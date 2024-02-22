Jack in the Box and Its Crunchy, Culty Tacos Are Finally Heading to Michigan, Again

Bring on the crunchy tacos. And a Jumbo Jack. Oh, and a large order of curly fries. Don’t forget the ranch.

West Coast fast-food favorite Jack in the Box is coming Michigan, again, according to Wednesday, February 21, release. Over the next five years, five locations are expected to open, concentrated mostly on the southwest side of the state, in particular in Kent, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. The first outpost is expected to launch in Battle Creek.

The San Diego-based chain signed a five-restaurant agreement with franchisee Niraj Patel to expand the brand in Michigan over the next five years. Patel owns and operates “a dozen” West Michigan hotels. “[We] and want to expand our hospitality portfolio with the addition of a [quick service restaurant] concept,” Patel says in a statement. A timeline for when the Battle Creek location will open was not revealed in the announcement. Eater Detroit has reached out to the company to inquire about any potential metro Detroit openings and will provide updates when they are available.

The entry into Michigan is the latest in the brand’s expansion pursuits. In 2023, the company signed 123 new restaurant commitments. In addition to the Mitten State, the chain plans to add locations in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, and elsewhere. The locations are expected to be open 24/7 and will be available for drive-thru, dining in, and ordering online. The Battle Creek opening will mark the first time a Jack in the Box has had a location in Michigan in decades, according to testimonials in online forums like DetroitYES!.

Currently, if you’re craving a spicy chicken combo, you have to travel to West Chester, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati, about 240 miles south of Detroit. While the southwestern Michigan locations will still require a road trip, it’s a relatively better option for folks who just can’t resist Jack’s appeal.

Jack in the Box’s menu is typical of any other fast-food burger chain, nothing fancy. But to Southern Californians, it’s low-key better than overrated In-N-Out. Its staying power lies in its value menu, late night hours, and its perfectly trashy crunchy tacos famously available in twos for 99 cents.

For West Coasters, it’s a strange and nostalgic flavor — an undercurrent of longing shared by Midwest transplants in the know who must satisfy their desires with fancier options like tacos dorados. As plainly put by Chris Gayomali in GQ: “The taco’s components include a ground mystery meat packed into a corn shell, which is then deep-fried together, rendering the outer edges crunchy while the taco’s soft midsection is imbued with a sloppy patina of corn oil, which often causes them to fall apart. Then it’s stuffed with shredded lettuce, hot sauce, and a lazy slice of American cheese.” Y’all can keep your chicken rings. We’ll take the business clown.