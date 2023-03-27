 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A male barista pouring a coffee drink, inside Haraz Coffee in Dearborn, Michigan. Fatima Syed

15 Arab American Coffee Shops in Dearborn to Know Now

From beans sourced in Yemen, saffron-infused lattes, and late-night hours ideal for hang outs, here are the Dearborn-area cafes to love

by Courtney Burk Updated
by Courtney Burk Updated
Fatima Syed

Gathering together for a cup of coffee is a centuries-old ritual with origins in the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa. The first cups of the electrifying beverage were served hundreds of years ago in Yemen. In Arab culture, it’s an essential part of hospitality, and according to UNESCO, Arab coffee is an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Arab states.” Traditionally prepared in front of guests using a large copper coffee pot, Arab coffee is traditionally bitter, but these days, cafes are also picking up on modern trends fit for social media.

With the city of Dearborn considered the epicenter of Arab American culture in the United States, it should come as no surprise that the city is home to a growing number of Arab coffee shops. These cafes take care to source beans from regions that are often otherwise underrepresented in the larger market, like Yemen, where farmers are increasingly working with folks stateside, in part to reclaim its spot as the birthplace of coffee. Traditional pastries are also commonplace. And during Ramadan, when thousands of Muslim Americans make their way to Dearborn for late-night gatherings, many coffee shops in the area stay open into the early morning hours to serve as gathering places.

Amidst a growing selection of venues offering caffeine fixes, there’s a notable trend towards traditional brewing methods, infusing lightly roasted coffee beans with fragrant spices like cardamom, saffron, ginger, and cloves. Whether enjoyed as a latte or a cup of tea, this aromatic experience embodies the essence of hospitality and business etiquette. Remember, depending on the time of year, many Dearborn-area coffee shops adjust operating hours to account for Ramadan, so make sure to call or check social media before your visit. Here are 15 spots in Dearborn to relax and enjoy a single serving or kettle with friends.

Did we miss your favorite spot in the city? Drop a note in the comments.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Jabal Coffee House

The Yemeni-style coffee house’s name translates to “mountains” in Arabic. In Yemen, the best coffee is grown there, and the modern design harkens back to that with playful mountain imagery that decorates the space. Guests can relax in traditional Arab seating, family-friendly lounge areas, and private soundproof rooms, all easily reserved through an app. Additionally, the app offers pre-ordering services, ideal for managing high volumes seamlessly. The Biscoff and caramel milk cakes pair with the range of classic Yemeni coffees, teas, refreshers, and popular lattes. Don’t miss the signature brown sugar shakes espresso, which strikes a balance between the strength of the espresso and subtle sweetness.

1031 Mason Street, Dearborn, Michigan 48124
(313) 551-5703
(313) 551-5703

Galata Sweets

Walking into Galata Sweets feels like being transported to one of Istanbul’s alleys, from the wall art to the Turkish lamps. Turkish coffee is strong, bold, and bittersweet because of the cezvu brewing method — a small pot with a long handle is placed directly on the heat source to brew. Galata Sweets makes a delicious frothy version called kahvesi that can also be ordered with pistachios.

1035 Mason St STE 102, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 914-7059
(313) 914-7059

The Great Commoner

This restaurant and patisserie from the team behind Brome Modern Eatery and Canelle in Detroit s the ideal spot for both pastry lovers and those looking to enjoy brunch. Buttery croissants, rich eclairs, and colorful macarons accompany coffee classics like Americano, cortado, and breve — equal parts espresso and half-and-half, a rich and creamy combination. The decadent coffee bar also adds a unique twist by adding a “float” of espresso on top of layered half-and-half and sweetened coffee and is meant to be thrown back like a shot.

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 403-1200
(313) 403-1200

Black Box Coffee Shop and Art

The multi-faceted coffee shop and retail art gallery showcase seasonal favorites like pistachio lattes and blackberry almond cakes alongside rotating solo and collective art exhibitions. Enjoy the work of local and national artists in the gallery while sipping an air-infused cup of coffee — a brewing method that uses a piston-style brewer to force coffee through a thin paper filter directly into the cup.

1034 Monroe St 2nd Floor, Dearborn, MI 48124

Gateaux Patisserie

This whimsically modern patisserie is home to dozens of elegant and rich Parisian desserts like eclairs, macarons, croissants, cakes, and the halawah and cardamom latte — with a flavor reminiscent of baklava. The outdoor patio is a summer staple in Dearborn, where guests can enjoy sweet treats paired with a coffee variety that originated in Spain — the miel latte, made up of a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and honey.

1006 S Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 930-1113
(313) 930-1113

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.

The coffee shop chain sources light, medium, and dark roast beans from Yemeni farmers along with specialty blends like qishr — the dried husk of coffee cherries that are used to brew a traditional spiced tea (also known as Cascara). Yemeni coffee beans hold a unique and bold flavor — berry and woody undertones with a rich chocolate aftertaste. The Dearborn cafe is adorned with murals by local artists, and the coffee is brewed with the traditional method of grinding the beans down to a fine powder and infusing them with spices and sugar in single servings or by the kettle. The cafe also offers a variety of sweet treats, and the honeycomb pastry is not to be missed.

25245 Ford Rd Suite B, Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 406-6240
(313) 406-6240

Raouche Roastery

Specializing in meticulously roasted coffee beans sourced from Lebanon, Raouche Roastery’s dark roast has a rich and bold flavor profile, characterized by its robust body and aromatic blend of spices such as cardamom and cloves. The shop also curates a selection of rare spices, decadent chocolates, roasted nuts, malban, baklava, and other Lebanese groceries. They have extended late-night hours during Suhoor from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and they’ll be serving Sahlab, a warm Middle Eastern milk pudding drink that is super comforting and often topped with cinnamon and nuts.

W Michigan Ave, Dearborn, Michigan 48124
(866) 336-6555
(866) 336-6555

Dellah Coffee & Brunch House

Two sisters who grew up roasting coffee beans for their grandmother launched this Yemeni American brunch cafe. Murals that adorn the walls were created to pay homage to the memory of those moments, while the menu offers ashta pistachio pancakes, shakshuka, and laham sigar along with pots of Mofawar coffee prepared with cream and cardamom.

20219 Carlysle St Suite D, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 722-4037
(313) 722-4037

Pine Coast

This restaurant specializes in gourmet sandwiches, kimchi steak loaded fries, and hearty salads, all named after the sandy shores of the Great Lakes. The barista bar serves lattes with syrups made in-house. When the weather starts to warm up, the spot’s signature refresher drinks like its Strawberry Iridescence — a strawberry lemonade with fresh basil leaves — are sure to quench any thirst.

13939 Michigan Ave Suite A, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 209-8988
(313) 209-8988

Haraz Coffee House

Haraz Coffee House is the Dearborn-based Yemeni coffee chain that continues to make its mark throughout the region and beyond. Named after the ancient villages of the Haraz Mountains in Yemen’s lower west coast region, the menu consists of espresso drinks, Turkish tea, smoothies, saffron cakes, sabayah — thinly layered bread drizzled with honey — and other sweet treats.

13810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 429-9888
(313) 429-9888

Romantica Cafe/Diwan Coffee and Tea

Romantica Cafe boasts a bold red interior that matches the ingredients within its Yemeni-style coffee selection. The Kahwa Rada’yi Mulflaf takes a light roast and blends it with the flavors and aromatics of ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, sesame seeds, raisins, peanuts, almonds, cashews, and barley — for a sip of coffee that is bound to awaken every sense.

5125 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 429-3166
(313) 429-3166

Mokaccino Cafe

The faux green wall and charred wood bring an eclectic vibe that matches the menu at Mokaccino Cafe. The coffee here is imported from Italy, and the spot also features a boba bar, sweet crepes, mini pancakes and waffles, smoothies, virgin mojitos, and affogato.

13348 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-7269
(313) 908-7269

Shibam Coffee Co.

Another option in the growing Yemeni coffee scene, Shibam serves tasty espresso drinks like its Shibam latte, iced or hot, with bold earthy and dried fruit notes from the espresso and a unique balance of Yemeni spices. Three buttery pastry offerings are served alongside the espresso-based coffee options, and single and kettle servings of Yemeni coffee roasts and Yemeni black tea with a few different herbal combinations.

12720 Prospect St, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 406-4050
(313) 406-4050

Qahwah House

Qahwah House honors Yemen’s history by sourcing its beans from Yemeni farmers and using traditional spices like cardamom, ginger, and nutmeg in its beverage menu. Guests can also select a variety snacks like honeycomb bread and sabaya — layered honey cake.

6655 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-4521
(313) 908-4521

Azal Coffee

Within the ATA Plaza lies Azal Coffee, a Yemeni coffee shop renowned for its offerings of blue tea, blue lattes, mocktails, and cherished classics such as Adeni chai. The captivating blue tones of butterfly pea tea are prominent throughout the space, accompanied by calming gold accents. An artful mural serves as a tribute to the coffee’s origin, commemorating the labor of farmers who carefully plucked the beans. The mini pancakes are served with Nutella, pistachio, and biscoff cookie drizzles, and crumbled pistachios are placed atop for the perfect crunch.

15010 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126
313) 690-3799
313) 690-3799

