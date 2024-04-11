A Black-Owned Coffee Shop Eyes Expansion in a Swanky Riverfront Location

Detroit Rosa — which flung open its doors in the city’s Grandmont Rosedale Park neighborhood in 2022 — is expanding its footprint within a much talked about new residential development overlooking the Detroit River.

According to a media release distributed to reporters this week, Rosa Café + Market is scheduled to open sometime this summer in the lobby of the 25-story glass high-rise Residences at Water Square — at 222 3rd Avenue — built on the former site of Joe Louis Arena. The luxury 496-unit apartment building boasts $4,000 monthly rent for one-bedroom units that feature sweeping views from floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop lounge, and other amenities. In February, a grand opening celebration was held for the site.

Among the perks in the new building is the 800-square-foot cafe, available to both the public and residents, will offer a variety of grab-and-go snacks and the cafe’s house blend sourced from Fast Haus Coffee Roasting Co., as well as outdoor seating — ideal for folks cycling or jogging around the nearby riverfront and looking for a pit stop to refuel.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Rosa Café + Market to new patrons in this vibrant locale. Our brand is deeply rooted in the community and honing on its authentic Detroit heritage, this new location allows us to continue our legacy while embracing fresh opportunities as a Black business located on the riverfront,” said owner Charity Dean in the news release.

Adds Danny Samson, chief development officer at the Detroit-based Sterling Group, the developer of the high rise: “We are delighted to welcome Rosa Café + Market to our community. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with the lifestyle experience we strive to offer our residents and visitors. With its enticing market fare and inviting outdoor seating boasting picturesque riverfront views, Rosa Café & Market is poised to become a cherished destination within our vibrant neighborhood.”

In addition, the flagship location at 19180 Grand River Avenue is also expanding its offerings to include mimosas, espresso martinis, and Irish coffees.

Dean and a former business partner, Heather Zygmontowicz, opened Detroit Rosa in 2022, naming the cafe after Dean’s great-grandmother, Rosa Malone who, according to the Freep, was among the first Black individuals to move to the area in the 1970s. The third space has gone on to become lively place where residents hold community meetings, hunker down behind laptops for co-working, and get together for special events, such as a recent Beyonce listening party to revel in the launch of Bey’s new album, Cowboy Carter.