Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know

Winter has to be particularly tough on metro Detroit’s hospitality industry, no thanks to unforgiving — and let’s face it, unpredictable weather. Couple frigid temperatures with the aftermath of the pandemic and a weak economy, and restaurant closures are bound to happen.

The Shutter, a regularly updated roundup of Detroit and metro Detroit’s restaurant closures, is your resource to find out what’s on its way out. The list is by no means comprehensive. Have information on another closing? Send all tips to detroit@eater.com.

February 2023

DOWNTOWN — Orchid Thai (115 Monroe), the beloved downtown lunch destination, closed for good at the end of its most recent lease in February, following an 18-year run serving hungry office workers and visitors.

FERNDALE — The owl-themed restaurant, bar, and event space Otus Supply (345 E 9 Mile Rd.) has called it quits, as of February 27, when the venue announced it was closing permanently. Owner Thom Bloom told Eater that the business was unable to overcome the economic difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

SOUTHWEST — Neapolitan pizzeria and community space PizzaPlex (4458 Vernor Highway) had big ambitions to become a worker-owned establishment but closed permanently on February 27. The southwest Detroit establishment became known for its frequent karaoke nights, its sospeso pay-it-forward program, and take-home pizza kits that invited customers to host their own pizza parties from the comfort of their own homes.

MIDTOWN — Detroit is not particularly known for carrying many Starbucks locations; they’re mostly confined to the suburbs or as part of a larger development (hello, RenCen location!). One of the few longtime Starbucks outposts at Woodward and Mack (3760 Woodward Avenue) closed for the last time on February 12, citing safety concerns.

January 2023

MIDTOWN — Longtime stalwart Avalon Bakery has closed its flagship location (422 W. Willis), citing the increased cost of doing business in the city. Now fans of the beloved bakeshop can visit its new Cass Corridor location, a shared space inside Jolly Pumpkin one block north 9 (441 W. Canfield #9).

DOWNTOWN — Hudson Cafe, one of downtown’s most popular brunch spots (1241 Woodward Ave), closed its original location through late March or early April for a remodel, which includes some much-needed additional seating. Meanwhile, the restaurant has expanded with a second location in Northville in early March.

EASTERN MARKET — The cafe at Milano Bakery (3500 Russell) closed temporarily until further notice to redo its menu.