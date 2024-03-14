An Essential Guide to Celebrating Ramadan in Metro Detroit

It’s Ramadan and in metro Detroit, tens of thousands of Muslims have begun their daily fast for the holy month. That means the region’s many halal-centric restaurants, butcher shops, supermarkets, bakeries, and cafes have switched gears to provide the community with plenty of options for breaking fast.

This year, Ramadan falls during a time when sunset in southeastern Michigan takes place no later than about 7:30 p.m., give or take, while sunrise falls within the 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. hours. That, coupled with relatively mild weather, means that avoiding food and drink this time around isn’t met with quite as many external factors like extreme heat and longer summer days that can make fasting in the Upper Midwest especially physically demanding. With that in mind, many of your favorite dining destinations — whether they be at your favorite sit-down Lebanese spot in Dearborn or your go-to South Asian takeout place in Macomb County — have adjusted hours to accommodate the folks who won’t be breaking fast until the evening or who want to get together for a pre-dawn suhoor pick-me-up.

This is by no means an exhaustive guide to all of the ways to celebrate Ramadan. Rather, consider this an up-to-date primer on what to expect in the region this year. This list will be updated as new options become available. Email detroit@eater.com if we’ve missed a spot.

Welcome to Metro Detroit, America’s Halal Capital

With more than 300,000 Muslims living in metro Detroit, there’s no denying the impact that the community has on our foodways. Under Islamic law, halal, by definition, is any object or action deemed permissible to engage in, and is most frequently used in reference to food. In terms of meat, it means the slaughtering of animals in a way that renders meat acceptable for Muslims to eat. What this means is a variety of halal food like nowhere else in the United States.

Ask any longtime Detroit diner about the halal options of the region that get into the spirit of Ramadan every year, and you’ll likely be pointed to the many Lebanese, Yemeni, Indian, and Bangladeshi spots of Dearborn, Hamtramck, western suburbs, and other enclaves where the Muslim community is concentrated. In metro Detroit, that also means a variety of fusions available any time of the year, from award-winning burger spots to Mexican eateries to swanky steakhouses that feature Creekstone Farms where one can adhere to halal principles in spaces that aren’t explicitly Muslim-owned or operated.

Coffee Shops

With the City of Dearborn considered the epicenter of Arab American culture, it should come as no surprise that the city is home to many Arab American-owned coffee shops. Increasingly, cafes like the growing Yemeni-owned chain Haraz are redefining the narrative about coffee by sourcing beans from otherwise underrepresented regions, using fragrant spices like cardamom, saffron, ginger, and cloves, and complemented with a variety of traditional and traditional-to-metro-Detroit pastries and sweets. During Ramadan, many coffee shops like the fairly new Kitab Cafe and Bookstore — with locations in Hamtramck and Detroit’s Midtown — are open into the early morning hours at least some nights a week to serve as gathering places for folks who might need a little caffeine with friends. Be sure to check the hours of operation during Ramadan, as each cafe has its own approach.

Iftar Buffets

Iftar buffets are another essential Ramadan tradition for many Muslim households. Halal food and travel influencers such as the Detroit Halal Eats blog who make a living providing an insider’s look at the halal food scene in metro Detroit are promoting many of the Ramadan happenings. This year, the page has produced a list of spots that will feature iftar buffets. Be sure to check in with each business to confirm hours, pricing, and other details. Here’s what you might expect from some of the spots listed.

Adonis Restaurant and Banquet (4853 Schaefer Road, Dearborn) — The iftar buffet is available Monday, March 11 through Tuesday, April 9, by reservation (which can be made by sending a message to the restaurant’s Instagram). Expect dishes like chicken ghalaba, eggplant with rice, and more. Prices are $32 for adults and $22 for children ages 5 to 11, and children under 5 eat for free. For those who indulge in hookah, a regular head goes for $15 and the orange head is available for $19.

Al Ameer (27346 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights) — The award-winning Al Ameer is offering Ramadan buffet at its Dearborn Heights location, featuring 13 different dishes, including lentil soup, dessert, fresh fruit, and sahlab. Every Friday through Sunday, the restaurant will offer a whole lamb carving station. Reservations are encouraged by calling 313-565-9600. The buffet is $35 for adults and $27 for children. An 18 percent gratuity is automatically added to parties of three or more.

Al Shahi Palace (4235 Twelve Mile Road, Warren) — Iftar buffet, takeaway iftar boxes, and special boxes filled with delicacies like freshly made jalebi are all available at this Bangladeshi restaurant and banquet hall in Warren. Be sure to call ahead for pricing, availability, and for pre-booking at 586-486-4425.

Charminar Biryani House (93059 Rochester Road, Troy) — This growing South Asian chain is offering an iftar buffet at its Troy location from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily for $20. Reservations are required by calling 248-817-2753.

Supermarkets and Butcher Shops

Of course, going out to eat is simply a logistical luxury that many families opt out of, instead taking the festivities — and the food — home. For those in need of inspiration on where to source essential spices, meat, produce, dates, and more, the metro Detroit region is home to a plethora of options.

Abdu Market (40690 Michigan Ave, Canton) — Featuring a variety of staples from across North Africa, South Asia, and the Arabian Peninsula, including items from Morocco, as well as a wide selection of South Asian groceries.

Super Greenland Market (12715 W Warren Ave, Dearborn) — Among the stalwart Lebanese supermarkets that have come to define Dearborn’s foodways, you’ll find a large selection of hard-to-find spices, produce, imported dates, and halal meat.

Al Haramain International Foods (9027 Joseph Campau Avenue, Hamtramck) — This Yemeni-owned supermarket in Hamtramck offers a little something for many of the region’s Muslim diaspora communities. From unique produce selections, a halal hot food section, and tons of spices available in bulk.

Shahjalal Halal Food Market (29100 Ryan Rd, Warren) — Stock up on bulk items like dates, rice flour, mango juice, dal, and spices from this market that caters to Warren’s ever-growing Bangladeshi community.

Bishr Poultry and Food Center (12300 Conant) — This grocery store is especially known for its live poultry offering customers the opportunity to select their bird, which is then slaughtered according to halal tradition.

Arabian Village Market (10040 Dix Ave, Dearborn) — One of the oldest Arab grocery stores in the area, you’ll find a selection of produce, spices, imported pantry items, freshly prepared meats, an olive bar, and other staples.

Bakeries

Many of metro Detroit’s bakeries and sweet shops have shifted gears this time of year, offering a wider spread of baked essentials or extending their operating hours for the iftar and suhoor crowds. Eater Detroit contributor Courtney Burk has produced a handy map, guiding you to many of the beloved bakeries in the Dearborn area, noting the vast selection of Lebanese-owned bake shops around town. Below, you’ll find a few such places, along with special hours during the holy month.

Gateaux Patisserie (1006 S Military St, Dearborn) — Hours are 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Dream Bakery & Grill (946 Howard St, Dearborn) — From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, mushtah and sahlab are available for Ramadan.

Brunch Village Bakery (24302 W Warren Ave, Dearborn Heights) — Hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and and again from midnight to 5 a.m. For Eid, hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Yasmeen Bakery (13900 W Warren Ave, Dearborn) — During Ramadan, the bakery keeps its doors open 24/7.

Cedarland Bakery (13027 W Warren Ave, Dearborn) — During Ramadan, orders are being taken daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and opens for suhoor from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Masri Sweets (5755 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn) — The spot is open until midnight during Ramadan.