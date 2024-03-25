The Ultimate Guide to Dining Splurges in Detroit

Sometimes there’s no other option than to go all out and splurge during a night out on the town, and in Detroit, there are myriad ways to treat yourself. Whether for a steak dinner with colleagues at one of the many chophouses or adding caviar bumps to top off your tasting menu experience, if you want to drop top dollar, there are spots ready and willing to show customers a good time.

Detroit is now home to an increasing number of hotel restaurants to accommodate the throngs of visitors who come to the region every year for Movement, the North American International Auto Show, or special events, such as the NFL Draft, taking place April 25 through 27. Many of these newer hotel restaurants offer inventive cuisine and cocktails, set in one of the city’s many architectural gems. Meanwhile, a newer string of spots promising maximalism vibe with the option to wine, dine, and then chill in a moody club-like setting.

Here, we present an Eater Detroit guide to splurging in the Motor City.

Over the past few years, downtown Detroit has seen a wave of boutique and high-end chain hotels balancing out its multiple casino properties— a reflection of efforts to boost the city’s tourism and convention sectors. A nice bonus means downtown Detroit is now awash in worthy hotel restaurants and bars — ideal settings for the ultimate splurge.

A few notable additions in the past year alone, include Le Suprême, Kamper’s Rooftop Lounge, and Bar Rotunda — all tucked within the dramatically renovated Book Tower Building in downtown’s Washington Boulevard Historic District; the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, featuring Cibo Modern Mediterranean; and The Godfrey Detroit, Curio Collection by Hilton, which boasts unique views of the city skyline from the I|O Rooftop Lounge and new American options at Hamilton’s on the ground level.

Maximalism

Say what you will about the nation’s more recent embracing of maximalism in restaurants, defined by their flashy, club-like decor (often described as a mashup of Vegas and Miami), performative elements like table-side service done in such a way as to inspire videotaping for the ‘Gram, caviar bumps, and dress codes. Some insist it’s sign of late-stage capitalism, while others point to the escapism these spaces inspire. However you feel about this current wave of clubstaurants and over-the-top dining experiences, the maximalist restaurant has made its way to Detroit in headline-grabbing fashion.

Experience Zuzu (511 Woodward Ave) — Among the latest downtown restaurants that bills itself as a clubstaurant, Experience Zuzu provides couples with a complete night out on the town in one space. The restaurant’s food menu includes sushi, appetizers, and other dishes prepared in a wok, charcoal oven, and wood-fired grill — with clubby vibes. The adjoining Upstairs Bar serves cocktails and small plates in a space described in a media release as “a techno-fantasy brought to life, melding Detroit’s distinctive sound with Japan’s colorful anime aesthetic.”

District Seventy8 (78 W Adams Ave) — Self-described as the city’s “premiere Resto-Lounge,” District Seventy8 offers club-like vibes with a Vegas-meets-Detoirt steakhouse-like menu featuring tenderloin steak tips, lamb chops, seafood mac ‘n cheese, and creamy cajun alfredo pasta. To drink, expect bachelorette party extravagance, with specialities like Baddie Bags, served in large purse-shaped glasses to parties of two or larger, consisting of 20 ounces worth of cocktail, in flavors like red Rock Lobster with Malibu rum, banana liquor, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, and grenadine.

Sexy Steak (1942 Grand River Ave) — Because there’s nothing sexier than a steakhouse set inside one of downtown Detroit’s storied old buildings, there’s Sexy Steak. Diners can expect premium all-halal steak offerings like cuts of Japanese and American wagyu — all prominently showcased in a Himalayan salt-lined display, where customers can peruse and make their selections. In addition, modern takes on Italian cuisine, seafood, and oysters are also available. A wine list boasts a number of reds like Napa cabernet sauvignon, French burgundy, and Bordeaux — ideal for pairing with red meat. The first two floors are dedicated to the restaurant (there’s also a lounge on the second level), while the remaining two stories make way for private event spaces.

Yes, metro Detroit’s many casual coneys, dive bars, shawarma spots, taquerias, and ham sandwich shops exude working-class pride, but sometimes we, too, need to hang up our Carhartt coveralls in favor of a sport coat or slinky dress (draped in fur, of course) and make reservations for a tasting menu experience. The tasting menu is an effective way to, not only punctuate a special occasion, but also to get a sense of a chef’s overall vision through multiple bite-sized courses.

Mink (1701 Trumbull) — Reserve seats at this intimate seafood bar in Corktown for a coursed meal featuring fresh oysters on the half shell from two coasts and a range of dishes. Leek-wrapped halibut, stracciatella with white anchovies, and steamed grouper with cous cous made the rounds on recent menus that stay fresh by rotating roughly every three weeks. A selection of caviar and sake makes the occasion even more special.

Freya (2929 E Grand Boulevard) — For $90, diners can experience a multicourse menu that can last several hours and highlights the bounty of each season. A recent menu included Island Creek oysters accompanied with compressed melon, Michigan baby carrots charred with toasted pistachio, Michigan sweet corn agnolotti, and chocolate almond custard. The space feels very relaxed, with a minimal and elegant dining space with exposed brick and a host stand made of reclaimed wood, as well as an open kitchen where guests can witness the back-of-house crew at work. One key detail: Diners can select their playlist while they eat, thanks to the restaurant’s robust collection of vinyl.

Mabel Gray (23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park) — Lauded chef James Rigato has helmed this Hazel Park restaurant since 2015 and stands out for its beautifully handwritten new American menu that changes daily and with the seasons. Rigato takes his cooking seriously, but the space itself does not feel pretentious, so expect mismatched vintage plates and seating inside a compact dining area in an otherwise sleepy suburb. One visit might entail griddled king trumpet mushrooms, while a return trip could include Colorado lamb ribs made with garlic and fish sauce caramel, sake pickles, sesame, and iceberg lettuce. The latest addition to the space, a forthcoming expanded dining room described as being “reminiscent of the wine caves of old Europe,” opening the door for special events hosted by sommelier Paulina Schemanski.

Oak & Reel (2921 E Grand Blvd) — Chef Jared Gadbaw brings his passion for seafood-centric Italian cuisine with his contemporary Italian restaurant, Oak & Reel. The menu offerings combine local ingredients with seafood from waters around the world. Snapper, octopus, tuna bolognese, and squid ink pasta offer bright, clean, and bold flavors. For a nightcap, head to the lower level to hit up The Upright, a cozy cocktail bar. Get the full experience with a four-course prix fixe offering for $92 or a six-course chef’s tasting menu for $117.

Marrow (8044 Kercheval Ave) — West Village’s beloved Marrow offers an a la carte menu and five-course chef’s tasting dinner for $90 per person. The menu changes daily, but expect a strong representation from Michigan farms. Menu items have included roasted local squash, roasted Michigan beets, and of course, locally-sourced meats and bone marrow served with onion jam and black olive bread crumb. Substitutions or alterations are not allowed, but when you make your reservation, be sure to note any allergies or dietary restrictions. A beverage pairing is also available for $45. Reservations are required.

Fancy nightcaps

Detroit was once a speakeasy and scofflaw’s paradise and over the years, has welcomed a resurgence of the genre, with a number of clandestine watering holes, featuring creatively crafted cocktails, moody lighting, and an air of coolness.

Ladder 4 Wine Bar (3396 Vinewood Street) — It is one of the coolest spaces for a bar in Detroit, hands down, Ladder 4 occupies a century-old fire station in southwest Detroit. With seating for 300 on two floors, the space manages to be intimate, thanks in part to the staff’s dedication to spreading the gospel of natural wines. Rooftop outdoor lounges round out the space for a unique Detroit experience. The show-stopping food menu is curated by 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region John Yelinek, who takes a playful, sometimes edgy approach in the kitchen, such as with his much talked-about sausage made by stuffing chicken necks with a blend of chicken and pork. Each link still comes with the chicken’s head still in tact.

Bad Luck Bar (1218 Griswold Street) — Head down the back alley behind the Albert building in Capitol Park to find the snake-adorned entrance to Bad Luck, where you’ll find rich gold tones and hexagon motif that set the scene for intimate conversations over experimental cocktails. Bad Luck is the spot to impress a date with theatrical, intricate, splurge-worthy cocktails such as the Hecate, made with Blanton’s single barrel bourbon, Sazerac rye, black garlic honey, saline, angostura and orange bitters, and served with a spoonful of black vegan caviar.

Sugar House (2130 Michigan Ave) — The Sugar House is the cocktail bar that launched an empire of cocktail bars known for its rigorous bar training program ensures that a vast library of historical cocktails is available at any given time.

Shelby (607 Shelby St) — Finding Shelby is a challenge for first-timers: No signage marks the entrance to the bar. Instead, guests should head for Coffee Down Under and ask for Shelby (reservations recommended). Hosts usher guests into a stunning 1920s-era bank vault, complete with a separate vault room in royal blue and gilt. The bar offers a full food menu and a collection of daring cocktails, from frothy and light to deeply nuanced.

Willow (1431 Times Square, Detroit) — Downstairs from Times Square restaurant Savannah Bleu, drinkers will find Willow, a Black-owned speakeasy. The cozy space is dominated by a massive faux willow tree, with enchanting fairy lights nestled in its branches. The bar is an ode to Black history and culture in Michigan and prominently features historic spirits and cocktails influenced by 19th-century bartender Tom Bullock.

Castalia at Sfumato (3980 2nd Ave Suite E) — One of the cleverest concepts to appear in Detroit in recent years, Castalia is housed in the basement of a Victorian mansion on Alexandrine (the same building that houses Stadt Garten). By day, the space is a perfumery; at night, the shelves and display cases transform into Castalia, a sensory delight that pairs taste, texture, and scent for an immersive experience.

Dragonfly (2929 E Grand Boulevard) — Dragonfly boasts a low-ABV menu along with a lineup of signature cocktails that changes regularly and creative snacks like duck tenders. The spot now opens up its space for up-and-coming chefs like the women of Fried Chicken & Caviar, who’ve hosted the Communion Sunday brunch pop-up experience featuring a curated drink menu, special food items, and an eclectic playlist.

Devine Desserts

Maybe splurging to you means indulging in decadent Michigan-made chocolates, perusing your favorite bakery, or simply skipping the main course and heading straight into dessert.

Warda Patisserie (70 W Alexandrine Street) — James Beard Award winning pastry chef and owner Warda Bouguettaya specializes in stunning tarts, pastries, and breads influenced from her world travels. Look out for options like chocolate and passion fruit tarts, pear and almond frangipane tarts, and heavenly, cloud-like maritozzi, airy buns filled with whipped cream and seasonal ingredients, when available.

Sugar Factory (1000 Woodward Ave) — This downtown establishment was practically designed with Instagram in mind. Order a platter of sliders and they’ll come in rainbow-colored buns or a burger that’s dusted with gold leaf and served with a milkshake also accented with gold, along with a Ferrero Rocher garnish. The main entrance doubles as a retail candy shop, shakes are available in a dozen fantastical varieties, and for the more daring enthusiasts, there’s the Sugar Factory King Kong Sundae. For $99, the sundae is loaded with 20 scoops of ice cream, fudge, caramel, and strawberry sauces, caramelized banana, marshmallows, cookie chunks, an entire glazed doughnut, a cupcake... and a whole lot more. Servers here are known for their choreographed dance routines.

JoJo’s Shake Bar (88 W Columbia St) — Offering an outlet to express your inner ’90s angst, expect towering shakes with toppings-as-meals in of themselves, like s’mores, cookies, chocolate-covered marshmallows, even mini shots of Jameson for the St. Patrick’s celebrations. Cocktails are named with ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture references, and to top off the nostalgia, old movies and music is featured in the background.