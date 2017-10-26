As a college town, Ann Arbor attracts students and visitors from around the world. Many of them like the place so much they extend their stay — sometimes for decades. Mix them in with a healthy dose of counterculture dating to the 1960s and Midwestern small-town sensibilities and the result is a diverse blend of tradition, global outlook, and an eye toward the future. Ann Arbor’s dining scene is an eclectic mix of restaurants that reflects that diversity.

There's no shortage of the usual college-town standbys — pub food, pizza, burgers — and many are excellent (a couple are listed here). This map features restaurants special to the area around Ann Arbor including Ypsilanti. Spots included in this guide must have been open at least six months. For more recent additions to the area, check out the Ann Arbor heatmap.

Blue Llama’s elevated food and world-class live jazz has made it a must-see Main Street destination. Although Bellflower is a relative newcomer, its ever-changing, seafood-forward menu has earned it a spot on this list.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.