An enclosed patio dining area with chairs, tables, a grill, papel picado in different colors
The enclosed patio at La Palapa del Parian in southwest Detroit.
Rosa Maria Zamarron

11 Cozy Metro Detroit Patios for All Seasons

Where to dine and drink al fresco year-round

by Serena Maria Daniels Updated
The enclosed patio at La Palapa del Parian in southwest Detroit.
| Rosa Maria Zamarron
by Serena Maria Daniels Updated

Ah, fall weather in Detroit. No longer are Detroiters under the brutal pressure of a million percent humidity or the stress of summer thunderstorms. But while the cooler temperatures are a welcome respite from the summer heat, the options for outdoor dining can feel somewhat limiting.

Thankfully, a number of restaurants have the region’s sometimes (OK, all the times) unpredictable seasons in mind and constructed patio areas fit for any time of the year, where diners can eat, drink, and give the proverbial middle finger to the weather. Here are 11 spots that are perfect for chilling (or staying warm) on the patio.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Taqueria El Parian

La Palapa del Parian is the first brick and mortar restaurant that the Diaz family of El Parian food trucks opened in early 2020. Prior to launching its full-scale indoor dining area and robust menu of traditional Mexican entrees, the spot operated as an outdoor taco stand with limited seating. These days, the outdoor dining area is enclosed — and showcases a mural and decorative papel picado — to ensure protection from the elements, no matter the time of year.

1633 Lawndale St, Detroit, MI 48209
An enclosed patio dining area with chairs, tables, a grill, papel picado in different colors
The enclosed patio at La Palapa del Parian in southwest Detroit.
Rosa Maria Zamarron

La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria

During early pandemic days when indoor dining went on hiatus, the ownership behind La Jalisciense took the time to spiff up its parking lot to create an outdoor dining area so diners could enjoy the spot’s house-made chicharrones, carnitas tacos, or chelas from a safe distance. The neighborhood carniceria and restaurant now features an expansive covered eating area, as well as a few private glass luminarias where guests can have a more intimate experience.

3923 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 551-0522
(313) 551-0522

Batch Brewing Company

The outdoor covered patio at Batch Brewing Company has become somewhat of a community hub all year ‘round. The Corktown brew pub regularly hosts pop-ups, is doggie-friendly for folks wanting to sip beers and not leave their best friend at home, and frequently hosts special events — all reasons why the spot’s covered patio is such an asset.

1400 Porter St, Detroit, MI 48216
(313) 338-8008
(313) 338-8008

Lumen Detroit

Beacon Park’s bold restaurant and beer hall Lumen is known, in part, for its expansive patio space that wraps around the exterior and onto the roof. That makes it attractive real estate for diners in the summer, but less so in the winter. Fortunately, the owners have found a remedy that extends the al fresco dining season: Customers can gather around the restaurant’s many outdoor fire pits or cozy up inside one of several plastic igloos that encase sets of patio furniture.

1903 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 626-5005
(313) 626-5005
Facebook/Lumen

Townhouse Detroit

This splashy downtown restaurant recently underwent an interior design revamp that includes its impressive atrium — constructed almost entirely out of convertible glass panels. Soak up some sunshine even in the chilliest weather while sipping bourbon and devouring the restaurant’s popular Townhouse Burger. The newly-redesigned atrium area features refined floor tiles, plush upholstered booths, and plenty of greenery for that summer in winter vibe.

500 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 723-1000
(313) 723-1000
The newly-redesigned atrium area of Townhouse downtown features refined floor tiles, plush upholstered booths, and plenty of greenery.
Townhouse Detroit

Central Kitchen + Bar

Downtown’s bustling gastropub sports big retractable windows and a patio that converts into a heated space when the temperature drops. Feast on buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches and catfish tacos while looking out over Cadillac Square.

660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 963-9000
(313) 963-9000

The Skip

The Skip’s drinks were too good for the Belt Alley cocktail spot to go dormant in the winter, so the owners invested in garage doors. Now the bar slings frozen Irish coffee and boilermakers year-round, extending farther into the art-adorned alley in warm weather.

The Belt alley, Detroit, MI 48226

The Monarch Club

One of the most picturesque patios in the city is perched atop the Metropolitan Building downtown. Customers can sip cocktails and snacks at the Monarch Club while enjoying sweeping views of downtown Detroit from three terraces. Each one is decked out with patio seating and fire pits. Reservations  are strongly recommended to snag a spot fireside. When the weather’s too brutal, cozy up in the indoor section’s loungy area or at the bar — no matter if you’re indoors or outside, you’re sure to snag the perfect views of the skyline.

33 John R St Penthouse, Detroit, MI 48226
(313) 306-2380
(313) 306-2380
Customers seated around a fire pit on the roof of the Monarch Club on a sunny afternoon in downtown Detroit
Both outdoor and indoor options are available on the rooftop Monarch Club in downtown Detroit.
Gerard + Belevender

Petty Cash

The swanky New American eatery and bar, Petty Cash, is the Avenue of Fashion’s newest destination for upscale dining outside of the city center. Indulge in chef Dominic McCord’s Lebanese-inspired lamb ribs and enjoy craft cocktails from the restaurant’s enclosed patio, which boasts the same swanky design as the indoor area with leather lounge seating and a communal dining area.

20050 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221
(313) 380-6336
(313) 380-6336
A covered patio with leather seating, bar stools, and tables
The covered patio area at Petty Cash on the Avenue of Fashion.
GB in Detroit

Anita's Kitchen

Not only is Ferndale’s casual Lebanese eatery a great spot to indulge in a hummus plate and shawarma, but Anita’s Kitchen also doesn’t allow the elements to interfere with its patio. The outdoor seating area converts into an open air space in the warmer months and a heated, enclosed patio in the winter with added evening ambiance from string lights and lush potted plants.

22651 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 548-0680
(248) 548-0680
Anita’s Kitchen/Facebook

Founders Brewing Co. Detroit

Even the chilliest patio can be improved by a nice fire pit and Founders Brewing Company’s Midtown patio offers several to gather around with a glass of beer. There are also plenty of heaters on hand to help keep patrons cozy outside.

456 Charlotte St, Detroit, MI 48201
(313) 335-3440
(313) 335-3440
Customers mill around a lit fire pit on the patio at Founders in Detroit. Michelle and Chris Gerard

