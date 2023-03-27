 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan in Metro Detroit, 2023

Where to Get a Fulfilling Breakfast in Detroit Right Now

15 Metro Detroit Soft Serve Spots for Sunny Days

More in Detroit See more maps
A man barista in black preparing a coffee drink, a woman server and other workers also in black inside Haraz Coffee in Dearborn Fatima Syed

13 Arabic Coffee Shops in Dearborn to Know Now

From beans sourced in Yemen, saffron-infused lattes, and late-night hours ideal for hang outs, here are the Dearborn-area cafes to love

by Courtney Burk
View as Map
by Courtney Burk
Fatima Syed

Gathering together for a cup of coffee is a centuries-old ritual with origins in the Middle East, parts of Africa, and Europe. The first cups of the electrifying beverage were served hundreds of years ago in Yemen. In Arab culture, it’s an essential part of hospitality, and according to UNESCO, Arabic coffee is an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Arab states.” Traditionally prepared in front of guests using a large copper coffee pot, Arabic coffee is traditionally bitter, but these days, cafes are also picking up on modern trends fit for social media.

With the city of Dearborn considered among many as the epicenter for Arab American culture in the United States, it should come as no surprise that the city is home to a growing number of Arab coffee shops. These cafes take care to source beans from regions that are often otherwise underrepresented in the larger market, like from Yemen, where farmers are increasingly working with folks stateside, in part to reclaim its spot as the birthplace of coffee. Traditional pastries are also commonplace. And during Ramadan, when thousands of Muslim Americans make their way to Dearborn for late-night gatherings, many coffee shops in the area stay open into the early morning hours to serve as gathering places.

With an ever-increasing array of spots to grab a cup of caffeine — brewed through a traditional method that infuses lightly roasted coffee beans with fragrant spices (often cardamom, saffron, ginger, and cloves), as a latte, or cup of tea which symbolizes hospitality and business etiquette. Remember, depending on the time of year, many Dearborn-area coffee shops adjust operating hours to account for Ramadan, so make sure to call ahead or check social media before your visit. Here are 13 spots in Dearborn one can relax and enjoy a single serving or kettle with friends.

Did we miss your favorite spot in the city? Drop a note in the comments.

Read More

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.

Copy Link

The coffee shop chain sources light, medium, and dark roast beans from Yemeni farmers along with specialty blends like qishr — the dried husk of coffee cherries that is used to brew a traditional spiced tea (also known as Cascara). Yemeni coffee beans hold a unique and bold flavor — berry, wood-like undertones with a rich chocolate aftertaste. The Dearborn cafe is adorned with murals by local artists, and the coffee is brewed with the traditional method of grinding the beans down to a fine powder and infusing them with spices and sugar, in single servings or by the kettle. The cafe also offers a variety of sweet treats, and the honeycomb pastry is not to be missed.

25245 Ford Rd Suite B, Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 406-6240
(313) 406-6240

Gateaux Patisserie

Copy Link

This whimsically-modern patisserie is home to dozens of elegant and rich Parisian desserts like eclairs, macarons, croissants, cakes, and the Halawah and cardamom latte — with a flavor reminiscent of baklava. The outdoor patio is a summer staple in Dearborn, where guests can enjoy sweet treats paired with a coffee variety that originated in Spain — the miel latte, made up of a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and honey.

1006 S Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 930-1113
(313) 930-1113

PappaRoti

Copy Link

The chain serves cups of coffee infused with beloved baked goods. The signature roti coffee buns are crisp and crunchy, with caramel coffee on the outside, which bursts into a soft buttery texture with each bite. One of the most popular beverages is the Karak Chai — a strong tea made with a blend of black tea leaves, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, fennel, cloves, and black pepper.

22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 914-2577
(313) 914-2577

Galata Sweets

Copy Link

Walking into Galata Sweets feels like being transported to one of Istanbul’s alleys, from the wall art to the Turkish lamps. Turkish coffee is strong, bold, and bittersweet from the brewing method of the cezvu — a small pot with a long handle that is placed directly on the heat source to brew. Galata Sweets makes a delicious frothy version called kahvesi that can also be ordered with pistachios.

1035 Mason St STE 102, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 914-7059
(313) 914-7059

The Great Commoner

Copy Link

This eatery and patisserie comes from the team behind Brome Modern Eatery and Canelle in Detroit and is the ideal spot for both pastry lovers and those looking to enjoy brunch. Buttery croissants, rich eclairs, colorful macarons accompany coffee classics like Americano, cortado, and breve — equal parts espresso and half-and-half, a rich and creamy combination. The decadent coffee bar also adds a unique twist by adding a “float” of espresso on top of layered half-and-half and sweetened coffee and is meant to be thrown back like a shot.

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 403-1200
(313) 403-1200

Also featured in:

Black Box Coffee Shop and Art

Copy Link

The multi-faceted coffee shop and retail art gallery showcase seasonal favorites like pistachio lattes and blackberry almond cakes alongside rotating solo and collective art exhibitions. Enjoy the work of local and national artists in the gallery while sipping an air-infused cup of coffee — a brewing method that uses a piston-style brewer that forces coffee through a thin paper filter directly into the cup.

1034 Monroe St 2nd Floor, Dearborn, MI 48124

Dellah Coffee & Brunch House

Copy Link

Two sisters who grew up roasting coffee beans for their grandmother launched this Yemeni American brunch cafe and murals that adorn the walls were created to pay homage to the memory of those moments. The menu offers ashta pistachio pancakes, shakshuka, and Laham sigar along with pots of Mofawar coffee that is prepared with cream and cardamom.

20219 Carlysle St Suite D, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 722-4037
(313) 722-4037

Pine Coast

Copy Link

This restaurant specializes in gourmet sandwiches, kimchi steak loaded fries, and hearty salads, all named after the sandy shores of the Great Lakes. The barista bar serves lattes with syrups made in-house. When the weather starts to warm up, the spot’s signature refreshers drinks — like its Strawberry Iridescence — a strawberry lemonade with fresh basil leaves — are sure to quench any thirst.

13939 Michigan Ave Suite A, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 209-8988
(313) 209-8988

Haraz Coffee House

Copy Link

Haraz Coffee House is the Dearborn-based Yemeni coffee chain that continues to make its mark throughout the region and beyond. Named after the ancient villages of the Haraz Mountains in Yemen’s lower west coast region, the menu consists of espresso drinks, Turkish tea, smoothies, saffron cakes, sabayah — thinly layered bread drizzled with honey — and other sweet treats.

13810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 429-9888
(313) 429-9888

Also featured in:

Qahwah House

Copy Link

Qahwah House honors Yemen’s history by sourcing its beans from Yemeni farmers and using traditional spices like cardamom, ginger, and and nutmeg in its beverage menu. Guests can also select a variety snacks like honeycomb bread and sabaya — layered honey cake.

6655 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-4521
(313) 908-4521

Also featured in:

Romantica Cafe

Copy Link

Romantica Cafe boasts a bold red interior that matches the unique ingredients within its Yemeni-style coffee selection. The Kahwa Rada’yi Mulflaf takes a light roast and blends it with the flavors and aromatics of ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, sesame seeds, raisins, peanuts, almonds, cashews, and barley — for a sip of coffee that is bound to awaken every sense.

5125 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 429-3166
(313) 429-3166

Mokaccino Cafe

Copy Link

The faux green wall and charred wood bring an eclectic vibe that matches the menu at Mokaccino Cafe. The coffee here is imported from Italy, and the spot also features a boba bar, sweet crepes, mini pancakes and waffles, smoothies, virgin mojitos, and affogato.

13348 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-7269
(313) 908-7269

Shibam Coffee Co.

Copy Link

Another option in the growing Yemeni coffee scene, Shibam serves tasty espresso drinks like its Shibam latte, iced or hot, with bold earthy and dried fruit notes from the espresso and a unique balance of Yemeni spices. Three buttery pastry offerings are served alongside the espresso-based coffee options, and single and kettle servings of Yemeni coffee roasts and Yemeni black tea with a few different herbal combinations.

12720 Prospect St, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 406-4050
(313) 406-4050

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.

25245 Ford Rd Suite B, Dearborn, MI 48128

The coffee shop chain sources light, medium, and dark roast beans from Yemeni farmers along with specialty blends like qishr — the dried husk of coffee cherries that is used to brew a traditional spiced tea (also known as Cascara). Yemeni coffee beans hold a unique and bold flavor — berry, wood-like undertones with a rich chocolate aftertaste. The Dearborn cafe is adorned with murals by local artists, and the coffee is brewed with the traditional method of grinding the beans down to a fine powder and infusing them with spices and sugar, in single servings or by the kettle. The cafe also offers a variety of sweet treats, and the honeycomb pastry is not to be missed.

25245 Ford Rd Suite B, Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 406-6240
(313) 406-6240

Gateaux Patisserie

1006 S Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124

This whimsically-modern patisserie is home to dozens of elegant and rich Parisian desserts like eclairs, macarons, croissants, cakes, and the Halawah and cardamom latte — with a flavor reminiscent of baklava. The outdoor patio is a summer staple in Dearborn, where guests can enjoy sweet treats paired with a coffee variety that originated in Spain — the miel latte, made up of a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and honey.

1006 S Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 930-1113
(313) 930-1113

PappaRoti

22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

The chain serves cups of coffee infused with beloved baked goods. The signature roti coffee buns are crisp and crunchy, with caramel coffee on the outside, which bursts into a soft buttery texture with each bite. One of the most popular beverages is the Karak Chai — a strong tea made with a blend of black tea leaves, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, fennel, cloves, and black pepper.

22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 914-2577
(313) 914-2577

Galata Sweets

1035 Mason St STE 102, Dearborn, MI 48124

Walking into Galata Sweets feels like being transported to one of Istanbul’s alleys, from the wall art to the Turkish lamps. Turkish coffee is strong, bold, and bittersweet from the brewing method of the cezvu — a small pot with a long handle that is placed directly on the heat source to brew. Galata Sweets makes a delicious frothy version called kahvesi that can also be ordered with pistachios.

1035 Mason St STE 102, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 914-7059
(313) 914-7059

The Great Commoner

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn, MI 48124

This eatery and patisserie comes from the team behind Brome Modern Eatery and Canelle in Detroit and is the ideal spot for both pastry lovers and those looking to enjoy brunch. Buttery croissants, rich eclairs, colorful macarons accompany coffee classics like Americano, cortado, and breve — equal parts espresso and half-and-half, a rich and creamy combination. The decadent coffee bar also adds a unique twist by adding a “float” of espresso on top of layered half-and-half and sweetened coffee and is meant to be thrown back like a shot.

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 403-1200
(313) 403-1200

Black Box Coffee Shop and Art

1034 Monroe St 2nd Floor, Dearborn, MI 48124

The multi-faceted coffee shop and retail art gallery showcase seasonal favorites like pistachio lattes and blackberry almond cakes alongside rotating solo and collective art exhibitions. Enjoy the work of local and national artists in the gallery while sipping an air-infused cup of coffee — a brewing method that uses a piston-style brewer that forces coffee through a thin paper filter directly into the cup.

1034 Monroe St 2nd Floor, Dearborn, MI 48124

Dellah Coffee & Brunch House

20219 Carlysle St Suite D, Dearborn, MI 48124

Two sisters who grew up roasting coffee beans for their grandmother launched this Yemeni American brunch cafe and murals that adorn the walls were created to pay homage to the memory of those moments. The menu offers ashta pistachio pancakes, shakshuka, and Laham sigar along with pots of Mofawar coffee that is prepared with cream and cardamom.

20219 Carlysle St Suite D, Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 722-4037
(313) 722-4037

Pine Coast

13939 Michigan Ave Suite A, Dearborn, MI 48126

This restaurant specializes in gourmet sandwiches, kimchi steak loaded fries, and hearty salads, all named after the sandy shores of the Great Lakes. The barista bar serves lattes with syrups made in-house. When the weather starts to warm up, the spot’s signature refreshers drinks — like its Strawberry Iridescence — a strawberry lemonade with fresh basil leaves — are sure to quench any thirst.

13939 Michigan Ave Suite A, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 209-8988
(313) 209-8988

Haraz Coffee House

13810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

Haraz Coffee House is the Dearborn-based Yemeni coffee chain that continues to make its mark throughout the region and beyond. Named after the ancient villages of the Haraz Mountains in Yemen’s lower west coast region, the menu consists of espresso drinks, Turkish tea, smoothies, saffron cakes, sabayah — thinly layered bread drizzled with honey — and other sweet treats.

13810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 429-9888
(313) 429-9888

Qahwah House

6655 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126

Qahwah House honors Yemen’s history by sourcing its beans from Yemeni farmers and using traditional spices like cardamom, ginger, and and nutmeg in its beverage menu. Guests can also select a variety snacks like honeycomb bread and sabaya — layered honey cake.

6655 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-4521
(313) 908-4521

Romantica Cafe

5125 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126

Romantica Cafe boasts a bold red interior that matches the unique ingredients within its Yemeni-style coffee selection. The Kahwa Rada’yi Mulflaf takes a light roast and blends it with the flavors and aromatics of ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, sesame seeds, raisins, peanuts, almonds, cashews, and barley — for a sip of coffee that is bound to awaken every sense.

5125 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 429-3166
(313) 429-3166

Mokaccino Cafe

13348 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

The faux green wall and charred wood bring an eclectic vibe that matches the menu at Mokaccino Cafe. The coffee here is imported from Italy, and the spot also features a boba bar, sweet crepes, mini pancakes and waffles, smoothies, virgin mojitos, and affogato.

13348 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 908-7269
(313) 908-7269

Shibam Coffee Co.

12720 Prospect St, Dearborn, MI 48126

Another option in the growing Yemeni coffee scene, Shibam serves tasty espresso drinks like its Shibam latte, iced or hot, with bold earthy and dried fruit notes from the espresso and a unique balance of Yemeni spices. Three buttery pastry offerings are served alongside the espresso-based coffee options, and single and kettle servings of Yemeni coffee roasts and Yemeni black tea with a few different herbal combinations.

12720 Prospect St, Dearborn, MI 48126
(313) 406-4050
(313) 406-4050

Related Maps