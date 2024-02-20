Marrow Is Opening a Neighborhood Butcher Shop in Birmingham

Marrow, the award-winning restaurant and butcher shop in Detroit’s West Village, is expanding outside of city limits with the forthcoming opening of a neighborhood butcher shop at 283 Hamilton Row in Birmingham.

To be called Marrow Detroit Provisions, the 1,400-square-foot space will be a butcher shop with limited cafe seating, and will sell fresh cuts of meat, aged steaks, its line of sausages, gourmet sundries, along with a menu of sandwiches, salads, and soups designed by Marrow’s executive chef and partner Sarah Welch and the rest of the team.

“We are excited to be in our first location outside of Detroit. Our products were so well-received at the Birmingham Farmer’s Market that we were inspired to open a permanent outlet. Now, Oakland County will have a convenient neighborhood store to enjoy a delicious lunch and shop for the locally sourced meats that our iconic Detroit establishment is known for,” said Marrow founder Ping Ho, in a written statement distributed to media Tuesday, February 20. The Birmingham location is supposed to open sometime this spring following a brief construction period.

Marrow launched in 2018 and has gone on to enjoy numerous accolades for its approach to whole animal butchery, purchasing directly from local farmers, and commitment to reducing food waste.

In addition, the company is readying for construction to commence on the build out a flagship store and USDA-inspected meat processing facility at the former Capital Poultry building at 2442 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market, which will include a two-story, 14,000-square-foot restaurant and bar and a USDA-inspected meat processing facility at 2442 Riopelle. The project is slated to break ground this spring.

According to the media release, Marrow Detroit Provisions was launched in May 2023 with the company’s branded line of packaged specialty sausages (and more products coming this year), available for retail at specialty grocery stores and farmer’s markets throughout the region.

Clarification: February 20, 2024, 2:50 p.m. This article was updated to clarify that plans for Marrow’s forthcoming facility in Eastern Market previously involved a rooftop bar. That is no longer the case.