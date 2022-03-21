Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2023

As we say goodbye to the long days of Detroit summer, we’re reminded that there’s so much on the horizon in terms of new food and drink options. The region has seen a flood of new coffee shops swing open their doors in recent months, expansions of beloved local eateries, and a growing number of coastal Italian-inspired restaurants. That trend continues, in particular in Core City, where chef Kate Williams is gearing up to resurrect Lady of the House in Core City, Barda’s Javier Bardauil is launching the casual Puma Detroit (from Barda’s Javier Bardauil), and Symantha Duggan and Rob Wilson working to restore an old bank building into Vesper Books and Wine.

Note that an opening date is a moving target for any restaurant so don’t be surprised if that day changes. For now, here are a few of the most exciting restaurants expected to open their doors in the next few months.

Lady of the House

Project Opening: Early 2024

Key players: Kate Williams

Chef Kate Williams permanently closed her restaurant Lady of the House after four years in the Corktown neighborhood back in 2021, but something told us that that would not be the last time we’d hear from the beloved chef. The critically acclaimed restaurant and Williams were named a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2018 and Best Chef: Great Lakes a year later by the James Beard Foundation. Williams tells Eater that the Lady will rise again soon, this time in Core City (near Barda, Cafe Prince, Detroit Institute of Bagels, et al). Details about what to expect food-wise have not been shared, however, Williams has been teasing fans with social media posts of favorites like her tomato tartare and shrimp butter, suggesting she may revive aspects of the original menu upon reopening. 4884 Grand River, Suite 1C.

Barkside Dog Park and Beer Garden

Project Opening: Fall 2023

Key players: David Oh and Cody Williams

Dogs and booze will soon co-exist on the east side at this new beer garden specifically designed with people’s best friend in mind. Barkside is supposed to open late this summer at Kercheval and Van Dyke in West Village. Humans can order craft beers, cans of wine or spritzers, as well as n/a beverages from indoor and outdoor areas. Dogs will appreciate socializing — leash-free — with other canines in a park-like setting. 7960 Kercheval Avenue.

Fatima’s Grill

Project Opening: Certified open

Key players: Ali Elreda

Fatima’s Grill — one of Los Angeles County’s busiest restaurants with Lebanese Mexican roots — has landed in metro Detroit. The wildly popular chain is famous for its all-halal takes on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-laced asada fries, shawarma platters, and birria crunchwraps has opened its first Michigan location, as of late August. 14600 Warren Ave., Dearborn.

Nepantla

Project Opening: Spring 2024

Key players: Rocky Coronado

Vegan Mexican, meets zero-ABV mocktails, juices, and coffee at Nepantla, the forthcoming cafe inside the long-vacant Charlie Clark’s Bar on West Vernor Highway. Nepantla — which comes from the Indigenous Nahuatl language referring to the concept of existing between two cultures — is the years-long project led by Rocky Coronado. While Coronado continues to sort out the finer details of building out the space, they currently sell coffee drinks, breakfast tacos, smoothies, aguas frescas, and more from out of their bright red food trailer — custom-built in Texas — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, in addition to popping up at several spots throughout metro Detroit. 5410 W Vernor Highway, Detroit.

Puma Detroit

Project Opening: Fall 2023

Key players: Javier Bardauil

Chef Javier Bardauil of Barda, a 2022 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant, is taking a more casual approach with his latest project, Puma Detroit, which he tells Eater will feature choripán, the quintessential Argentinian sandwich filled with grilled chorizo — along with a variety of beers and other items that he says will be more affordable than the lauded Barda. The restaurant will be situated in Core City, across the street from Barda, and in the time before opening, Bardauil has been collaborating with his food and drink neighbors to give diners a preview of what to expect.

Tocororo

Project Opening: Certified open

Key players: Connor Payne and David Previch

Eastern Market will soon have summer-in-winter when Tocororo debuts just in time for St. Patrick’s Day this month. Co-owners, Connor Payne and David Previch are focusing on serving refreshing, fruity cocktails, beer, non-alcoholic drinks, and a seasonally rotating menu featuring smoked chicken legs, pierogi, dumplings, bao buns, burgers, and vegan-friendly options. The word tocororo refers to the tropical bird native to Cuba.

Tequila’s

Project Opening: Certified open

Key players: Nancy Diaz-Lopez and Ramon Luis “Wicho” Diaz

The husband and wife duo behind El Parian taco trucks, La Palapa del Parian restaurant on Lawndale, among other beloved Mexican establishments in southwest Detroit and Downriver, have expanded their footprint into Macomb County with the opening of Tequila’s this spring in Roseville. Expect a similar menu of tacos, combo platters, and seafood — along with a variety of tequilas and cocktails created by the restaurant group’s general manager Eddie Vargas. 30100 Gratiot Ave., Roseville.

Spiedo

Project Opening: September 2023

Key players: Brad Greenhill and Michael Goldberg

Takoi in Corktown will soon welcome a sister restaurant in Ann Arbor, with the opening of Spiedo, to be situated within the space that Takoi (when it was known as Katoi) used as a pop-up venue back in 2015 and 2016. The forthcoming Italian restaurant, helmed by Chefs Brad Greenhill and Michael Goldberg, leans in on cooking with just two pieces of equipment in the kitchen: a vertical rotisserie and an old-school flattop griddle. Be sure to keep an eye on social media for announcements about upcoming pop-up events. 307 S. Fifth, Ann Arbor.

Alpino Detroit

Project Opening: Certified open

Key players: David Richter

Influenced by culinary traditions of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. To drink, Alpino’s beverage program features affordable, lesser-known, wines from the region, as well as cocktails and European style beers. According to a press release, the project is led by New York hospitality veteran and native metro Detroit, David Richter, while the kitchen will be helmed by chef Colin Campbell, of Milford, who most recently was cooking in northern Michigan. The spot’s simplistic, communal design will be inspired by European country-side farmhouses and cabins. 1426 Bagley, Detroit.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Project Opening: September 21, 2023

Key players: Westin Book Cadillac

The former home of Michael Symon’s Roast inside of the Westin Book Cadillac is becoming Sullivan’s Steakhouse, part of a national chain with 15 locations across the country. According to Crain’s Detroit, the chophouse will feature bone-in and hand-cut steaks, seafood, cocktails, and live jazz performances from local artists. 1128 Washington, Detroit.

The Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse

Project Opening: Late 2024

Key players: Seven York Inc., Min Kyu Kim

Michigan will soon welcome its first Asian-themed mixed use development, Sakura Novi, featuring a collections of restaurants featuring flavors inspired by the cuisines of Korea, Japan, Hawaii, Mongolia, China, and elsewhere. Anchoring the development — which will include housing, a public plaza, and Japanese-style garden — is the Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse, a high-end eatery and market. Town Center Drive and 11 Mile Road, Novi.

Sexy Steak & Sexy Burger

Project Opening: Late 2023, Early 2024

Key players: Barbat Holdings

The Grand Army of the Republic Building downtown will welcome a steakhouse and event space later this year or in early 2024. Barbat Holding’s hospitality division, Prime Concepts Detroit, plans to open the restaurant, along with private dining and event space and offices to sprawl throughout the building’s five floors. A company spokesman tells Eater diners can expect modern a la carte steak and seafood offerings — noting that all beef will be halal, including cuts of Japanese and American wagyu — as well as a long wine list, featuring lots of reds like Napa cabernet sauvignon, French burgundy, and Bordeaux. Within the space formerly occupied by Parks and Rec Diner will be Sexy Burger, an all-day spot featuring wagyu burgers, salads, pastas, and other entrees. The 1899-constructed castle was erected to serve as a social space for Civil War veterans and previously housed Republica and Parks & Rec Diner, before they both shuttered during the pandemic. 1942 Grand River Avenue.

Fabio Viviani development

Project Opening: 2023

Key players: Fabio Viviani

Taking up the space that previously housed Calexico downtown will be an Italian and Mediterranean-style eatery, being launched by Chicago-based chef and restaurant group, Fabio Viviani. Details about the spot — including the name, menu, and opening date — have not yet been shared. 1040 Woodward Avenue.

Six Spoke Brewery

Project Opening: Late 2023

Key players: Jordan Mifsud

Corktown will soon open a brewery on the same block where Two James Distillery and Cork & Gabel are located. Owner Jordan Mifsud, son of Clark & Gabel owner Joe Mifsud, told Eater in a January interview that he hopes to tap into the anticipated increase in foot traffic when the redevelopment of the Michigan Central Train Station is completed by Ford Motor Company subsidiary Michigan Central Innovation District LLC. In addition to brewing a wide variety of beers in-house, the spot will also feature a limited food menu of snacks. Michigan Avenue and 17th Street.

Vesper Books and Wine

Project Opening: Spring 2024

Key players: Symantha Duggan and Rob Wilson

A new bookshop that doubles as a wine bar is supposed to open this spring inside a former bank building in Core City. Dubbed Vesper, the project is the brainchild of Symantha Duggan and Rob Wilson, who will provide a selection of cookbooks, tinned seafood, a variety of amaros, and zero-proof beverages, in addition to a limited supply of cookware. As the founders continue build-out efforts, they are also hosting occasional pop-up events to showcase their forthcoming offerings. Be sure to follow Vesper’s social media for updates. 5001 Grand River Avenue.

Projected Opening: 2023

Key Player: Koucar Management

The long-awaited Cambria Hotel in downtown will feature a few new food and drink options. For fine dining options, Cibo Detroit, will serve a fusion of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Greek, and Italian cuisine. Alongside Cibo, a third location for the fast casual Detroit Taco Company is supposed to open in the space. For nightlife, a rooftop bar called Cielo Detroit will be on hand when weather permits, the lobby bar, Beve Detroit, will feature local brews and tapas, and a yet-to-be named speakeasy will launch next year. The hotel, set in the former home of WWJ Radio, will feature 158 hotel rooms. Eater has reached out for further details on a possible opening date and will update this information when it becomes available. 600 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit.

Projected Opening: End of 2023, Early 2024

Key Players: Nezaa Bandele, Allied Media Projects

Mama Nezaa has been feeding activists her Caribbean-inspired cuisine through her Paradise Foods catering and pop-up venture for decades. Now, she’s working to open a restaurant called Paradise Deli and Marketplace, featuring groceries, plant-forward grab-and-go options, a cafe, nutrition classes, and a ghost kitchen. The new space will hire nearby residents and be located on the ground level of the Love Building, currently being redeveloped as the new headquarters of the nonprofit Allied Media Projects. Construction delays have pushed back the opening date, however, be on the lookout on social media for updates. 4641 Grand River Ave., Detroit.

Projected Opening: 2023

Founded in 1978 in the Philippines, Jollibee has gone on to enjoy wild success since the fast-food chain began expanding stateside. Famous for its fried chicken, spaghetti, peach-mango pie, and family bucket meals, Michigan’s first location was expected to open in summer 2022 inside a former Denny’s near Hall Road. Of course, construction of the 2,500-square-foot space has been delayed and an opening date is not known, however, Eater has found that the location is currently hiring, according to postings published by Indeed, suggesting that an opening date could be nearing. Eater has reached out company brass to confirm and will provide an update when it becomes available. 44945 Woodridge Dr., Sterling Heights.