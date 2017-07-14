 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A burger assembled to resemble a banh mi set on paper and a plate and placed on a piece of wood over an open flame. Ricewood

It’s Always Time for Burgers at These Ann Arbor Area Restaurants

From banh mi burgers at Ricewood to award-winning halal patties, these Ann Arbor favorites are taking orders for carryout and delivery

by John Reyes
by John Reyes
Ricewood

A good, hearty burger is the definitive American comfort food for more than its ability to sate the hungriest of appetites. The countless ways to have a burger — from plain with ketchup and mustard to adorned with cheese, lettuce, and tomato to one topped with exotic ingredients — means that there’s something for everyone.

Ann Arbor is a diverse town with a lot of different tastes, so it’s a good thing that people here don’t need to travel far to find a great burger. Here’s a list of ten great places to get a burger, whether it’s simple, fancy, or something in between. Dearborn-based Taystee’s has joined the list with their award-winning burgers along with Ricewood’s inventive month-long burger specials, and Monty’s classic double smash burger.

Ricewood

Ricewood has become an essential local dining spot for its rice bowls topped with a variety of Texas-style barbecue and spicy finadene sauce. The Maple Road location also features a rotating monthlong special burger packed with complex layers of flavor that should be missed. Previous specials included a reuben burger with a half brisket/half pastrami patty and the Pogi — two Filipino longaniza sausage patties, grilled pineapple, pickled papaya, and Russian dressing.

245 N Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 929-5405
(734) 929-5405
Ricewood |Courtesy Photo

Dan's Downtown Tavern

Located a quick jaunt southbound in Saline, MI, Dan’s is home to an array of delicious, generously sized burgers and over 40 beers on tap. The heftiest of them all is the Texas Squealer — a half-pound patty topped with bacon, ham, and pulled pork.

103 E Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176
(734) 429-3159
(734) 429-3159
Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Taystee's Burgers

Burger fans from all over have flocked to Taystee’s, the halal-friendly burger spot situated in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights gas stations. Ann Arborites can now enjoy one of their specialty burgers, including the award-winning Ali’s Notch-Yo Burger - a stack of patties, beef bacon, jalapeños, grilled onions, three cheeses, and Doritos. 

2689 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 263-2208
(734) 263-2208
Taystee’s Burgers

Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger

Blimpy Burger is an Ann Arbor legend, serving its unique style of burgers since 1953. The possibilities are endless, as the burger options include small patties (up to five), three types of buns, five cheeses, and several different condiments and toppings. The Pepper Steak Bullet is a can’t-miss with its three patties, peppers, grilled onions, provolone, scallions, bacon, and ranch dressing.  

304 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 663-4590
(734) 663-4590
An extremely messy burger on wax paper. John Reyes

Fleetwood Diner

Burger cravings can pop up at any time of day or night. To satisfy those urges, the Fleetwood Diner is open 24 hours a day and serves hit-the-spot burgers like the Half & Half, with a patty made from 50 percent ground beef and 50 percent ground bacon.

300 S Ashley St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 995-5502
(734) 995-5502
A diner on a corner with a striped awning and a red and yellow neon sign shown at dusk. Shutterstock/Richard Westlund

Frita Batidos

Local celebrity chef Eve Aronoff popularized the the Frita Cuban-influenced burger in metro Detroit. Each frita is made with your choice of chorizo, chicken, beef, fish, or black beans. It comes topped with shoestring fries, egg, avocado, or cilantro-lime salsa. To drink, the batidos are refreshing, fruity shakes that are sure to satisfy.

117 W Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 761-2882
(734) 761-2882

Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery

Jolly Pumpkin is known for its award-winning sour beers, heavenly truffle fries, and pizzas. The brewpub’s JP Burger is an umami lover’s dream with its cambozola cheese, cremini mushrooms, and bacon and the lamb burger is also bursting with the flavor of cumin and garlic.

311 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI
(734) 913-2730
(734) 913-2730

Rappourt

This north side gastropub features over 30 beers on tap and serves pub food with unusual twists like the butter curry poutine and Szechuan chicken wings. However the spot’s Diner Burger is as classic as it gets with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, sauteed onion puree on a brioche bun.

2721 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 929-2430
(734) 929-2430

Sidetrack Bar & Grill

This downtown Ypsilanti’s favorite has become synonymous with great hamburgers. Delicious combinations like their signature Mac Attack — a third-pound burger topped with mac and cheese, bacon, and barbecue sauce are available, as well as growlers of beer and bottles of wine.

54 E Cross St, Ypsilanti, MI
(734) 483-5230
(734) 483-5230
Burger at Sidetrack Bar & Grill
Burger at Sidetrack Bar & Grill
Sidetrack Bar & Grill

Monty's Public House

Monty’s brings a little bit of England to The Deuce with its pub food and televised soccer matches. The Monty’s burger comes with a double quarter-pound smash burger with cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce. Make sure to check out the game room featuring a pool table and vintage arcade games.

3140 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(734) 929-5462
(734) 929-5462
Monty’s

