Share All sharing options for: Where to Order Hanukkah Meals and Treats Around Southeast Michigan

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah commemorates the miracle of a small bit of oil lasting eight nights instead of just one. The Feast of Dedication holds the tradition of eating foods cooked in oil to celebrate this miracle.

In 2021, Hanukkah runs from the evening of Sunday, November 28 through Monday, December 6. In preparation for the season, Detroit-area businesses are currently taking orders for seasonal Hanukkah treats like sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), latkes, and challah for the dinner table. To get in on the oily action, here are enough treats to make each night genuinely special.

Where to get a full Hanukkah feast

Frame (23839 John R Rd. #2, Hazel Park) — Bagel Making & Booze is currently sold out, but there is a waitlist available for those looking for the chance to learn hands-on how to master bagel-making from Brad Lutz of Doughtown Bagels.

Stage Deli (6873 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield) — Offering both a brunch and dinner for Hanukkah, this Jewish deli has you covered for a celebration any time of the day. The dinner features brisket or herb-roasted chicken, mini latkes, chicken noodle soup, and more. Mini latkes also find their way onto the brunch menu, along with lox, tuna, egg salad, and bagels. Place an order online for takeout or delivery (available from Saturday, November 27 through Monday, December 6).

Steve’s Deli (6646 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills) — Just for Hanukkah, you can get 50 percent off a dozen latkes when you purchase a dozen at regular price. Stock up at the beginning of the week to have more than enough latkes for each night of the holiday. Make sure to print out the coupons and bring them in when picking up your order. Call 248-932-0800.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen (Multiple Locations, Ann Arbor) — The Zingerman’s kitchen crew makes thousands of crispy latkes for those wanting a taste of tradition. This year they’re mailing care packages, taking bulk orders for cold pickup and an at home reheat, accepting dine-in reservations at the Roadhouse. Orders are accepted online or by calling 734-663-3354.

Where to find latkes

Boris’s Deli (7095 Cooley Lake Rd., West Bloomfield Twp) — The small deli is known for its stacked high sandwiches and sides of latkes. The menu includes a large array of options, meat by the pound, and sweet treats, including halva bars.

Pickles and Rye Deli (6724. Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield Twp) — Potato latkes fall under Bubbie’s Favorites on the menu alongside cheese blintzes, knish, and golden raisin kugel. The dishes are available for dine-in in its newly renovated dining room, carryout, and delivery.

Polish Village (2990 Yemans St., Hamtramck) — This Hamtramck restaurant features Polish favorites, including traditional potato pancakes (placki ziemniaczane) served with sour cream on the side. You can either get an order of eight appetizer-sized pancakes or go for the huge Hungarian pancake covered in a pork or veggie goulash for a heartier entree. Place orders online, call it in, dine-in, or get it delivered.

Siegel’s Deli (3426 E West Maple Rd., Commerce Charter Twp) — This traditional Jewish delicatessen serves sides of potato latkes in addition to sandwiches and homemade deli dinners like brisket and cabbage rolls. Pick up and delivery orders are available online.

Three Brothers Restaurant (8825 General Dr., Plymouth) — On Fridays, this Polish restaurant in Plymouth features potato pancakes as a daily special. You can also pick up some pan-fried pierogi filled with either cheese, potato, or sauerkraut to go with your fried potato meal. Online ordering is available.

Uncle Harry’s Deli Restaurant (21809 Greater Mack Ave., St. Claire Shores) — The mom and pop cafe offers a traditional selection of sandwiches, soup, and desserts, but it’s Debbie’s Delight that stands out with two potato latkes and two cheese blintzes served together in happy harmony. They also just upgraded to online ordering.

Zalman’s On Woodward (39475 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills) — Located in the Doubletree in Bloomfield Hills, this delicatessen serves potato latkes with dinner or as a side for dine-in orders, carryout, and delivery. Don’t forget the sweet or salty treats.

Where to find challah, babka, and other baked goods

Avalon International Breads (Multiple locations) — Since 1997, this bakery has provided the Detroit community with freshly baked bread, pastries, and more. With several Southeast Michigan locations, you can place orders online for challah, croissants, cookies, sandwiches, and more.

Bake Station (Multiple locations) — Nut-free, dairy-free, and kosher, this bakery is perfect for anyone with allergies. Grab a loaf of traditional challah or choose from varieties like raisin, apple cinnamon, or onion. Stop by either location in Southfield or Farmington Hills (closed Saturdays) to grab some fresh bread and pastries.

Bread Basket Deli (Multiple locations) — Bread Basket and Al’s Famous Deli, have multiple locations around Southeast Michigan and are offering — with ample notice of 24 hours —miniature challah sliders. An assortment of meat and or salad sandwiches, condiments, and pickles are included. Order online at your designated location or call ahead.

Dakota Bread (6879 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield Twp) — Known for its baked daily challah, this kosher bakery sells special apple, raisin, or chocolate chip loaf throughout the week. Dakota Bread is even making special menorah-shaped challahs and cookies just for the Festival of Lights, so add some edible decoration to your table this year. Place orders online for pickup or delivery, or stop by the shop in West Bloomfield Monday through Friday.

Diamond Bakery (6722 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield) — This Jewish bakery’s fresh-baked creations speak for themselves and are derived from family traditions. Hamantaschen, rugelach, challah, and even a half-pound of small cookies are available to take home.

Star Deli (24555 W. 12 Mile., Southfield) — Serving the metro Detroit community for over 40 years, this sandwich shop is known for its challah, freshly smoked fish, stuffed cabbage, and extensive dessert selection. Stop in or order carry-out, curbside, or delivery.

Mongers’ Provisions (Multiple Locations) — The Berkley and Midtown specialty shops offer kosher chocolates and lots of delicious delicacies from cheese to charcuterie. See their full selection here.

Zeman’s Bakery (25258 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park) — Place your order online and pick up at the Oak Park location. This bakery is the spot for kosher pastries, cakes, cookies, and breads.

