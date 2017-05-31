 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Essential Restaurants for Affordable Dining in Detroit

18 Essential Metro Detroit Bakeries

14 Restaurants Serving Stellar Gluten-Free Meals in Metro Detroit

More in Detroit See more maps
Two glasses of wine, one white and one rose, sit on a metal table outside on a sunlit patio dotted with people congregating at other tables. John Reyes

13 Excellent Ann Arbor Patios

Sunny and secluded spots to dine and drink al fresco

by John Reyes Updated
View as Map
by John Reyes Updated
John Reyes

The phrase “dining out” takes on special meaning when people flock to patios, rooftops, and beer gardens in the summer months. Here in Ann Arbor there is no shortage of outdoor options with tables lining the sidewalks outside of many of the town’s restaurants. While these street side patios definitely have their charms, pedestrian and vehicle traffic (with an occasional horn) can quickly disrupt the al fresco experience.

Several of the spots on this list — York, Venue, HOMES Campus, Bill’s, and Townies — are dog-friendly, so there’s no reason Fido should feel left out.

Below, find 13 of the finest spots to dine outdoors in The Deuce, arranged geographically.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Session Room

Copy Link

The Session Room serves 70 different brews in its large, loft-like indoor space. When weather permits, patrons can take their beer outside to the large beer garden where there’s live music every weekend.

3685 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 585-7300
(734) 585-7300
a beer on a wood table looking out on a slightly out of focus patio with string lights and tables with beige and black umbrellas.

Also featured in:

HOMES Brewery - Campus

Copy Link

The brewery’s westside locale offers plenty of space to enjoy some brews — whether that’s a beer from the tap room or an in-house roasted cup of joe from Dozer Coffee. The spot’s Smooj hard smoothies are made with all-natural fruit purees and is perfect for hot days. HOMES Campus hosts a nightly food truck or pop-up, so check their website for the weekly lineup.

112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 929-5212
(734) 929-5212
John Reyes

Also featured in:

Salt Springs Brewery

Copy Link

This former church in Saline serves up elevated pub food and pizzas using high-quality, local ingredients. The patio is more low-key than others in the area, making it a great place to chill and enjoy a beer brewed in-house.

117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176
(734) 295-9191
(734) 295-9191

Also featured in:

Townies Brewery

Copy Link

This westside brewery is easy to miss, but those who do find it are rewarded with a quiet and cozy atmosphere with modern furniture and tabletop fireplaces. It’s a great place to chill and enjoy one of the rotating taps with a friend — whether that’s another beer drinker or a furry four-legged one. 

2350 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 355-2827
(734) 355-2827

Also featured in:

Bill's Beer Garden

Copy Link

On summer evenings the parking lot of a home and garden store transforms into arguably one of the most popular gathering spots in town for beer, wine, and cocktails. Townies and students don’t often see eye to eye, but all agree that Bill’s is still a great place to enjoy a cold beverage on a hot day.

210 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 369-8001
(734) 369-8001
people sitting outdoors at wooden communal tables at twilight. There’s a Bill Beer Garden sign on a blue roof in the background. Bill’s Beer Garden

Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery

Copy Link

The upstairs patio at Southeast Michigan sour beer purveyor Jolly Pumpkin is one of the smaller outdoor dining areas in Ann Arbor, but those lucky enough to score a table are treated to a quiet, secluded hideaway. The menu features options like shoestring truffle fries, sourdough crust pizzas, and burgers.

311 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 913-2730
(734) 913-2730

Also featured in:

Palio del Sole

Copy Link

This rooftop destination is one of the largest outdoor dining spots in Ann Arbor. The menu at Palio del Sole features options like flatbread and pasta that pair well with a glass of sangria.  

347 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI
(888) 456-3463
(888) 456-3463
Palio del Sole

Sava's

Copy Link

The outdoor patio at Sava’s stretches away from the crowds on State Street, creating a serene dining experience. The food menu has a wide variety of choices with influences from around the world, all expertly prepared with refined presentations and service.

216 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 623-2233
(734) 623-2233

Dominick's

Copy Link

An Ann Arbor favorite dating back to the 1960s, both townies and college students alike flock to Dominick’s patio in the summer months. Porches, balconies, and a large back patio are often filled to capacity with revelers enjoying the restaurant’s famous sangria served in mason jars. In keeping with the festive, social atmosphere, the food menu features shareable appetizers, snacks, and pizza. 

812 Monroe St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 662-5414
(734) 662-5414
people sit at wooden communal tables on Dominick’s patio John Reyes

Venue by 4M

Copy Link

Venue has plenty of space both inside and out and features five different menus from longtime local chef Thad Gilles: Americana, Venue Brasserie, Pasta Forum, Pizza Forum, and Mesa Taqueria — so there’s something for everyone. The large patio is bright and cheery thanks to gorgeous murals from local artists. 

1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 800-0128
(734) 800-0128
Venue | Courtesy Photo

Also featured in:

York Ann Arbor

Copy Link

York’s wine garden is secluded and spacious spot to enjoy the fresh air. Choose from an eclectic selection of drinks and then pick up a charcuterie plate or Ricewood barbecue before heading out to enjoy the laid-back, outdoor atmosphere.

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 662-0798
(734) 662-0798
John Reyes

The Dixboro Project

Copy Link

Just beyond the northeast side of town is The Dixboro Project, three distinct concepts under one roof: fine dining restaurant Dixboro House, everyday cafe The Boro, and takeout service from the Boro To Go. The elegantly remodeled barn features a wraparound deck and has plenty of seating with serene views of the expansive lawn and Fletcher Creek nature area. 

5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 669-3310
(734) 669-3310
A shot at dusk of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows of the old barn now home to Dixboro House in Ann Arbor. An American flag flies straight on the right of the building John Reyes

Also featured in:

Sidetrack Bar & Grill

Copy Link

Brightly-colored umbrellas and ivy-covered walls make for an enticing al fresco dining space. It’s an ideal spot to sample from Sidetrack’s extensive menu filled with pub favorites like burgers. The patio is adjacent the train tracks that give the restaurant its name.

54 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI
(734) 483-5230
(734) 483-5230

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Session Room

3685 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

The Session Room serves 70 different brews in its large, loft-like indoor space. When weather permits, patrons can take their beer outside to the large beer garden where there’s live music every weekend.

3685 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 585-7300
(734) 585-7300
a beer on a wood table looking out on a slightly out of focus patio with string lights and tables with beige and black umbrellas.

HOMES Brewery - Campus

112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

The brewery’s westside locale offers plenty of space to enjoy some brews — whether that’s a beer from the tap room or an in-house roasted cup of joe from Dozer Coffee. The spot’s Smooj hard smoothies are made with all-natural fruit purees and is perfect for hot days. HOMES Campus hosts a nightly food truck or pop-up, so check their website for the weekly lineup.

112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 929-5212
(734) 929-5212
John Reyes

Salt Springs Brewery

117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176

This former church in Saline serves up elevated pub food and pizzas using high-quality, local ingredients. The patio is more low-key than others in the area, making it a great place to chill and enjoy a beer brewed in-house.

117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176
(734) 295-9191
(734) 295-9191

Townies Brewery

2350 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

This westside brewery is easy to miss, but those who do find it are rewarded with a quiet and cozy atmosphere with modern furniture and tabletop fireplaces. It’s a great place to chill and enjoy one of the rotating taps with a friend — whether that’s another beer drinker or a furry four-legged one. 

2350 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 355-2827
(734) 355-2827

Bill's Beer Garden

210 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI

On summer evenings the parking lot of a home and garden store transforms into arguably one of the most popular gathering spots in town for beer, wine, and cocktails. Townies and students don’t often see eye to eye, but all agree that Bill’s is still a great place to enjoy a cold beverage on a hot day.

210 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 369-8001
(734) 369-8001
people sitting outdoors at wooden communal tables at twilight. There’s a Bill Beer Garden sign on a blue roof in the background. Bill’s Beer Garden

Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery

311 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI

The upstairs patio at Southeast Michigan sour beer purveyor Jolly Pumpkin is one of the smaller outdoor dining areas in Ann Arbor, but those lucky enough to score a table are treated to a quiet, secluded hideaway. The menu features options like shoestring truffle fries, sourdough crust pizzas, and burgers.

311 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 913-2730
(734) 913-2730

Palio del Sole

347 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI

This rooftop destination is one of the largest outdoor dining spots in Ann Arbor. The menu at Palio del Sole features options like flatbread and pasta that pair well with a glass of sangria.  

347 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI
(888) 456-3463
(888) 456-3463
Palio del Sole

Sava's

216 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI

The outdoor patio at Sava’s stretches away from the crowds on State Street, creating a serene dining experience. The food menu has a wide variety of choices with influences from around the world, all expertly prepared with refined presentations and service.

216 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 623-2233
(734) 623-2233

Dominick's

812 Monroe St, Ann Arbor, MI

An Ann Arbor favorite dating back to the 1960s, both townies and college students alike flock to Dominick’s patio in the summer months. Porches, balconies, and a large back patio are often filled to capacity with revelers enjoying the restaurant’s famous sangria served in mason jars. In keeping with the festive, social atmosphere, the food menu features shareable appetizers, snacks, and pizza. 

812 Monroe St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 662-5414
(734) 662-5414
people sit at wooden communal tables on Dominick’s patio John Reyes

Venue by 4M

1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Venue has plenty of space both inside and out and features five different menus from longtime local chef Thad Gilles: Americana, Venue Brasserie, Pasta Forum, Pizza Forum, and Mesa Taqueria — so there’s something for everyone. The large patio is bright and cheery thanks to gorgeous murals from local artists. 

1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 800-0128
(734) 800-0128
Venue | Courtesy Photo

York Ann Arbor

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

York’s wine garden is secluded and spacious spot to enjoy the fresh air. Choose from an eclectic selection of drinks and then pick up a charcuterie plate or Ricewood barbecue before heading out to enjoy the laid-back, outdoor atmosphere.

1928 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 662-0798
(734) 662-0798
John Reyes

The Dixboro Project

5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Just beyond the northeast side of town is The Dixboro Project, three distinct concepts under one roof: fine dining restaurant Dixboro House, everyday cafe The Boro, and takeout service from the Boro To Go. The elegantly remodeled barn features a wraparound deck and has plenty of seating with serene views of the expansive lawn and Fletcher Creek nature area. 

5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 669-3310
(734) 669-3310
A shot at dusk of the floor-to-ceiling glass windows of the old barn now home to Dixboro House in Ann Arbor. An American flag flies straight on the right of the building John Reyes

Sidetrack Bar & Grill

54 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI

Brightly-colored umbrellas and ivy-covered walls make for an enticing al fresco dining space. It’s an ideal spot to sample from Sidetrack’s extensive menu filled with pub favorites like burgers. The patio is adjacent the train tracks that give the restaurant its name.

54 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI
(734) 483-5230
(734) 483-5230

Related Maps