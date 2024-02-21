Chef Amanda Saab Is Ready to Train the Next Generations of Detroit Cooks

Amanda Saab is already a familiar face in the metro Detroit dining scene, with credits that include two stints on Masterchef (seasons 6 and 12), running her own bakery, her work dispelling stereotypes through her Dinner with Your Muslim Neighbor dining series, and organizing a series of pop-ups to benefit the people of Gaza as founder of Chefs For Palestine.

Now she’s taking that impressive resume and applying it to the future of Detroit’s next generation as the director of programs for the Detroit Food Academy. According to an announcement about her appointment shared with Eater Detroit, Saab’s duties will include overseeing its after-school and summer leadership programs, and more specifically, help to refine the organization’s focus on the culinary arts. After just a few days on the job, Saab is already thinking of ways to create lasting memories for this summer’s batch of participants.

Saab joins Kiki Louya, who in September took the helm as executive director for the youth-centered Detroit Youth Academy, which provides training opportunities for school-aged youth to develop skills in the kitchen — from learning knife skills and how to effectively shop in the supermarket to developing a food-based business. Saab, who holds a master’s degree in social work, has found ways to apply her educational training to her passion for cooking. Prior to joining Detroit Food Academy, Saab worked in fundraising development for the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and at TechTown Detroit, where she served as the director for business programs.

In recent months, Saab has focused her attention on the conflict in Gaza. She founded Chefs for Palestine, a strolling dinner with several notable Detroit area chefs in collaboration with the Amity Foundation to raise money in support of the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and the Palestinian American Medical Association after the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023. According to the online fundraising platform for nonprofits Zeffy, the campaign garnered nearly $78,000. For Saab, working in the industry within these contexts — whether in the classroom or mobilizing her community during times of crisis — has provided a deeper level of fulfillment.

“I think it’s really great that we’re able to remain in the fields that we’re most passionate about, and can still feel fulfilled on a deeper level,” Saab says. “To know that it’s more legacy building and more impactful than just one meal. It’s the passing of a skill that hopefully will last a lifetime with with the students and I think that’s really powerful.”