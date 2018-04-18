11 Cozy Metro Detroit Patios for All Seasons

Ah, fall weather in Detroit. No longer are Detroiters under the brutal pressure of a million percent humidity or the stress of summer thunderstorms. But while the cooler temperatures are a welcome respite from the summer heat, the options for outdoor dining can feel somewhat limiting.

Thankfully, a number of restaurants have the region’s sometimes (OK, all the times) unpredictable seasons in mind and constructed patio areas fit for any time of the year, where diners can eat, drink, and give the proverbial middle finger to the weather. Here are 11 spots that are perfect for chilling (or staying warm) on the patio.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.