Chipotle’s Customizable Burritos Have Landed in Downtown Detroit

Right next to Shake Shack

by Serena Maria Daniels
Four dishes of food and four beverages shot from above a metal surface. Chipotle
Serena Maria Daniels is the editor for Eater Detroit.

Chipotle — and its iconic rendition of the gigantic Mission-style burrito — has landed downtown. Set at 630 Woodward Avenue Suite 360 just south of the Shake Shack, Detroiters, office workers, and visitors alike can now place their orders for customizable tacos, burritos, “lifestyle” bowls, and queso from the spot, which is open daily between 10:45 a.m. 10 p.m.

Several positions are available for jobseekers, including for crew members, kitchen leaders, and apprentice general manager, according to a job posting on the company’s website.

The opening comes as a flurry of new establishments — ranging from clubstaurant-style destinations to casual chains — have entered the downtown area just weeks before the NFL Draft descends upon Campus Martius on April 25 through 27. Other chains on the horizon for downtown include Chick-fil-A to open later this spring in the First National Building next to Central Kitchen + Bar and a Dunkin’ Donuts at 1043 Woodward by the Verizon store.

