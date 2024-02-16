This Award-Winning Detroit Chef Is Embracing His Palestinian Identity

Omar Anani is probably one of the most recognizable names in Detroit’s restaurant community. The founder of Eater Detroit’s 2019 Restaurant of the Year, Moroccan-influenced neighborhood spot Saffron De Twah, Anani is a prolific food truck owner who has worked in some of the city’s most celebrated kitchens, a two-time James Beard Award finalist, and a recent contestant on Chopped. But for all of the accolades he’s stacked up since the 2019 launch of his Eastside eatery, Anani says throughout his career he’s felt a sense of fear over how his Palestinian-Egyptian roots would be perceived. Now, amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Anani is stepping into the spotlight and embracing his background.

As a small child living with his family in the Maryland area, Anani says he would rise before dawn each morning — long before his parents or siblings were up — and draw himself a bath so that he could wash the brown off his skin.

“I tried to scrub the color off of my skin, thinking that if I was more white, that I could fit in, and people wouldn’t make fun of me anymore,” he says.

Now, Anani is done with all of that.

Over the past few months, Anani has been hosting a series of roving pop-ups called Shaebi (which means “my people” in Arabic) — at Brooklyn’s Little Egg, Turkey and the Wolf in New Orleans, and this Sunday, with Please Bring Chips in Washington, D.C. — while Saffron de Twah is on a temporary hiatus. He tells Eater Detroit it’s been healing to be able to place his Palestinian background on center stage to use his love for storytelling around food to combat the many misleading narratives circulating about the people of Palestine.

On Wednesday, February 28, Anani will bring his pop-up home, working with Folk in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood to prepare a multi-course meal based on his family’s Palestinian recipes. This event is part of the cafe and wine shop’s newly launched dining series called Food Folks. Tickets are $85 per person or $120 with a biodynamic wine pairing. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to Anera, a non-governmental organization that works with local partners in Palestine’s West Bank and Gaza to provide emergency resources to refugees and others impacted by conflicts in Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan.

“I’m at the point in my career where I want to be proud of my Palestinian heritage,” Anani says. “I want to be proud of those things that I’ve always hid or shied away from.”

The Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostages. Since that day, Israeli troops have bombarded the densely populated Gaza region and invaded on the ground, killing an estimated 28,340 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. International aid groups are reporting an increasingly dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza including potential famine. For Palestinians living around the world, the conflict has prompted more efforts to raise awareness of the community at the center of this issue.

Anani and other chefs who count themselves among the Palestinian diaspora have launched pop-ups, restaurants, and cafes to showcase a distinct cuisine that’s often diluted by broad terms such as “Middle Eastern” or “Mediterranean” food. It’s a conversation that dips into such taboo topics as the marketing of Israeli cuisine and the marginalization of Palestinian foodways — ones that reared their head long before the outbreak of the current conflict. Marcelle Afram, who runs the Palestinian pop-up Shababi in Washington, D.C., told Eater’s Jaya Saxena earlier this month that he was always hesitant about putting his heritage at the forefront. In the past, Afram said he used other words like Lebanese to describe his menu in order to lessen the stigma often associated with the Palestinian people.

For Anani, this current work is a culmination of years of commitment to issues around social justice. In 2020, he founded the Saffron Community Kitchen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pausing what was at the time takeout-only service to use his McDougall-Hunt neighborhood restaurant to feed Detroiters experiencing food insecurity.

But even though he was recognized for his community work, being as vocal about his Palestinian side has taken time. He tells Eater Detroit that as he began planning the opening of his restaurant, he was considering presenting it as Palestinian.

His parents objected, and he eventually opted for the modern Moroccan restaurant that he’s become famous for. Even though his menu wasn’t Palestinian, he has found ways to express his support for his community. In 2021, he organized a pop-up along with Batch Brewing Company in Corktown to benefit the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a U.S.-based focused on providing free medical care to sick and injured Palestinian children.

Everything changed following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Anani joined fellow Palestinian chefs including Reem Assil of Reem’s and Marcelle Afram of Shababi, along with Jewish American chef activist Ora Wise and Asian American food writer and land worker Kimberly Chou Tsun An, to form Hospitality for Humanity, which calls on industry professionals to sign their pledge to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, support Palestinian voices, and boycott Israeli products.

As Anani readies to reopen Saffron in the coming weeks, he says that he plans to continue with the Shaebi pop-ups to continue sharing the contributions of his community.

“Sharing my culture is what’s healing to me,” says Anani. “This isn’t about changing people’s minds about a political issue, this isn’t about changing people’s minds about a religious issue. This is about bringing our people together, the people who feel, look, and believe the same way that we do, and to have moments together.”