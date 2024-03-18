Eatóri Market Expands Its Capitol Park Footprint with New Dining Space

What started off seven years ago as a neighborhood market and bar in downtown’s Capitol Park area has expanded its footprint. Following a months-long closure, Eatóri Market is reopening March 28 after doubling of its capacity after taking over the space next door formerly occupied by the Ten Nail Bar.

The extra space will allow chef Richard Strong to expand the menu, which on top of its mezze offerings like mussels, fiery shrimp, and fried calamari steak will include heartier entrees like a grilled half rack of lamb served with a blueberry thyme compote and babaganoush and a pistachio-encrusted sea bass. Meanwhile, general manager Chris Southern is charged with improving upon the spot’s wine and beverage program. Weekend brunch service is also expected to begin in the near future. Also returning is Eatori’s popular happy hour, which takes place 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“We were one of the first businesses in the refreshed Capitol Park in 2017, and we are proud to say that we have grown with the neighborhood every year. Our expanded restaurant will be a big part of the future Capitol Park vibe,” said owner Zak Yatim in a written statement issued to media on Monday, March 18.

Eatori closed for six months in 2023 to renovate 1,700 square feet, bringing its total footprint to 4,200 square feet — now accommodating indoor seating for 72, in addition to the existing 15-seat bar and 45-person patio. The adjoining marketplace continues to carry basic grocery staples, as well as a limited variety of meats, produce, and wines.

Dinner service is 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Eatóri Market opened its doors on the ground floor of the Malcomson Building in 2017, among a handful of other food and drink businesses to take up root in Capitol Park, which over the past decade has undergone dramatic redevelopment.