13 Excellent Ann Arbor Patios

The phrase “dining out” takes on special meaning when people flock to patios, rooftops, and beer gardens in the summer months. Here in Ann Arbor there is no shortage of outdoor options with tables lining the sidewalks outside of many of the town’s restaurants. While these street side patios definitely have their charms, pedestrian and vehicle traffic (with an occasional horn) can quickly disrupt the al fresco experience.

Several of the spots on this list — York, Venue, HOMES Campus, Bill’s, and Townies — are dog-friendly, so there’s no reason Fido should feel left out.

Below, find 13 of the finest spots to dine outdoors in The Deuce, arranged geographically.