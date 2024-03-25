If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

An Insider's Guide to the New Hotel Restaurant and Bar Scene in Detroit

The Detroit-style staycation is a quintessential splurge for many metro Detroiters lured downtown for sporting events, concerts, or just somewhere with a spa for a long weekend. Many opt to stay in a hotel after an action-filled night out, rather than risk driving to far-flung suburbs after hours. Thanks to a wave of new boutique and high-end chain hotels that have made their way downtown in recent years, the area is now flush with noteworthy hotel restaurants and bars for the weekend warriors, bachelor parties, and out-of-town visitors out there.

The classic hotel lobby spot is a low-key way to grab a quick cocktail or coffee with colleagues or friends, where you can bust out the laptop, if needed, in an open casual space. Many of the lobbies in these newer hotels are equipped with such third spaces, as well as interesting restaurants that go far beyond the wet egg typical of the common continental breakfasts or uninspired mini-marts of lesser lobbies. Here is a roundup of the food and drink offerings available at some of the newer hotels in greater downtown Detroit.

Book Tower (1265 Washington Blvd)

This historical architectural gem downtown designed a century ago by Louis Kamper unveiled a $300 million-plus restoration in summer 2023, bringing with it a handful of ambitious food and drink establishments. Developed by Philly-based Method Co. — which complement the Roost Apartment Hotel, also set within the skyscraper — these new spots allow visitors to wine and dine in an iconic setting without having to leave the building.

Le Suprême: Parisian-style brasserie Le Suprême provides diners with indulgent, French bites like escargot a la bourguignon, tuna carpaccio, seafood towers, and moules frites, along with an impressive variety of pastries and desserts prepared in-house in the restaurant’s boulangerie and patisserie. To drink, the bar features a selection of more than 300 wines and Champagnes, absinthe service, and cocktails.

Bar Rotunda: This all-day cafe and bar offers bites for anytime, such as a variety of tartines topped with smoked salmon, ham and brie, or avocado; soups, salads, and sandwiches like roast beef stuffed into a crusty baguette; or steak tartare-filled brioche buns. To drink, visitors can opt for coffee beverages all day or partake in a cocktail or wine — available by-the-glass or bottle.

Kamper’s Rooftop Lounge: The city’s largest upscale rooftop bar and lounge, Kamper’s sits on the 14th floor of the historic Book Tower. Named after the iconic architect who designed the skyscraper, the bar menu features Spanish tapas like tortillas de patate and croquetas with jamón Ibérico. To drink, the cocktail menu leans on gin and tonics, negronis, sangria, and sherry. The indoor area seats up to 40 plus another 14 at the bar, and the patio has seating for up to 86. Reservations are recommended.

Sakazuki: A sake pub serving sandwiches and Japanese beverages is open on the ground level, featuring sake-by-the-glass menu, katsu sandos, as well as wagyu hamburgers and hot dogs and ekiben, which a media release describes as being akin to the bento boxes commonly sold at train stations in Japan. Cocktails like the the Sailor Moon and the Hello, Kat offer fruity, but not so subtle winks at Japanese pop culture. Sakazuki has seating for 37.

Hiroki San: The menu here leans in on shared plates made with ingredients imported directly from Japan each week. Diners can expect items like robatayaki and yakitori skewers grilled using Binchotan charcoal, three regional varieties of wagyu, noodles, and sushi. To drink, there’s an emphasis on sake, as well as cocktails like the Bamboo Cutter made with umeshu, chilled jasmine tea, and peach.

Element Detroit at the Metropolitan (33 John R St)

The Monarch Club: One of the highest rooftop patios in the city, The Monarch Club is perched atop the Metropolitan Building. It’s a chill and elegant place to cocktails and dine on herb-crusted lamb chops and tenderloin sliders while taking in sweeping views of downtown Detroit from three terraces. Make a reservation online.

Book Cadillac (1114 Washington Boulevard)

Chicago-based Oxford Capital Group and and New York-based Taconic Capital, which own the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, completed a nearly year-long $23 million renovation of the hotel in late 2023. In addition to spiffing up the rooms and public spaces, the space formerly occupied by the beloved shuttered Michael Symon’s Roast has also received a makeover to welcome a new chophouse tenant.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Part of a national chain with 15 locations across the country, Sullivan’s has found its new home on the ground-level of the Book Cadillac. Diners can expect a menu of dry-aged, bone-in, and hand-cut steaks — which can be dressed up with add-ons like broiled lobster tail or crab stuffed shrimp — wild-caught king crab legs, ahi tuna steaks and other seafood entrees, cocktails, and live jazz performances from local artists.

Siren Hotel (1509 Broadway Street)

Candy Bar: Stop by Candy Bar for a night cap that reveals hints of Hollywood glamor. Reservations are recommended to secure one of the plush booths, but the curved marble bar inside the tiny, luxe space is always open on a first-come, first-serve basis. Take in the hulking glass chandelier above the bar while sipping on a rotating menu of cocktails.

Ash—Bar Detroit: Among the newest tenants to occupy the Siren Hotel, Ash—Bar Detroit replaces Karl’s on the second floor. Expect classics like an indulgent cheeseburger with Cafe de Paris sauce, sharp cheddar, pickles, aoli, and bibb lettuce, pomme frites, and coneys made with a Vienna beef dog ad short rib coney sauce in a duck fat brioche bun. To drink, expect stalwarts like Manhattan, Rhum Daiquiri, French 75, Negroni, Whiskey Sour, and Sidecar. Happy hour is also available 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, for those of us who have expensive taste, but small budgets.

Paramita Sound: This downtown record shop doubles as a wine bar and is the ideal pocket-sized spot to start an evening on the town. Situated in the Siren Hotel, guests can get comfortable at the bar with a selection of wines by the glass, a limited menu of beers and hard ciders, and mixed drinks whilst perusing the spot’s collection of vinyl records available for sale and taking in the sounds of the in-house DJ, broadcasts of the big sports game, or special musical events.

Shinola Hotel (1400 Woodward Ave)

San Morello: This stylish eatery from NoHo Hospitality specializes in southern Italian cuisine. San Morello’s menu features options like wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta, and roasted cabbage with Caesar flavors. It’s an anchor to the Shinola Hotel, so expect hotel restaurant prices.

Evening Bar: Located in the basement of the Shinola Hotel and accessed via a door in Parker’s Alley, this upscale, secluded lounge serves classic cocktails as well as a solid list of well-balanced nonalcoholic cocktails. There are also in-between options with lower alcohol intensity to keep the evening going without suffering the next day.

Foundation Hotel (250 W Larned Street)

Apparatus Room: Set on the ground floor of the former headquarters of the Detroit Fire Department is the sprawling dining room and bar that make up the Apparatus Room — accented with natural, wood and leather tones and accents.Chef Rece Hogerheide’s menu is made up of new American fare that utilizes locally sourced ingredients, when possible, such as with its Lake Superior walleye, as well as pastas, salads, and a curated chef’s table speciality — available at market price for the whole table. The bar has numerous cocktails, along with a large selection of beers on draft or in the bottle or can, and a brief offering of wines by the glass and bottle.

I|O Rooftop Lounge: Visitors can order modern American dishes made with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. This is the latest food and beverage offering at the hotel. Within the same property is the IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge, offering a unique view of the Detroit skyline. In addition, the lounge features a monthly pop-up dining experience in collaboration with the Eater Award-winning Black on Both Sides and the twice-monthly Well Dressed Wednesdays. In addition, there’s also a bar in the lobby.

Hamilton’s: This all-day spot comes to Detroit from the folks behind Chickpea Hospitality — the group co-owned by Samy Eid whose restaurants in metro Detroit include the iconic Phoenicia in Birmingham and Leila downtown. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week with a focus on American fare, with creative twists. Menu items include a buttermilk biscuit appetizer with everything bagel seasoning and umami butter; a power salad loaded with kale, quinoa, edamame, spinach, apple, avocado, and lime vinaigrette; or a pesto casarecce with basil, parmesan, english peas, fava beans, and lemon.

Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown (600 W Lafayette Boulevard)

Cibo Modern Mediterranean: Set in the Albert Kahn-designed original home to the WWJ radio station, Cibo offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a weekday happy hour. On the menu, halal chicken with golden toum, a Greek take on the classic wedge, pizzas with the optional shaved truffle, and pomegranate ribs. Cocktails range from classics like a Red Gold “House Old Fashioned” to the creative, like the Wake Up Call made with vodka, heirloom carrot, ginger, honey, and lemon. In addition, live DJ sets take place nightly, and visitors can enjoy a rooftop bar, lounge, or, for hotel guests on the run, there’s the fast-casual Detroit Taco Bodega — an outpost for Detroit Taco Company — on-site.

Beve Bar: From a bubble-smoked WWJ Old Fashioned to a rye whiskey Lafayette & Third, the artfully mixed cocktails at Beve Bar have a deep sense of identity that effortlessly represents downtown Detroit’s timeless energy. Swing by for evenings of smooth relaxation and great conversation in a setting that exudes classic style.

Cielo: Indulge in cocktails from master mixologist Chris Vanderginst at Cielo. Perched on the open-air, seasonal rooftop bar overlooking downtown Detroit.

Atheneum Suite Hotel (1000 Brush Street)

Symposia Detroit: Spend a weekend in Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel and grab a cozy booth for two at Symposia, a southern coastal European fine dining establishment. Enjoy cuisine inspired by the flavors of Greece, Italy, and Spain and wine that represents several wine regions throughout Europe, as well as California. Then either call it a night in one of the hotel suites or try your luck gambling with your boo at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown.