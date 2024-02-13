Pie Sci Is Now Open in Oak Park

Pie Sci has had the winning formula for dazzling residents of Woodbridge with its experimental approach to pizza-making since its opening in 2016. Now, residents of Oak Park can get a taste for the spot’s pun-filled and innovative creations, as a second location opened on Saturday, February 10 at 8140 W. Nine Mile Road.

The Oak Park Pie Sci is carry-out only and, like the original spot, features a rotating menu of options. For now, the menu is limited, but the pizzeria will post updates on new menu availability on its Instagram page.

Mike’s Famous Ham Place for sale

Detroit was once a ham sandwich haven, with modest lunch counters, often Albanian immigrant-owned that specialized in little more than perfecting the art of stacked ham sandwiches, split pea soup punctuated with chunks of pork, and affordable breakfasts for generations of working class Detroiters. Now, one of the region’s few remaining such establishments, Mike’s Famous Ham Place, is for sale. First reported by BridgeDetroit, the ownership of the southwest Detroit establishment wants to retire after 50 years in service.

This is just the latest example of a Detroit food genre slowly dying. In June 2023, Dearborn mainstay Lile’s Ham Sandwich Shop shuttered after nearly 60 years in operation, according the Freep. Lile’s opened its doors in 1965, first in the location where Mike’s stands, and eventually relocated to its Dearborn address. That’s when Mike Muftari took over and eventually renamed it.

Local food influencer and owner of Eastern Market-based Aunt Nee’s salsa and chip company, Carlos Parisi, last week posted a plea to his followers to “save the ham shop” from redevelopment. Sales agent Carole Baker of Lambrecht Realty tells Eater Detroit that the property is listed at at $545,000 and has been on the market since September 11, 2023. She says that she hopes the site goes to someone who can keep the place going in the same way that Muftari has all these years, pointing out that old-school breakfast and lunch places like Mike’s are slowly fading from the area. If anyone is interested in viewing the space, Baker says she’s available at 313-506-2230.