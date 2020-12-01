The Essential Guide to Christmas 2022 Dining in Metro Detroit

‘Tis the season again for holiday gatherings, sharing meals with loved ones, and to celebrate the festivities at your favorite dining establishments. Whether you’re opting for reservations at a beloved eatery or looking for ways to spiff up your plans at home, there are plenty of places to help with your needs throughout metro Detroit.

Below, Eater has assembled a guide to options for ordering in and where to make reservations this holiday season. It’s important to reserve sooner, rather than later as many restaurants and bakeries have strict deadlines for reserving items. Eater Detroit will be regularly updating the list as new options become available. Email detroit@eater.com if there’s something we’ve missed.

Where can I make reservations, order catering trays, and takeaway holiday spreads?

Detroit

Marrow (8044 Kercheval Ave.) — Ensure that you’ve got all of your holiday necessities covered for Christmas dinner at home by perusing Marrow’s holiday shop featuring everything from sides and starters to whole hams, crab pot pie, beef brisket, duck, lamb, and more meaty options fit for a feast. And if you’re working on your charcuterie skills, join Marrow chef Sarah Welch for a class on Dec. 22 to fill guests in on what it takes to make a tasty — and beautiful — board.

Folk (1701 Trumbull St.) — Be a good guest at any holiday party by bringing a curated gift box from this market cafe in Corktown featuring ethically-sourced, minority-owned food producers. Prices range from $75 to $130 and include anything from high-end pantry staples like olive oil to snacks, chili oil, indigenous provisions, to wine.

Detroit Vegan Soul (19614 Grand River Ave.) — Make vegan offerings the center of your holiday feast with Detroit Vegan Soul’s takeaway options. Orders must be placed by 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, and include barbecue tofu ribs, candied yams, collard greens, baked beans, cornbread, the spot’s famous vegan mac ‘n cheese, and apple cobbler. Pickups take place between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 23.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm (14601 Riverside Blvd) — Chefs Amber Beckem and Jermond Booze have been combining their love for curating fine dining experiences with Detroiters’ collective love for music with their Vinyl Tasting dinner series this year. Each pop-up features a unique multi-course tasting menu that is paired with a different musical theme — from the Notorious B.I.G. Ready to Die Album, the seminal The Low End Theory by A Tribe Called Quest, to Stevie Wonder’s Key of Life album. And just in time for the holidays, the duo are preparing a five-course dinner and wine pairing set to a soulful DJ set of Christmas music. This special pop-up experience takes place at 5 p.m., Dec. 18, at Coriander Kitchen and Farm. Tickets at $90.

Pietrzyk Pierogi (1429 Gratiot Ave) — Holiday baskets stuffed with the Polish classics of pierogi, kielbasa, soup, golabki, kraut, and sour cream and onion are available for local delivery and Eastern Market pickup beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 13. Basket serving sizes range from two, four, and six guests.

Symposia (1000 Brush St.) — Glam it up in downtown’s Greektown district at the newly unveiled Symposia, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas Eve for a special dinner menu featuring crispy confit duck leg, served with “pretzel” spaetzle, celeriac fondant, blackberry sauce Robert, mustard caviar, watercress, and orange for $37. Reservations are recommended. In addition, Symposia’s regular menu will be available.

San Morello (1400 Woodward Ave.) — Downtown hotspot San Morello will feature an Italian-inspired dinner featuring Sicilian tuna-stuffed peppers, calamari all trapanese, and scampi cannelloni, along with its regular and a la carte menu from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Those of you who’d like to experience this in the comfort of your home, a take home feast is available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Metro Detroit

Matt & Mo’s (24110 John R Rd., Hazel Park) — Located inside Dough’s Delight ice cream shop, Matt & Mo’s Italian Beef is offering holiday trays of Holiday Balls, Italian beef and sausage, toasted ravioli, Chicago dog tray, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, and Guernsey ice cream by the quart.

Woodpile BBQ Shack (303 S Main St., Clawson) — This metro Detroit barbecue spot is taking orders for smoked turkey, ham, and briskets. Order the meats by themselves or opt for a complete feast that feeds up to 10 people and includes two 64-ounce sides, 10 pieces of cornbread, and a pie. Customize the meal with sides of cornbread, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and more. Prices start at $75 and orders must be picked up on Dec. 23 or 24.

Hazel’s (1 Peabody St., Birmingham) — Place orders online for a holiday seafood-centric soiree on luxe items like peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters, pot pies, Alaskan king crab legs, lobster bisque, and sweet treats like Christmas morning cinnamon rolls.

Red Crown (15301 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park) — This restaurant is accepting orders for takeaway meal kits, available in portions that feed two ($80) up to eight ($350) guests. Entrees include smoked prime rib with bordelaise, bourbon and brown sugar ham, and lemon and rosemary roasted chicken, along with appetizers and traditional sides, and dessert.

Voyager (600 Vester St., Ferndale) — The Ferndale seafood spot and oyster bar brings back its “Feast of Many Fishes” three-night menu takeover Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. December 21st to the 23rd, celebrating Christmas Eve’s seafood-heavy tradition.

Zao Jun (6608 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills) — For a modern Asian experience, Zao Jun will be open for bother Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect a variety of dim sum options like beef gyoza or chicken bao buns, drunken noodles, a selection American Chinese entrees like General Zao chicken, and a wide array of sushi rolls and nigiri.

Where can I order cookies, breads, pastries, and other baked goods?

Sister Pie (8066 Kercheval St.) — Online pre-orders for Sister Pie’s holiday goodies are nearly sold out, aside from a limited number of cookies and its cranberry crumble pie. However, for those willing to brave the lines, in-person purchases are still available on a first-come, first-serve basis all the way up to Christmas Eve when the bake shop will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.

Good Cakes and Bakes (19363 Livernois) — Be a guaranteed hit when you arrive to the holiday with one of co-owner April Anderson’s famous Southern-inspired caramel cake, bourbon pecan pie, or sweet potato pound cake. Fans of this beloved bakery on the Avenue of Fashion have until Friday, Dec. 16 to place their online pre-orders in time for the holidays (although shipping via Goldbelly will continue to be available through 6 p.m., Dec. 20). After Dec. 23, the bake shop will take an extended break through Jan. 18 for some much-needed R&R.

Estella’s Vegan Cuisine and Desserts (Cadillac Square, downtown) — Estella’s has made a name for itself for its lineup of all-vegan baked treats and is currently posted up at the Cadillac Square Holiday Market this season. From noon to 4 p.m., Christmas Eve, the bake shop holding a holiday cake sale. Select from lemon pound cake, pineapple upside down cake, and red velvet pound cake (or an 8-inch, two-layer). Curbside service is available. Those interested placing pre-orders can send requests to hello@estellascuisine.com.