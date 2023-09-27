Metro Detroit’s Must-Try Cider Mills

Fall is the best season to be in Michigan, thanks in no small part to the state’s many apple orchards and cider mills. Families of all ages flock to these countryside destinations for hayrides and corn mazes, to pick the perfect pumpkin for jack-o’-lantern carving and to pose for selfies in front of a Midwestern barn. The real draw, of course, is the cider — pressed on-site — which goes perfectly with cake doughnuts dusted in cinnamon sugar. Cider, whether as a cold slush sipped in the sun or as a warm cup around a bonfire at night, is one of the hallmarks of fall in Michigan. Check out these must-try cider mills worth visiting this fall season in metro Detroit.

Wiards Orchard

Wiards Orchard, the oldest apple orchard in Michigan, is a must-visit fall destination. With over 100 acres of apple trees, guests can enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, and a corn maze. The spot’s Country Market carries bottled cider, caramel-dipped apples, and hot, fresh, made-to-order donuts.

Address: 5565 Merritt Road, Ypsilanti Charter Twp

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Blake’s Cider Mill

Blake’s is one of Michigan’s original U-pick apple orchards, established in 1947, and cultivates more than 40 apple varieties. The family-owned destination is packed with activities beyond apples — visitors can navigate the corn mazes and have lunch in the tasting room a local favorite is the Big Apple burger with sauteed apples. There are also vegan options such as the impossible burger and an array of salads like The Blakes Apple Salad, and finish it with a cup of cider. And as you leave, remember to stop by the market to purchase crumble apple pie, donuts or more cider for home.

Address: 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada; 61475 Silver Lake Rd, South Lyon

Hours: Open all year around; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 pm. Friday through Saturday

Goodison Cider Mill

If you’re looking for a delightful treat, Goodison Cider Mill’s pistachio nut bread is a popular and local favorite. Others come to indulge in the delectable caramel, pies, jams, and doughnuts. On Sundays, visitors can enjoy live music and balloon creations.

Address: 4295 Orion Rd, Rochester

Hours: Open Daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Spicer Orchards Farm Market & Winery

If you’re looking for a year-round cider spot or to catch a beautiful Michigan sunset (ask the locals), Spicer Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Fenton is a great choice. Cider is made fresh daily on the farm, and visitors can sample flights of hard cider at the winery or take home a growler. Kids can get out that energy at the bounce houses, navigate a corn maze, or get their faces painted. The winery is open year-round, so you can visit it anytime.

Address: 10411 Clyde Rd, Fenton

Hours: Market 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday; Winery 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Markillie Orchard

The cider here is known to run out before the day is done, so be sure to get there early if you want to score some. This spot has been harvesting apples since the late 1990s. On warmer days, try out an ice-cold cider slushie and caramel apple chips for a sweet snack.

Address: 5200 N Latson Rd, Howell

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Yates Cider Mill

Yates Cider Mill, one of Michigan’s oldest cider mills, produces award-winning cider from 10 apple varieties. Its four-step process results in a smooth and crisp taste. Yates Cider Mill and its location in Lake Orion at Canterbury Village are open to visitors at any time of the year.

Address: 1950 E Avon Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Yates Cider Mill Store Address: 2375 Joslyn Ct, Lake Orion

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Parmenter’s Northville Cider Mill

Nestled in the historic part of Cabbage Town and celebrating 150 years in operation, this cider mill offers freshly made donuts and in-house made apple butter—locally sourced hard ciders, beers, and wine. Kids can have fun on the wooden train or watching the ducks in the nearby creek.

Address: 714 Base Line Rd, Northville, MI 48167

Hours:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Apple Charlie’s Orchard and Cider Mill

In addition to delicious cider, Apple Charlie’s offers homemade apple pies that satisfy your sweet tooth. During weekends in September and October, the orchard hosts family-friendly activities such as pony rides and food trucks.

Address: 38035 S Huron Rd, New Boston

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

Franklin Cider Mill

Grab a warm cup of cider and a cider-marinated (yes, you read that right) hot dog while observing the cider-making process. In the open-air market at Franklin Cider Mill (look for the tent) named Apple Shack, where you can find seasonal jams and salsa, making this cider mill a Michigan favorite during the fall season.

Address: 7450 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Three Cedars

Take a hayride or train ride, explore the corn maze, and let the little ones run wild at the Barn Yard Playland at Three Cedars. Grab some cider and doughnuts at the Cider Hut, and shop for seasonal decor in the Country Store. Remember, Three Cedars only accepts cash.

Address: 7897 Six Mile Rd. Northville,

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday