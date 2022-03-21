Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2022

The pandemic seems to be showing signs of slowing and that means many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings are getting that much closer to fruition. While it’s still a bit early to tell how long it will take for some spots to debut, it’s safe to say that Detroiters are eager for something new.

An opening date is a moving target for any restaurant, but for now, here are a few of the most exciting restaurants expected to open their doors in the next few months.

Trumbull Brewing and Distillery

Project Opening: Late 2022

Key players: Rick Stanza and Mike Gill

In a 5,000-square-foot space, Trumbull Brewing and Distillery will produce beer, cider, wine, and spirits on-site. Food options will also be available such as American cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options. 1515 W. Lafayette, Detroit.

Projected Opening: Late 2022

Key Player: Koucar Management

The forthcoming Cambria Hotel in downtown will feature a few new food and drink options. For fine dining options, Cibo Detroit, will serve a fusion of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Greek, and Italian cuisine. Alongside Cibo, a third location for the fast casual Detroit Taco Company is supposed to open in late fall. For nightlife, a rooftop bar called Cielo Detroit is expected to launch in spring 2023 or when weather permits, the lobby bar, Beve Detroit, will feature local brews and tapas, and a yet-to-be named speakeasy will launch next year. The hotel, set in the former home of WWJ Radio, will feature 158 hotel rooms. 600 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

Key Players: Nezaa Bandele, Allied Media Projects

Mama Nezaa has been feeding activists her Caribbean-inspired cuisine through her Paradise Foods catering and pop-up venture for decades. Now, she’s working to open a restaurant called Paradise Deli and Marketplace, featuring groceries, plant-forward grab-and-go options, a cafe, nutrition classes, and a ghost kitchen. The new space will hire nearby residents and be located on the ground level of the Love Building, currently being redeveloped as the new headquarters of the nonprofit Allied Media Projects. 4641 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

Key Players: Rick Stanza, Jonathan Hartzell, Ashley Price

In Detroit’s McDougall-Hunt neighborhood, Pop’s Corner Cafe and Market is intended to provide local residents with fresh food options. The 1,800-square-foot former liquor store is named after “Pops,” the space’s former owner and a well-known fixture in the area, who recently died from COVID-19. His sons sold the building, and Detroit Rising Development is now using the property to offer a quick pit stop for coffee from James Oliver Coffee, donuts, bagels, and more. 2740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

Key Players: Jerome B. Brown, Samuel VanBuren

The original Detroit Soul will soon welcome a second location on East Jefferson. The business started out as a carryout and catering business on Eight Mile and is now bringing the flavor to the far east side with dine-in seating as well as carryout. 14300 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.

Projected Opening: Summer 2022

Key Players: Four Man Ladder, Michael Gray

The operators behind Grey Ghost and Second Best bar, both in Brush Park, are working to open an izakaya-inspired spot, Basan, near Little Caesars Arena. Named after a mythological fire-breathing fowl, Basan will emphasize the Japanese fireside cooking method — robatayaki (or robata) izakaya. Chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino will create dishes such as fried bologna bao and shoyu-glazed short ribs with wasabi-potato dumplings, while Will Lee will continue his bartending wizardry as beverage director. 2703 Park Ave., Detroit.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

Key Players: Akash Sudhakara and Chef Bharath Reddy

This Indian street food spot opened briefly in 2020 when operators began cooking masala dosa, hakka noodles, samosas, and other dishes from an outdoor space on Riopelle in Eastern Market. That experience was short-lived but Midnight Temple will soon relaunch as a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, guest chefs, DJs on the weekends, and henna nights will also be regular features. 2466 Riopelle St., Detroit.

Projected Opening: Summer 2022

Founded in 1978 in the Philippines, Jollibee has gone on to enjoy wild success since the fast-food chain began expanding stateside. Famous for its fried chicken, spaghetti, peach-mango pie, and family bucket meals, Michigan’s first location is expected to open this summer inside a former Denny’s near Hall Road. Construction of the 2,500-square-foot space was set to begin in January 2022 and is expected to employ about 75 workers. 44945 Woodridge Dr., Sterling Heights.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

Key Players: Travis Fourmont, Joseph Allerton

Hospitality veterans Travis Fourmont and Joseph Allerton are working to bring a bit of modern French influence to Brush Park with Bar Pigalle, to be located inside the Carlton Lofts (once one of the city’s hot spots for jazz). Fourmont is an award-winning mixologist, while Allerton — a certified sommelier — helped to open Michael Symon’s Roast, which went on to win numerous accolades for its wine offerings and service. As for the name Bar Pigalle, that’s inspired by the Parisian neighborhood called Quartier Pigalle. 2915 John R. St., Detroit.

Rosemary

Projected Opening: April 2022

Key Player: Chef Maxcel Hardy

This casual dining spot is among a number of forthcoming projects from chef Maxcel Hardy. Rosemary will offer seating for 25 in a historical plaza alongside Red Jazz Shoe Shine Parlor in the North End. As the name suggests, Rosemary will be the focus of many of the menu items, including the rosemary and garlic chicken, garlic and herb-roasted vegetables, garlic truffle fries, blackened salmon, and rosemary and garlic bourbon steak. Rosemary will also feature weekend brunch. 9421 John R. Rd., Detroit