13 Arabic Coffee Shops in Dearborn to Know Now

Gathering together for a cup of coffee is a centuries-old ritual with origins in the Middle East, parts of Africa, and Europe. The first cups of the electrifying beverage were served hundreds of years ago in Yemen. In Arab culture, it’s an essential part of hospitality, and according to UNESCO, Arabic coffee is an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Arab states.” Traditionally prepared in front of guests using a large copper coffee pot, Arabic coffee is traditionally bitter, but these days, cafes are also picking up on modern trends fit for social media.

With the city of Dearborn considered among many as the epicenter for Arab American culture in the United States, it should come as no surprise that the city is home to a growing number of Arab coffee shops. These cafes take care to source beans from regions that are often otherwise underrepresented in the larger market, like from Yemen, where farmers are increasingly working with folks stateside, in part to reclaim its spot as the birthplace of coffee. Traditional pastries are also commonplace. And during Ramadan, when thousands of Muslim Americans make their way to Dearborn for late-night gatherings, many coffee shops in the area stay open into the early morning hours to serve as gathering places.

With an ever-increasing array of spots to grab a cup of caffeine — brewed through a traditional method that infuses lightly roasted coffee beans with fragrant spices (often cardamom, saffron, ginger, and cloves), as a latte, or cup of tea which symbolizes hospitality and business etiquette. Remember, depending on the time of year, many Dearborn-area coffee shops adjust operating hours to account for Ramadan, so make sure to call ahead or check social media before your visit. Here are 13 spots in Dearborn one can relax and enjoy a single serving or kettle with friends.

Did we miss your favorite spot in the city? Drop a note in the comments.