Never Mind the Snow, Coriander Kitchen and Farm Returns for the Season

Returning from hibernation, riverside destination Coriander Kitchen and Farm is reopening for business on Friday, February 16. The restaurant announced it would close briefly for the winter season in early January. According to the spot’s newsletter, the crew has been using some of its downtime to clean up the space and coming up with plans for new menu offerings.

Among the updates in store, a “sexy new outdoor space,” making for optimal canal-side hangs and new seasonal food options, such as the citrusy Vitamin C Salad, loaded with winter spinach, fennel, roasted beets, and orange; and the Dreams of Spring bucatini prepared in a pesto made with arugula grown at Coriander’s Eastern Market-area farm. According to its website, chef Alison Heeres works closely with Coriander farmer Gwen Meyer to plan the types of crops they want to grow on the land that will eventually make their way to the restaurant’s kitchen.

Meyer and Heeres opened Coriander Kitchen and Farm in March 2021, following a years-long journey that started out when they began operating a small farm and catering business featuring seasonal pop-ups. In 2019, the pair started renovations for its location at the Fisherman’s Marina space on the far eastside. Prior to its official opening, the space had opened up during the summer of 2020, but only for outdoor service on account of restrictions on dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the restaurant has worked to incorporate options for folks who are in the neighborhood for kayaking or cycling the scenic area, with a selection of grab-and-go options. In addition to growing its own produce, Coriander regularly works with local food vendors, like the West Village’s Marrow, which supplies the ground beef used for its popular burger.