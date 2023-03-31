If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Where to Eat at Comerica Park, Home of the Detroit Tigers

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat at Comerica Park, Home of the Detroit Tigers

It’s that time when Tigers fans dust off their favorite merch and bottles of sunscreen to prepare for their annual pilgrimage downtown for Opening Day. The brass at Comerica Park are ready and have been cooking up the winning game plan for this year’s food offerings. This season at Comerica Park, fans can expect even more local favorites from a robust lineup of food from beloved Detroit-based restaurants. Find all the essential details on this year’s ballpark foods below.

New Menu Options

This year, Comerica Park fans can expect an array of new offerings with an emphasis on local. Here’s what’s new for 2023.

Sliders from Green Dot Stables: Corktown adjacent spot Green Dot Stables is offering many of its sliders including the cheeseburger, Hot Brown sandwich, and buffalo chicken, along with truffle and herb fries, and kale salad. [Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149 Meijer Market Section 143]

Tacos, Sonoran dogs, and grilled chicken: Taqueria el Rey is making its Comerica Park debut with its popular menu of Mexican cuisine, including, tacos with choice of steak, chorizo, or beans, bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dogs topped with beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and salsa, and a half charcoal-grilled, adobo-rubbed chicken. [Where to find: Miller Lite Market Section 149]

Grilled chicken hani: In addition to serving up chili-laden coney dogs, National Coney Island is slinging grilled chicken hanis, made up of a pita stuffed with grilled chicken breast, Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. [Where to find: Comerica Big Cat Court]

Shawarma fries: A beloved dish throughout metro Detroit, chicken shawarma makes its way to Comerica atop a bed of French fries topped with garlic sauce, romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and hummus [Where to find: Comerica Big Cat Court]

Super Slices: Get your Little Caesar’s fix without having to commit to a whole pie with a Super Slice, available in pepperoni or cheese. [Where to find: Comerica Big Cat Court]

Cheesesteak or shawarma eggrolls: Southwest Detroit’s famous food truck alongside I-75 makes its debut with two of its eggroll offerings. [Where to find: Comerica Big Cat Court]

Bert’s Marketplace: This smoked pulled pork sandwich comes on an onion roll and is loaded with macaroni and cheese, onion straws, and pickled jalapeños. Then, it’s drizzled with barbecue sauce. [Where to find: Comerica Big Cat Court Section 133]

Fat Rooster chicken and biscuits: For a potentially more filling meal at the ballpark, the chicken and biscuits feature two pieces of fried bird prepared in Fat Rooster marinade and served with two honey butter-dipped biscuits. [Where to find: Blue Moon Bistro at Section 151]

Gluten-Free and Vegan Options

Gluten-free food options are available throughout Comerica Park. They include french fries, sausages and hot dogs (sans bun), popcorn, hummus and veggies, and more. For vegans, the options include Beyond Burgers, fruit cups, and salad in a jar (minus the ranch dressing). Many of the items from both of these categories are available at the grab and go section in the Miller Lite Market.

Happy Hour

Happy Hour is back, offering drink specials during the first hour after gates open of every home game on the Pepsi Porch including the Copper Craft Bar and Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub. Patrons can expect a variety of drink and food specials starting at $5.

Stadium Party Areas

Comerica Park has two options for parties available by reservation, the party plazas and party decks. Three plaza options are available — with one that can accommodate up to 250 people — and are situated above the Big Cat Court behind section 321 and include Upper Reserved Infield seats, as well as a picnic buffet. The three party decks are located behind section 210, 212, and 214. Both options include meal packages of hot dogs, boneless chicken wings, Little Caesars pizza, vegetable spring rolls, and potato chips, Pepsi products, and water.

Stadium Dining by Location

Comerica Bank Big Cat Court: This food court features most of the stadium’s dining selections in a central location with a variety of stands labeled for downtown, Mexicantown, Corktown, Greektown, Michigan State Fair, and Midtown. Expect options ranging from elephant ears and Guernsey ice cream to frozen daiquiris, gyros, and soft pretzels. [Gate A Section 119]

Tiger Den Lounge: Specialty menu items. Limited access. [Section 131]

Brushfire Grill: This is a better option for vegetarians, since it offers black bean burgers, veggie dogs, and even a hummus plate, but there’s plenty for the meat eaters too, like pork rinds, turkey legs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and the new chicken bacon cheddar sandwich. They even serve margaritas. [Comerica Bank Big Cat Court and Section 131]

Blue Moon Brewhouse: The Upper Deck lounge features an air conditioned and heated seating area complete with a bar that’s open to the public. It offers bar snacks, draft and bottled beers, and liquor. [Section 329-330]

Tiger Club Bar/Dining: While this is the option for fancier drinks and a buffet, the access is restricted, so it’s not a viable option for most fans. Limited access. [Enter at corner of Witherell and Elizabeth Street]

Michigan’s Craft Beer: Find a range of the usual ballpark suspects here from hamburgers to chili cheese fries and chicken fingers alongside draft beers, sodas, and shakes. [Section 104]

Miller Lite Pitcher’s Pub: This bar adjacent to Gate B offers bacon cheeseburgers, chicken pitas, salads, hummus plates, and garlic fries. There’s also a full bar with beer and liquor. [Section 104]

Beer Kiosks: Find draft and canned beers at these stops scattered around the ballpark as well as peanuts, pretzels, and non-alcoholic beverages. [Sections 101, 111, 117, 128, 136, 138, 145, 322, 333, 344]

Big League Grill: Visit these stands for the classics — hot dogs, kielbasa, nachos, ice cream, lemonade cups, popcorn, and the all important peanuts and cracker jacks. They’re everywhere in the park. [Sections 108, 130, 143, 149, 151, 213, 325, 327, 331, 339, 343]

The Corner Taproom: The Corner Taproom debuted in 2015, replacing Leo’s Coney Island. One of the advantages of the bar is that it shares a liquor license with the ballpark so patrons can take a drink into the ballpark with them, rather than having to finish onsite. The restaurant features a bar menu with options like a muffuletta, buffalo cauliflower, plus more than 50 tapped and bottled beers. [Section 115]

Dippin’ Dots: Get those weird frozen ice cream pellets here. [Sections 129, 151, 213, 334]

Little Caesars: Cheese, meat, pepperoni, and veggies, this is all pizza all the time. [Sections 115, 137, 217, 323, 334, and in the Comerica Bank Big Cat Court]

Nacho Kiosk: Find two styles of nachos here alongside hot dogs and Italian sausages. [Section 116]

Popcorn Kiosk: As the name implies there’s plenty of hot popcorn at this stop as well as cotton candy. [Section 138]

Grab-n-Go: Find packaged items including sandwiches, beer, soda, juices, whole fruit, yogurt, salads, and Germack snacks. There’s also lighter options like caprese salad and fruit cups. [Section 131]

Special Perks

Comerica Bank customers who show their card at the VIP gate at the Comerica Entry will be able to skip the line and receive a $25 credit when they connect their card to the Comerica Bank Mobile Wallet in the MLB Ballpark App. The mobile wallet can be used to order and pick up concessions, and for in-seat ordering at select seat locations.