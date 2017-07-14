It’s Always Time for Burgers at These Ann Arbor Area Restaurants

A good, hearty burger is the definitive American comfort food for more than its ability to sate the hungriest of appetites. The countless ways to have a burger — from plain with ketchup and mustard to adorned with cheese, lettuce, and tomato to one topped with exotic ingredients — means that there’s something for everyone.

Ann Arbor is a diverse town with a lot of different tastes, so it’s a good thing that people here don’t need to travel far to find a great burger. Here’s a list of ten great places to get a burger, whether it’s simple, fancy, or something in between. Dearborn-based Taystee’s has joined the list with their award-winning burgers along with Ricewood’s inventive month-long burger specials, and Monty’s classic double smash burger.