lebon Sweets

Lebon Sweets proudly sells its signature creation: the cheesedome. Encased within freshly baked sesame ka’ak, a traditional Lebanese bread roll, is a luscious blend of kunafa cheese and a drizzle of sugar syrup. It also has cases of traditional desserts, including nutty burma and maamoul in a variety of flavors.

13743 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 846-1383
(313) 846-1383

Cedarland Bakery

Renowned for its freshly made-to-order manaeesh — a traditional Levantine flatbread — Cedarland offers a variety of toppings, including za’atar (a blend of herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac), cheese, minced meat, and vegetables.

13027 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126
(313) 582-5505
(313) 582-5505

Nizam Pastry

The Windsor establishment expanded its presence with a new location in Dearborn, offering traditional favorites of buttery kunafa, delicate baklava, and sugary shaabiyat. For Ramadan, it’s adding a sweet touch with Nutella strawberry birdies, fried aytaf with walnuts and ashta, and baked aytef with ashta and pistachio.

6620 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 703-1111
(313) 703-1111
Nizam Pastry

Masri Sweets

Masri Sweets is famous for its Palestinian kunafa, crafted from a beloved family recipe and garnished with sugar syrup and crushed pistachios. In addition, the display cases are filled with an array of fresh baked pastries, like walnut baklava and crispy ballorieh, and it also creates indulgent custom cakes for every occasion.

5755 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 584-3500
(313) 584-3500
Masri Sweets

