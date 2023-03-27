15 Arab American Coffee Shops in Dearborn to Know Now

Gathering together for a cup of coffee is a centuries-old ritual with origins in the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa. The first cups of the electrifying beverage were served hundreds of years ago in Yemen. In Arab culture, it’s an essential part of hospitality, and according to UNESCO, Arab coffee is an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Arab states.” Traditionally prepared in front of guests using a large copper coffee pot, Arab coffee is traditionally bitter, but these days, cafes are also picking up on modern trends fit for social media.

With the city of Dearborn considered the epicenter of Arab American culture in the United States, it should come as no surprise that the city is home to a growing number of Arab coffee shops. These cafes take care to source beans from regions that are often otherwise underrepresented in the larger market, like Yemen, where farmers are increasingly working with folks stateside, in part to reclaim its spot as the birthplace of coffee. Traditional pastries are also commonplace. And during Ramadan, when thousands of Muslim Americans make their way to Dearborn for late-night gatherings, many coffee shops in the area stay open into the early morning hours to serve as gathering places.

Amidst a growing selection of venues offering caffeine fixes, there’s a notable trend towards traditional brewing methods, infusing lightly roasted coffee beans with fragrant spices like cardamom, saffron, ginger, and cloves. Whether enjoyed as a latte or a cup of tea, this aromatic experience embodies the essence of hospitality and business etiquette. Remember, depending on the time of year, many Dearborn-area coffee shops adjust operating hours to account for Ramadan, so make sure to call or check social media before your visit. Here are 15 spots in Dearborn to relax and enjoy a single serving or kettle with friends.

Did we miss your favorite spot in the city? Drop a note in the comments.