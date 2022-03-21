Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2023

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons.

An opening date is a moving target for any restaurant, but for now, here are a few of the most exciting restaurants expected to open their doors in the next few months.

Nepantla

Project Opening: Late 2023

Key players: Rocky Coronado

Vegan Mexican, meets zero-ABV mocktails, juices, and coffee at Nepantla, the forthcoming cafe inside the long-vacant Charlie Clark’s Bar on West Vernor Highway. Nepantla — which comes from the Indigenous Nahuatl language referring to the concept of existing between two cultures — is the years-long project led by Rocky Coronado. While Coronado continues to seek out funding options to complete the build-out of the space, they will begin selling coffee drinks and pre-made breakfast tacos out of their new food trailer — custom-built in Texas — beginning in April, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. 5410 W Vernor Highway, Detroit.

Puma Detroit

Project Opening: July 2023

Key players: Javier Bardauil

Chef Javier Bardauil of Barda, a 2022 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant, is taking a more casual approach with his latest project, Puma Detroit, which he tells Eater will feature choripán, the quintessential Argentinian sandwich filled with grilled chorizo — along with a variety of beers and other items that he says will be more affordable than the lauded Barda. The restaurant will be situated in Core City, across the street from Barda.

Tocororo

Project Opening: March 2023

Key players: Connor Payne and David Previch

Eastern Market will soon have summer-in-winter when Tocororo debuts just in time for St. Patrick’s Day this month. Co-owners, Connor Payne and David Previch are focusing on serving refreshing, fruity cocktails, beer, non-alcoholic drinks, and a seasonally rotating menu featuring smoked chicken legs, pierogi, dumplings, bao buns, burgers, and vegan-friendly options. The word tocororo refers to the tropical bird native to Cuba.

Tequila’s

Project Opening: Spring 2023

Key players: Nancy Diaz-Lopez and Ramon Luis “Wicho” Diaz

The husband and wife duo behind El Parian taco trucks, La Palapa del Parian restaurant on Lawndale, among other beloved Mexican establishments in southwest Detroit and Downriver, are gearing up to expand into Macomb County with the opening of Tequila’s this spring in Roseville. Expect a similar menu of tacos, combo platters, and seafood — along with a variety of tequilas and cocktails created by the restaurant group’s general manager Eddie Vargas. 30100 Gratiot Ave., Roseville.

Spiedo

Project Opening: Spring 2023

Key players: Brad Greenhill and Michael Goldberg

Takoi in Corktown will soon welcome a sister restaurant in Ann Arbor, with the opening of Spiedo, to be situated within the space that Takoi (when it was known as Katoi) used as a pop-up venue back in 2015 and 2016. The forthcoming Italian restaurant leans in on cooking with just two pieces of equipment in the kitchen: a vertical rotisserie and an old-school flattop griddle. Chefs Brad Greenhill and Michael Goldberg held a carryout pop-up event at Ann Arbor’s recently shuttered Root cocktail bar in early March to showcase some of their culinary talents. The pair will continue to tweaking their efforts over the coming weeks. Be sure to keep an eye on social media for announcements about upcoming pop-up events. 307 S. Fifth, Ann Arbor.

Alpino Detroit

Project Opening:

Key players: David Richter

The space that formerly housed the beloved Lady of the House will soon have a new life as Alpino Detroit, which fuses flavors of the Alpines, specifically influenced by traditions out of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. To drink, Alpino’s beverage program will feature affordable, lesser-known, wines from the region, as well as cocktails and European style beers. According to a press release, the project is led by New York hospitality veteran and native metro Detroit, David Richter, while the kitchen will be helmed by chef Colin Campbell, of Milford, who most recently was cooking in northern Michigan. The spot’s simplistic, communal design will be inspired by European country-side farmhouses and cabins. 1426 Bagley, Detroit.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Project Opening: Mid 2023

Key players: Westin Book Cadillac

The former home of Michael Symon’s Roast inside of the Westin Book Cadillac is becoming Sullivan’s Steakhouse, part of a national chain with 15 locations across the country. 1128 Washington, Detroit.

The Dancing Pine

Project Opening: Late 2024

Key players: Seven York Inc., Min Kyu Kim

Michigan will soon welcome its first Asian-themed mixed use development, Sakura Novi, featuring a collections of restaurants featuring flavors inspired by the cuisines of Korea, Japan, Hawaii, Mongolia, China, and elsewhere. Anchoring the development — which will include housing, a public plaza, and Japanese-style garden — is the Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse, a high-end eatery and market.

GAR Building

Project Opening: Spring 2023

Key players: Barbat Holdings

The Grand Army of the Republic Building downtown will welcome a steakhouse and event space later this spring. Barbat Holding’s hospitality division, Prime Concepts Detroit, plans to open the restaurant, which will sprawl throughout the building’s five floors. The 1899-constructed castle was erected to serve as a social space for Civil War veterans and previously housed Republica and Park & Rec Diner, before they both shuttered during the pandemic. 1942 Grand River Avenue

Fabio Viviani development

Project Opening: 2023

Key players: Fabio Viviani

Taking up the space that previously housed Calexico downtown will be an Italian and Mediterranean-style eatery, being launched by Chicago-based chef and restaurant group, Fabio Viviani. Details about the spot — including the name, menu, and opening date — have not yet been shared. 1040 Woodward Avenue.

Six Spoke Brewery

Project Opening: Summer 2023

Key players: Jordan Mifsud

Corktown will soon open a brewery on the same block where Two James Distillery and Cork & Gabel are located. Owner Jordan Mifsud, son of Clark & Gabel owner Joe Mifsud, told Eater in a January interview that he hopes to tap into the anticipated increase in foot traffic when the redevelopment of the Michigan Central Train Station is completed by Ford Motor Company subsidiary Michigan Central Innovation District LLC. In addition to brewing a wide variety of beers in-house, the spot will also feature a limited food menu of snacks.

Vesper Books and Wine

Project Opening: Spring 2023

Key players: Symantha Duggan and Rob Wilson

A new bookshop that doubles as a wine bar is supposed to open this spring inside a former bank building in Core City. Dubbed Vesper, the project is the brainchild of Symantha Duggan and Rob Wilson, who will provide a selection of cookbooks, tinned seafood, a variety of amaros, and zero-proof beverages, in addition to a limited supply of cookware. 5001 Grand River Avenue.

Trumbull Brewing and Distillery

Project Opening: Late 2023

Key players: Rick Stanza and Mike Gill

In a 5,000-square-foot space, Trumbull Brewing and Distillery will produce beer, cider, wine, and spirits on-site. Food options will also be available such as American cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options. As of September 2022, a funding source to cover the cost of renovations was still in the works. 1515 W. Lafayette, Detroit.

Projected Opening: 2023

Key Player: Koucar Management

The long-awaited Cambria Hotel in downtown will feature a few new food and drink options. For fine dining options, Cibo Detroit, will serve a fusion of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Greek, and Italian cuisine. Alongside Cibo, a third location for the fast casual Detroit Taco Company is supposed to open in the space. For nightlife, a rooftop bar called Cielo Detroit will be on hand when weather permits, the lobby bar, Beve Detroit, will feature local brews and tapas, and a yet-to-be named speakeasy will launch next year. The hotel, set in the former home of WWJ Radio, will feature 158 hotel rooms. 600 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit.

Projected Opening: 2023

Key Players: Nezaa Bandele, Allied Media Projects

Mama Nezaa has been feeding activists her Caribbean-inspired cuisine through her Paradise Foods catering and pop-up venture for decades. Now, she’s working to open a restaurant called Paradise Deli and Marketplace, featuring groceries, plant-forward grab-and-go options, a cafe, nutrition classes, and a ghost kitchen. The new space will hire nearby residents and be located on the ground level of the Love Building, currently being redeveloped as the new headquarters of the nonprofit Allied Media Projects. Construction delays have pushed back the opening date, however, be on the lookout on social media for updates. 4641 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Projected Opening: Late 2023

Key Players: Rick Stanza, Jonathan Hartzell, Ashley Price

In Detroit’s McDougall-Hunt neighborhood, Pop’s Corner Cafe and Market is intended to provide local residents with fresh food options. The 1,800-square-foot former liquor store is named after “Pops,” the space’s former owner and a well-known fixture in the area, who recently died from COVID-19. His sons sold the building, and Detroit Rising Development is now using the property to offer a quick pit stop for coffee from James Oliver Coffee, donuts, bagels, and more. Stanza tells Eater that he is still working to determine a funding source to complete the project. 2740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit.

Projected Opening: 2023

Founded in 1978 in the Philippines, Jollibee has gone on to enjoy wild success since the fast-food chain began expanding stateside. Famous for its fried chicken, spaghetti, peach-mango pie, and family bucket meals, Michigan’s first location was expected to open in summer 2022 inside a former Denny’s near Hall Road. Of course, construction of the 2,500-square-foot space has been delayed and an opening date is not known. 44945 Woodridge Dr., Sterling Heights.