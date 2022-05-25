All the Recent Southeast Michigan Restaurant Openings to Know

So many openings, so little time. That’s why Eater Detroit keeps track of them here at the Opening Report. Know of a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or bakery that should be added to this list? Send the details to detroit@eater.com.

June 2022

DOWNTOWN — Dooped Donuts, a vegan doughnut company that got its start out of Ferndale Project, will open a dedicated location at the former Ashe Supply Co. space on Broadway on Friday, June 3. Ashe Supply Co., which became part of Ferndale Project during the pandemic will also be returning to the space with coffee service. The operation, led by production manager Jess Lum, makes doughnuts out of Detroit Kitchen Connect in Eastern Market. 1555 Broadway St., Detroit.

May 2022

CLAWSON — House of Barbecue arrived in Clawson in early May serving seafood and smoked meats. Diners can expect options like jumbo lump crab cakes, vegan spicy smoked tofu flatbreads, brisket, macaroni and cheese, and street corn on the menu. 220 South Main St., Clawson.

CAPITOL PARK — Downtown’s beloved Urban Bean Co. has transformed into Spkrbox, a cafe and bar with electronic music sensibilities. Owner Josh Greenwood tells the Detroit News that he took advantage of the pandemic shutdown to do a full facelift on the building and transform it into a bar, noting that competition among coffee shops had increased significantly in the last several years. 200 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

CASS CORRIDOR — On Friday, May 13, the long-awaited Nain Rouge Brewery finally opened to the public. The taproom opens Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays serving several different beers including a Wowie Coffee Stout and a Jolopy Session IPA with rose hips. The brewery is a sibling to neighboring Smith & Co. and is home to an educational program meant to support minority brewing entrepreneurship. 666 Selden St., Suite B, Detroit.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Fairway Packing, the meat distributor supplying many popular restaurants, now has its own storefront for home cooks. The company opened a 1,300 square foot shop selling sausages, hot dogs, steaks and more on Thursday, May 26, according to the Detroit Free Press.

NOVI — A new outpost of food and entertainment venue Hub Stadium debuted in Novi in May, bringing yet another destination for axe throwing and football bowling to metro Detroit. 44325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste. H-160, Novi.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A restaurant with the very intriguing name Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken, debuted in Dearborn on Monday, May 2. The menu is remarkably true to its theme with Side Chicks (sides) and Child Support (kid’s menu) to accompany the fried chicken sandwiches and chicken tender meals. The restaurant seems to have big plans for expansion, with eight additional locations listed as “coming soon” on its website. For now, folk can dine-in or place an order online for takeout or delivery. 22444 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights.

TROY — Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Nashville fried chicken chain with a big following, opened its third location in Michigan on Friday, May 20. 624 W. Big Beaver Rd, Troy.

CAPITOL PARK — Originally envisioned as a highly exclusive, members-only Capitol Park nightclub, Cash Only reopened — this time to the general public — in Capitol Park. Visitors will be required to wear black tie or “fancy cocktail” attire and there’s a seven-course menu to consume while enjoying live music. 1145 Griswold St., Detroit.

HARMONY VILLAGE — Neighborhood favorite Connie & Barbara’s, owned by Connie Austin and Barbara Bell, has transferred to new owners whose inherited the baton (and the soul food recipes) and changed the restaurant’s name. The new D&D Soul Food, owned by Donna Peake and her father Derrick, opened on Sunday, May 1. 13101 W McNichols Rd, Detroit.

YPSILANTI — A massive new entertainment venue with three bars is slowly opening in Ypsilanti. Best in Games comprises glow golf, indoor go-karts, a ninja warrior course, football bowling, trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, and more. 4095 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti.

ANN ARBOR — Cult-favorite barbecue restaurant Ricewood opened a second location in May at the Maple Village Shopping Center. Drop in for a selection of rice bowls, sandwiches, and meat by the pound. 245 N. Maple Rd, Ann Arbor.

TAYLOR — Downriver is also host to a new entertainment venue and beer bar. Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse recently opened with ax-throwing, cornhole, football bowling, and more. 14100 Pardee Rd., Taylor.

April 2022

LIVONIA — Chopstix, a restaurant serving a combination of Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine, opened in April. The restaurant serves bowls of pho as well as sushi. 30975 Five Mile Rd, Livonia.

CANTON — Mr. Baker imported Middle Eastern baked goods to Canton during Ramadan. The cases are filled with an assortment of sweet and savory pastries like bird’s nest, baklava, flatbreads, and cookies. 45510 Ford Rd., Canton.

SOUTHFIELD — The first franchise location of Memphis wing and daiquiri chain D’bo’s Daiquiris opened in a former coney island restaurant space in April. The menu features wings, fried catfish, and lobster in addition to a wide selection of frozen daiquiris spinning enticingly in slushy machines. 28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield.

BERKLEY — Food truck-turned-restaurant Little Lou’s Hot Chicken debuted in Berkley in mid-April. The tight menu features options like a chopped salad, a hot chicken sandwich, collard greens, and cowboy beans. 2626 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley.

DOWNTOWN — Hell Yeah Dog, a hot dog pop-up at the Skip from the folks behind the Satellite Food Truck, is now slinging nachos and coneys made with beef heart chili in downtown’s most decorated alley. 1234 Library St, Detroit.

BAGLEY — The McNichols gained a new neighborhood pizzeria with the opening of Detroit Pizza Bar. The restaurant serves a selection of sliders and pizza including a Turkey Lovers pizza featuring ground turkey and turkey bacon. 7316 W McNichols Rd, Detroit.

DEARBORN — A new bakery called Sesame House opened during Ramadan in Dearborn, selling a sought-after, purse-shaped Lebanese bread called kaake. 14240 W Warren Ave, Dearborn.

RIVERTOWN WAREHOUSE DISTRICT — A new restaurant, Breadless, geared towards gluten-free, vegan, keto, etcetera customers has opened its doors along East Jefferson. The menu features wraps that exchange bread for vegetables like collard and Swiss chard leaves. 2761 E. Jefferson Ave, Detroit.

CHELSEA — After briefly closing earlier this year, Common Grill got a new lease on life under the new ownership of metro Detroit restaurant revampers Peas and Carrots Hospitality. The group, which owns Como’s in Ferndale, maintained the staff and the name as well as the spirit of the Common Grill menu. 112 S Main St, Chelsea.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Andiamo Presto, a new fast-casual version of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group’s Italian restaurant chain, and 2941 Mediterranean Street Food opened in a joint location on Monday, April 4. 57336 Van Dyke Ave, Washington Township.

BRUSH PARK — After a modest delay, Bodega — a small scale market, cafe, and bar — opened in April in the City Modern apartment development. The cafe serves White Pine coffee, while the bar offers beer, wine, and cocktails. 2671 Brush St, Detroit.

DEARBORN — A one-of-a-kind in metro Detroit debuted with the opening of Aliz Seafood House, a Middle Eastern restaurant dedicated to seafood. The restaurant is located in the former Khalaf Grill space and serves options like grilled shrimp and whole-cooked and seasoned fish. 14507 W Warren Ave., Dearborn.

March 2022

WARREN — Basha’s Chicken opened serving fried chicken sandwiches, wings, and broasted potatoes, and fried seafood with more than a dozen different sauces to choose from. 11580 E Thirteen Mile Rd, Warren.

LIVONIA — A massive Indian events hall and restaurant called Punjabi Cuisine opened in March. The restaurant serves a variety of chat, biryani, and tandoor dishes and features a buffet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. 36071 Plymouth Rd, Livonia.

WESTLAND — Fast-casual Lebanese restaurant 2Booli 2Go serves a build-your-own style Middle Eastern meal. Choose a base, pita, bowl, or za’atar bowl and pile in options like lettuce, rice pilaf, hummus, garlic sauce, or spicy hummus. Top it off with veggies and protein. 6308 N Wayne Rd, Westland.

CASS CORRIDOR — A halal-friendly Indian takeout restaurant, Charminar Biryani Express opened in March across the street from Wayne State University, featuring more than 100 menu options, including butter chicken, chicken 65, and tandoori chicken, and a variety of vegan-friendly selections. 111 W Warren Ave.

MILWAUKEE JUNCTION — A super cute new cocktail bar called Time Will Tell opened in March. The bar, the latest from the cocktail experts at Detroit Optimist Society, mixes options like cantaritos and the Janka martini with vodka, gin, dry vermouth, sherry, and lemongrass bitters. 6408 Woodward Ave, Detroit.

FERNDALE — Jose Granados and Sandra Haro opened Mezcal, a Mexican restaurant, inside the former Conserva space. The restaurant has a full bar with beer and cocktails to accompany fish tacos, quesadillas, and burritos. 201 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale.

TROY — Yemeni coffee is rapidly making its way to the ‘burbs with the debut of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. on Friday, March 25. The shop is the third outpost for the brand, which debuted a Commerce Township cafe in 2021. According to Instagram posts, the company has big expansion plans with at least four more locations in the works in Michigan and Illinois. The cafe offers hot and cold caffeinated drinks including the iced Qamaria latte flavored with cardamom. There’s also Yemeni treats like honeycomb bread. 5385 Crooks Rd, Troy.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Sukho Thai, a new restaurant devoted to halal Thai food and sushi, opened its second location in Dearborn Heights on Thursday, March 10. The restaurant is open for dine-in and online ordering for carryout and delivery. 25240 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights.

FERNDALE — Rescued from the jaws of the pandemic, the team behind Bobcat Bonnie’s bought out the Fly Trap brunch restaurant on Woodward and reopened the local favorite in March with the same menu. 22950 Woodward Ave, Ferndale.

BIRMINGHAM — Paris Baguette, a French bakery chain, opened its very first Michigan location in metro Detroit in March. The menu features options like croissant-wrapped hot dogs. 183 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham.

ANN ARBOR — Ohio-based hard shell taco chain Candado Tacos continued it’s invasion of Michigan in March with the opening of an Ann Arbor outpost. 401 E Liberty St, Ste 200, Ann Arbor.

February 2022

WESTLAND — A new crepe shop offering bubble tea and dalgona coffee debuted in March in Westland. Aroma Creperie and Cafe serves savory and sweet crepes as well as waffles, cookies, and cake pops. 6629 N Wayne Rd, Westland.

CORKTOWN — Rhythm and Blue Juice Co., a bottled raw juice company unveiled its refrigerated selection of beverages in Corktown on Monday, January 31, in the Elton Park development. 1400 W. Elizabeth, Suite 110, Detroit.

SOUTHWEST — The hotly anticipated new Detroit wine bar and bottle shop, Ladder 4, opened in February (after a few wine shop previews in December). Located inside a lovingly restored Detroit firehouse, the bar features two levels and a rooftop patio. 3396 Vinewood St, Detroit.

HAMTRAMCK — After years of teasing its arrival, halal restaurant Hamtown Soul Food opened its doors in 2022 serving barbecue, macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, and more. 2206 Caniff, Hamtramck.

CASS CORRIDOR — Seasons Market, a cafe and small-format grocer, opened on Thursday, February 10. The business is the latest project from Green Garage and features items from local growers and businesses such as Norma G’s and Good Cakes & Bakes. 4125 Second Ave, Detroit.

WARREN — DeCarlos Stewart, the chef behind the east side’s Detroit Wing Spot, is now taking on seafood with Detroit Seafood Spot. The menu includes Viet-Cajun seafood boils and a full-service bar with a robotic bartender. 14463 E. Nine Mile Rd., Warren.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A veteran-owned cafe called Three Old Fashioned Gentleman that sells shirts reading “Send Coffee, Guns & Money” is open. 50768 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp.

January 2022

NORTHWEST DETROIT — Err’thang Smoked hosted a grand opening on Friday, January 14. The restaurant, true to its name, serves up smoked meats like brisket, salmon, ribs, and lamb chops. There’s also sides like collard greens and macaroni and cheese. 14203 West McNichols, Detroit.

ROYAL OAK — Beppe, a bistro restaurant, opened in January along Main Street in Royal Oak, serving lunch and dinner. The menu consists of options like meatballs with polenta, barramundi with Parmesan risotto, and gnocchi, plus a selection of spritzes, cocktails, beers, and wines. 703 N. Main St., Royal Oak.

CASS CORRIDOR — Supercrisp, the latest restaurant from Ima chef Mike Ransom, pushed open its doors to the public in January, sporting a broad selection of sandwiches seemingly geared towards students and the carryout business. Find fried fish sandwiches, kimchi-topped hot dogs, and Ima’s lauded spicy karaage fried chicken sandwich on the menu alongside burgers and loaded fries. Dine-in and online ordering are available. 4830 Cass Ave, Suite C, Detroit.

CORKTOWN — Coffee and gelato combine at Momento Gelato. The pastel subway tile-adorned shop opened on Wednesday, January 5 next door to UFO Factory. 2120 Trumbull, Detroit.

NORTHWEST DETROIT — Fans of the former Le Culture Cafe can visit a carryout-only spinoff on Eight Mile, Culture Soul Detroit. The restaurant opened on the boarder of Northwest Detroit in January serving options like salmon croquettes, oxtail, and smothered turkey chops. 24737 8 Mile Rd, Detroit.

DOWNTOWN — Vegan grab-and-go restaurant Arantham Gourmet To-Go replaced Bon Bon Bon’s retail location in the Dime Building. The restaurant serves options like packaged sandwiches and salads. 719 Griswold St Suite # 100, Detroit.

ROYAL OAK — Saab Sis Thai replaced Thai Princess in January, serving dishes like pad Thai, green curry, and chive pancakes. 515 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak.

ANN ARBOR — Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery specializing in customizable cinnamon rolls and other treats, arrived on Liberty Street in January. 121 E Liberty St, Ann Arbor.