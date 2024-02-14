A Dan Gilbert-Backed Sports Bar Is Opening Downtown in Time for the NFL Draft

A new sports bar with ties to the real estate mogul and Rocket Companies owner Dan Gilbert is scheduled to open just in time for the NFL Draft in April. A lower-level cocktail bar and rooftop lounge also set within the property are also supposed to launch sometime this spring.

The 14,000-square-foot Kay Baum Building near Grand Circus Park at 1550 Woodward, vacant for 20 years, will house three distinct spaces: Gilly’s Clubhouse and Rooftop, Saksey’s, a subterranean cocktail bar and lounge, and the Rooftop at Gilly’s.

The “clubhouse” bar section occupies the ground level and includes a built-in cafe and a mezzanine level with a rooftop area that faces Woodward. The menu is divided into sections: “Behaving” and “Misbehaving,” with game day comforts like burgers, wings, and fries highlighted on one side, and vegan dishes, smoothies, bone broth, and other lighter fare on the other side. In the coming months, Gilly’s Clubhouse and Rooftop will be open for lunch, dinner, and late-night hours, seven days a week. Its centerpieces: a 120-square-foot TV wall, operator Josh Lang tells Eater Detroit. Gilly’s is designed by Coeval Studio.

On the lower level is Saksey’s, a 1,000-square-foot space that visitors access through a private alleyway entrance. Saksey’s was what Dan Gilbert’s dad, Sam, called the bar he owned back in the 1970s. A Detroit News archive shows that the original Saksey’s was a piano bar on Woodward near the city’s Palmer Park area. The reincarnation on Woodward was designed by Pophouse, the firm owned by Dan’s wife, Jennifer Gilbert. Artwork for both Gilly’s and Saksey’s was curated by Library Street Collective.

Lang’s 7OH2 Hospitality group is operating the concepts through a partnership with Dan Gilbert’s company, Bedrock — which owns the property and is handling development and construction — and ROCK (formerly Rock Ventures). Lang had gotten to know one of the sons of Dan Gilbert’s, Nick Gilbert, who died in May 2023 due to complications from neurofibromatosis at just 26 years old. Previously, Lang had spent more than a decade working in the in Las Vegas nightlife and hospitality industry and more recently worked in Ohio, before relocating permanently to Detroit.

“I got to know the family by working in Cleveland,” where Dan Gilbert owns the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lang says. “I met Nick and his brothers and we became friendly, and they would come to some of the places that I worked at and all they ever talked about was Detroit.”

Prompted by Nick Gilbert, Lang visited Detroit in November 2022. “I came up and checked out a Lions game — which was amazing — and it was after that game that I decided that this is a city that I definitely wanted to be a part of,” he adds.

The lower-level bar has seating for 55 and eight tables, offering an intimate experience, according to a media release. Customers can order table-side mixology service and from a cocktail menu designed by Las Vegas bartender Eric Hobbie, who was brought on by Lang to consult for the project. Chef Adrian Estrada will helm kitchen operations for the property.

The third establishment, the Rooftop at Gilly’s, will feature a Mexican food and drink menu and aesthetic, perched atop the building and enclosed under glass, with a terrace that overlooks Woodward. Lang tells Eater that a food truck has also been installed into the wall of the space where customers can place their orders and that will serve as the kitchen. An opening date for that space has not yet been shared.

Lang and Nick Gilbert dreamed up the idea of building out a sports bar within the property. Following his friend’s death, Lang vowed to keep their shared dream alive.

Lang is a Cleveland native and says that he returned to his hometown during the pandemic to be near family. While there, he helped to open two Ohio establishments, Lost Social Club in Cleveland and Mandrake Rooftop in Columbus.

Gilly’s is slated to open in time for the NFL Draft, which Detroit is hosting April 25 through 27. Saksey’s is supposed to open sometime this spring but an exact date has not yet been determined.