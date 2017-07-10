 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three corn tortillas with sliced avocado, long tubular fried potato or fish and a pile of pickled pink onion on top. Isalita

11 Awesome Ann Arbor Tacos

Time for tortillas

by John Reyes
by John Reyes
Isalita

Everyone loves a good taco. These envelopes of tastiness aren’t just a street food. When done right, they’re a beautiful mix of spice, bright citrus, earthiness, and the right about of crispiness. Whether it’s a taco filled with crispy carnitas, Korean-inspired beef, or brussels sprouts, Ann Arbor can’t get enough tacos. Here are 11 spots to satisfy that taco craving around Tree Town now.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria

This popular west side taqueria serves tacos, tortas, and other Mexican favorites. Along with standard fillings of carne asada and chorizo are several vegetarian options like potatoes with chiles and poblano peppers with cheese.

693 S Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 332-6055
Facebook

Taco King

Located inside the Tienda La Libertad, Taco King has more than a dozen different meat and vegetable options. Those inspired by the delicious tacos can peruse the Latin American grocery section to find all the necessary ingredients for an at-home Mexican feast.  

2231 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 585-5796
Taco King Ann Arbor

Cosa Sabrosa

The former food truck now makes its home in Ann Arbor’s landmark Grotto social club. Cosa Sabrosa offers three vegan options in addition to meaty fillings like chicken, pork, and chorizo. Those looking for an extra layer of flavor can opt for their birria tacos and burritos which come with a flavorful, earthy consommé for dipping.

2070 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 678-2620
1923 Taco Bustaurant

This spot serves tacos just south of downtown Ann Arbor in perhaps one of the most unique settings in town — a converted, bright red double-decker bus straight from England. The venue isn’t the only thing from far-off places as the menu features eclectic tacos such as Korean Seoul — made with marinated beef and kimchi and the Arabian Night with falafel, feta, and roasted vegetables. 

552 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
7349340969
1923

Black Pearl

This popular Main Street restaurant’s menu has evolved through the years, but its fish tacos have been a local favorite since day one. The combination of smoky chipotle, lime, and crisp slaw adds a terrific mix of spice and texture to the tortilla-crusted tilapia.

302 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 222-0400
John Reyes

Isalita

Isalita is the neighboring sibling to the popular Italian eatery Mani Osteria. Isalita features tacos filled with proteins like chicken tinga with crema and radish, carnitas with salsa verde, or rock shrimp and spicy aioli; tuna tostadas; quesadillas filled with pork shoulder and grilled pineapple; and a variety of margaritas and cocktails.

341A E Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 213-7400
Isalita

Tmaz Taqueria

TMaz started as a tiny counter in a Mexican bakery and quickly became an Ann Arbor favorite. In addition to classic fillings like carne asada, al pastor, and chicharrones, you’ll find traditional antojitos, like handmade gorditas, huaraches, and a specialty of El Salvador, pupusas.

3182 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 477-6089
Tmaz Tacos John Reyes

Borimex

This taqueria serves up tacos with a wide variety of fillings, all cooked to perfection.

Borimex features a variety of specialty tacos, such as tacos de lengua, barbacoa, and costilla de res (beef ribs) — offerings that aren’t always available elsewhere. A full line of breakfasts, dinners, and dessert is also available for a complete dining experience.

5563 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
(734) 262-5994
John Reyes

La Torre Taqueria

Named after Ypsilanti’s landmark water tower, La Torre Taqueria features tacos,

burritos, and tortes with more a dozen different meat options, including carne asada, carnitas, buche, eggs and chorizo, and cueritos.

1525 Washtenaw Rd (Mansfield), Ypsilanti, MI 48197
(734) 905-7220
John Reyes

Maiz Mexican Cantina

This downtown Ypsilanti spot features popular Tex-Mex dishes made with fresh

ingredients and a few twists. The chicken fresco taco is topped with mango salsa and

gets a kick from a habanero-garlic sauce. The fried avocado taco has a bright slaw that balances the richness of the avocados and cilantro aioli.

36 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI
(734) 340-6010
Facebook

Dos Hermanos Restaurant

Downtown Ypsilanti is the home of Dos Hermanos, a market full of hard-to-find Mexican and other Latinx products. Head over to the butcher counter to enjoy tacos featuring a wide variety of meats available for carryout. Don’t forget to grab some of the house-made salsa, ceviche, and some of the area’s best guacamole.

301 E Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
(734) 221-5979
John Reyes

Related Maps